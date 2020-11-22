News Breakfast @6

01. Tarun Gogoi’s Health “Critical But Stable”: GMCH

The Gauhati Medical College and Hospital Superintendent Dr. Abhijit Sarmah on Sunday updated the current health status of former Assam chief minister Tarun Gogoi and said “Mr. Gogoi is critical but stable and semi-conscious and the next 48 hours are crucial”. “There is no deterioration in Mr.Gogoi’s health and the laboratory investigations results are showing better results. Those are positive findings”.

02. Lurin Calls It Quits, Sankar Jyoti Baruah Takes Charge As AASU GS

All Assam Students’ Union’s (AASU) general secretary Lurinjyoti Gogoi has resigned as the general secretary on late Saturday night during the 17th General Convention of the student’s body that is underway in Duliajan, while, AASU executive member from Duliajan, Sankar Jyoti Baruah will take charge as the new general secretary. Amid speculations of quitting AASU, Dipankar Kumar Nath retains his position as the president of the students’ organisation .

03. “Miracle Can Save Tarun Gogoi”: Zubeen Garg

Assam cultural icon Zubeen Garg on Sunday midnight visited former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital stating the Congress leader’s health is in a critical condition but a miracle could save his life. Garg was present at the hospital at 1.30 am and asserted while addressing the media, “If a tremendous miraculous force cannot help the chief minister’s deteroriating health, it will be a great loss for Assam”.

04. Over 62,000 To Appear For SI Recruitment Exam

Over 62, 000 are likely to appear for the rescheduled written examination for the recruitment of Assam police-sub inspector on Sunday. The duration of the written test will be of 2 hours and the Test will be from 12 PM to 2 PM. The admit card was released on November 16, 2020, six days before the written exam. The exam which was earlier scheduled on September 20 was cancelled by the State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) due to the leaking of its question paper fifteen minutes after the commencement of the examination.

05. BPF’s Biswajit Daimary, Emmanuel Mosahary Join BJP

In a major development, Rajya Sabha MP and Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) leader Biswajit Daimary and MLA Emmanuel Mosahary were formally inducted into the Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday in the presence of Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal at his official residence.

06. Prominent Artist Jeevan Bora Passes Away In Tezpur

Prominent Tezpur based artist Jeevan Bora has passed away on Saturday night at his residence due to age-related ailments. After receiving the news of his death, innumerable people including many artists, local groups, and organizations reached his residence in Tezpur and paid respects to his departed soul.

07. String Of Bandhs Called By Tiwa Orgs In Middle Assam

Organizations including All Tiwa Students’ Union (ATSU), All Tiwa Women Association (ATWA), Tiwa Autonomous Demand Committee (TADC), Tiwa Cultural Society (TCS), All Tiwa Protection Committee (ATPC) and Tiwa Yuba Chatra Parishad (TYCP) have called for a series of bandhs and road blockades across middle Assam on November and December over the recent Tiwa Autonomous Council election notification and the reduction of the ST reservation by two seats. There will be a 12-hour bandh on November 23; a 24-hour bandh has been called on November 26 while on December 5, there will be a 36-hour bandh. On December 1, the National Highway will be blocked.

08. ‘Bio-Diversity Park’ Opened In Hailakandi

State Environment and Forest Minister Parimal Suklabaidya on Saturday inaugurated the ‘Sahitya Munishi Upaban’ or ‘Bio Diversity Park’ in Hailakandi’s Lalacherra. The inauguration ceremony was attended by MLA Nizam Uddin Laskar, Algapur, PCCF HOFF A M Singh, Principal Secretary Avinash Joshi, PCCF, Wildlife Amit Sahay, and other dignitaries. According to a press release, Suklabaidya said that the bio diversity park had different medicinal plants which were immensely beneficial to health. The minister also asserted that government is giving added thrust to Assam’s rich bio diversity by the setting up the parks across the state.

09. Assam: 86 New COVID Cases Detected Out Of 9994 Tests

86 new coronavirus cases were detected in Assam out of 9994 tests conducted on Sunday, with a positivity rate of 0.86 %. Out of the new cases, 20 patients were tested positive in Kamrup Metro. The total active cases now stood at 3142. Meanwhile, with a recovery rate of 98.05 %, the recoveries have mounted to 207394.

10. Himanta Takes Part In Bike Rally In Baksa

Assam cabinet minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday took part in a mega bike rally in Baksa district under Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR). He was accompanied by Assam BJP president Ranjeet Kumar Dass and BJP national general secretary Dilip Saikia. The rally started from Bornadi via Tamulpur and ended at Kumarikata.

11. Former CM Tarun Gogoi’s Daughter Reaches GMCH

Former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi’s daughter Chandrima Gogoi on Sunday has arrived in Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) from the US to meet her ailing father and take stock of his condition. Gogoi’s daughter-in-law also reached the hospital. They were accompanied by Lok Sabha MP and Tarun Gogoi’s son Gaurav Gogoi.

12. Bharti Singh, Her Husband Sent To 13-Day Judicial Custody

Comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa have been sent to judicial custody till December 4 in a drug case. The couple was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) yesterday (Saturday) after cannabis was seized from Bharti’s officer and their house. While Bharti was taken to Kalyan jail, her husband Haarsh was taken to Taloja jail.

13. Cyclone ‘Gati’ In Arabian Sea Approaching India

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday declared in its afternoon bulletin a pre-cyclone watch for the Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts as cyclone ‘Gati’ has popped up over the South-West Arabian Sea far away from India’s coastlines. IMD further stated that the extreme south peninsula of India is expected to receive heavy rainfall from Monday due to a low-pressure area which is likely to concentrate into a depression over Southwest Bay of Bengal during next 24 hours.

14. 4.4 Magnitude Quake Hits Nagaland

An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 on the Richter scale hit near Mokokchung in Nagaland on Sunday. According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the tremors were felt at 08:59 am. “Earthquake of Magnitude:4.4, Occurred on 22-11-2020, 08:59:20 IST, Lat: 26.31 & Long: 94.63, Depth: 23.2 Km ,Location: 11km E of Mokokchung, Nagaland, India,” said the NCS.

15. Assam: COVID Death Toll Reaches 974

The COVID-19 death tally in Assam has reached 974 with one more person succumbing to the disease on Sunday. This was informed by health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on twitter. The deceased have been identified as one Bina Baruah (60) of Jorhat.