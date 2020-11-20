News Breakfast @6

01. BJP-BPF Split To Be Decided After BTC Polls

Assam Bharatiya Janata Party President Ranjit Dass on Friday said that only after the two-phase Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) Polls in December a decision can be taken about the much speculated end of its alliance with the Bodoland People’s Front (BPF).

02. 3 Accused Get Pre-Arrest Bail For Attacking Journalist

In a shocking revelation, three of the four accused who attacked Asomiya Pratidin’s journalist Milan Mahanta were granted interim pre-arrest bail. The order issued on November 18 by the Gauhati High Court before Justice Ajit Borthakur read, petitioners (the accused here) Abani Thakuria, Sanjay Thakuria and Biswajit Das prayed for granting pre-arrest bail, apprehending arrest in connection with Palashbari P.S. Case No. 515/2020 under Sections 341/324/325/392/34 of the IPC.

03. Six Assam Journalists Bag Laadli Media Award

A proud moment for Assam as six journalists received the Laadli Media and Advertising Award for Gender Sensitivity 2020 (Eastern). Journalists Diganta Sarma, Rini Barman, Farhana Ahmed, Alakananda Sreekumari Kakoti, Chitralekha Baruah and Reetu Gogoi bagged the award.

04. #GoBlue: Gandhi Mandap, Ropeway Terminal Turn Blue

The Gandhi Mandap, the Rope Way Terminal buildings on both South and North bank of Brahmaputra have turned blue on Friday evening (November 20) on the occasion of World Children’s Day.

05. Centre Declares New National Highway In Majuli

In a recent update, the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways on Thursday made a declaration that the roads connecting National Highway – 715 in Majuli as NH715K under National Highways Act, 1956.

06. UP To Bring Law Against ‘Love Jihad’

The Uttar Pradesh government has now sent a proposal to bring in a strict law against ‘Love Jihad’ in the state, reported news agency ANI. The Yogi Adiyanath led Home Department has sent a proposal to the Department of Law for the same.

07. Parag Bhuyan Death Probe Going In Right Direction: CID

In connection to the hit-and-run death of Pratidin Time’s journalist Parag Bhuyan, the Crime Investigation Department (CID) has said that the investigation is underway and is progressing in the right direction under the strict directions of Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal.

08. Assam Activists Condemns Arrests of Artists for Making Akhil’s Graffiti

A bunch of journalists, litterateurs, senior citizens, critics, artists of Assam have condemned the arrests of the artists for painting a graffiti of the peasant leader Akhil Gogoi on Thursday. The graffiti was made on the walls of the flyover near Games Villages in National Highway.

09. SI Exam Scam: CID Arrests Prime Accused Kumud Kalita

Prime accused in the major SI recruitment exam scam of Assam Police, Kumud Kalita has been arrested by CID on Thursday night from Sualkuchi. It has been alleged that Kalita charged huge amounts of money from the candidates in the name of giving jobs. Kalita was absconding for two months and got arrested yesterday night.

10. Delhi Records Coldest November in 14 Years

The national capital recorded a minimum of 7.5 degrees Celsius on Friday, the lowest in the month of November in 14 years, according to the India Meteorological Department.

11. SI Scam: Gauhati HC Rejects Bail Plea of 5 Accused

The Gauhati High Court (GHC) on Friday rejected the bail plea of the five accused in the SI recruitment exam scam. The one judge bench of Justice Rumi Kumari Phukan has rejected the bail plea of Sandeep Sarma, Kushal Das, Devraj Das, Tarinikanta Banikya and Ankujit Baruah. All the five were arrested by CID and Crime Branch.

12. Vistara Launches Flight Service from Delhi To Doha

Vistara Airlines has started operating flights between Delhi and Doha under an air bubble arrangement between India and Qatar, the airlines said on Friday. A statement issued by the airlines said that the inaugural flight departed on Thursday from Delhi at 8 pm and landed in Doha at 9.45 pm (local time).

13. 18-Yr Old Vandana Takes Over CM Sonowal’s Twitter

For the very first time, Hon’ble Chief Minister of Assam Sarbananda Sonowal‘s Twitter account has been taken over by an 18-year old girl Vandana Urang in a symbolic gesture to support children’s empowerment and participation on the occasion of World Children’s Day. Vandana Urang, who hails from the Namroop Tea Estate in Dibrugarh has taken over the CM’s Twitter account and operated between 9 – 11 am on Friday and shared her opinion on #Reimagining Education in Assam, in a post-pandemic world.

14. UP: 14 including 6 children Killed in Road Accident

Fourteen people, including six children, of a wedding party, were killed and few others injured when the vehicle they were travelling in collided with a parked truck in Pratapgarh district of Uttar Pradesh late on Thursday night, officials said. The accident took place at a spot on the Prayagraj-Lucknow highway under Manikpur police station of the district, police said.

15. Tarun Gogoi’s Health Shows No Improvement

Former Chief Minister of Assam Tarun Gogoi’s health condition has not shown signs of improvement. He was admitted to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) on November 1 after his health deteriorated. Although it has been reiterated that Gogoi’s health deteriorated since Wednesday, doctors at GMCH said that he is now stable. “He is drowsy. Not talking much but he is communicating through signs and hand gestures,” said doctors adding that he is stable but the next few hours are critical.