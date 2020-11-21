News Breakfast @6

01. Will Not Resign From AASU Now: Samujjal

All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) Adviser Samujjal Bhattacharya will not quit the organization as of now. He was about to resign from the students’ body at the 17th General Conference held at Duliajan. Earlier, Bhattacharyya said that he will resign at the ongoing convention but later said that he will reconsider his decision of retirement after thousands of AASU workers demanded that he continue his stint with the student body.

02. Former CM Tarun Gogoi’s Health Deteriorated

Former Chief Minister of Assam Tarun Gogoi’s health deteriorated. He was admitted to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) to ICU on November 1 for the second time after he recovered from COVID-19. He was under the supervision of 9 doctors in his residence and admitted to the hospital after his health deteriorated.

03. Key Decisions Taken In AASU’s 17th General Convention

Several key decisions were taken in All Assam Student Association’s (AASU) 17th general convention held on Saturday. The 4-day convention which is being held at Duliajan will conclude at 4:30 pm today.

04. Massive Fire Breaks Out In Jorhat, Over 20 Houses Gutted

In a tragic turn of events, a massive fire broke out in Jorhat on Saturday morning, gutting at least 20 houses in the vicinity. According to sources, the incident took place during Chhath puja celebrations and people were outside their homes. The blaze broke out at Harijan Colony on Raja Maidam Road in Jorhat early morning and subsequently spread through a large residential compound in the area. Explosions of 8 gas cylinders further intensified the fire.

05. 60 Lakh Looted From PNB Bank In Nalbari

Around Rs 60 lakh were looted by armed assailants from a branch of Punjab National Bank (PNB) in Assam’s Nalbari district on Friday. As per reports, four armed bikers wearing masks and helmets entered the bank in Amayapur Jagyabhumi and looted the sum at gunpoint. One Nayan Das was critically injured when the miscreants opened fire to flee the spot.

06. IAS Officer Returns Home To Help Father Run His Paan Shop

In times when parents are abandoned by their children due to the “rush of life” as they say it, meet Rahul Gupta, an IAS officer who returned home during his leave to help his aging father who runs a small paan shop in Sivasagar.

07. NCB Arrests Comedian Bharti Singh In Drugs Case

Popular comedian Bharti Singh has been arrested after a round of questioning by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and recovery of drugs from her residence during a raid. Bharti will be produced before the court on Sunday. Bharti will be kept in custody at the NCB office for tonight, reported India Today.

08. Gujarat: 7 Dead After Truck Collides With Car

In an unfortunate incident, seven people were killed after a speeding dumper truck collided with a car in Gujarat’s Surendranagar district on Saturday. According to news agency ANI, the incident happened in Patdi area of the district. Visuals show the car was badly mangled due to the impact, while the truck had damage at the front.

09. Assam Bags Four Awards In Fisheries Sector

Assam bagged Best State, Best Quasi Government Organization, Best District, and Best Fish Farmer awards in recognition of commendable work in the Fisheries Sector by the Fisheries Department, Government of Assam. The award was presented by the Government of India. Pratap Chandra Sarangi, Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying, Government of India gave away the awards to Sri Rakesh Kumar (Commissioner & Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, Fisheries Department), Dr. Ramendra Ch. Barman, (District Fisheries Development Officer, Nagaon), Sri Amal Medhi, (Vill & PO- Sondha, District-Nalbari) and Managing Director (I/C) from Assam while celebrating World Fisheries Day 2020.

10. ICMR Increases RT-PCR Testing Capacity

The Union ministry of home affairs (MHA) on Saturday said that the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has increased RT-PCR testing capacity from 27,000 tests per day to 37,200 as per the instruction of the Union home minister Amit Shah. Shah, on November 15, had announced a number of measures to bring Delhi’s coronavirus situation under control. The measures announced by Shah include, among others, doubling of RT-PCR tests and deployment of mobile testing vans belonging to the Union health ministry and ICMR, in vulnerable places in the national capital.

11. “COVID Vaccine For All, No VIP Or Non-VIP Categories” – Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday asserted that vaccination against COVID-19 will be administered to each and everyone and there wont be any “VIP or non-VIP categories” as everyone’s life is important. He added that the priority should be given to COVID warriors, vulnerable groups like senior citizens. Mr Kejriwal said that the distribution plan of the vaccination is likely to be prepared by the central government, but he would prefer “priority-based” vaccination which is “techninal in nature rather than political”.

12. USA: 8 Injured In Mall Shooting, Gunman At Large

At least eight people were injured in a shooting incident at a US mall in Wisconsin on Friday. While the shooter has not been apprehended yet, panic has gripped among the people in the vicinity. According to the FBI and the county sheriff’s office, their officers were on the scene at the mall called Mayfair Maill in Wisconsin, supporting the active response by local police. It was stated in a series of tweets.

13. Birendra Kr Bhattacharyya Award To Journalist Pradip Baruah

The Assam government has conferred the Birendra Kumar Bhattacharyya award, 2020 to noted journalist, litterateur, and publisher Pradip Baruah on Saturday at Rabindra Bhawan. Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has conferred the award to Baruah in the presence of GDD Minister Siddhartha Bhattacharyya, Cultural Minister Naba Kumar Doley, Lok Sabha MP Queen Ojha, and other guests.

14. Assam’s COVID-19 Death Toll Climbs To 973

The COVID-19 death in Assam mounted to 973 with two more persons succumbed to the disease on Saturday, informed health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. The deceased have been identified as Ranjan Gogoi (52) of Jorhat and Khirubala Barman (65) of Chirang. “Sad to share the demise of 2 #COVID patient today~ Late Ranjan Gogoi (52) of Jorhat and Late Khirubala Barman (65) of Chirang,” tweeted Himanta.

15. Biswajit Daimary Resigns As Rajya Sabha MP

Former Bodoland Peoples’ Front (BPF) leader Biswajit Daimary resigned as Rajya Sabha MP on Saturday. Daimary had resigned from his post of working president in BPF on Wednesday. He is likely to join BJP on Sunday. In a letter to Rajya Sabha Chairman, Venkaiah Naidu, Daimary wrote: “As per provisions of the Constitution of India, I hereby resign my seat/ membership in the Rajya Sabha with immediate effect. I, therefore, request that my resignation be accepted by you with immediate effect.”