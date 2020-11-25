News Breakfast @6

01. Argentinian Football Legend Diego Maradona Passes Away

One of the world’s greatest footballers in contemporary times, Argentina’s Diego Maradona passed away from a heart attack. He was 60. The football legend died at home, his lawyer said, just two weeks after having surgery on a blot clot in his brain.

02. Ahead Of Tarun Gogoi’s Funeral, Chakka Bandh Relaxed In Assam

Ahead of the nationwide strike on Thursday that has been declared by central trade unions, Chakka Bandh relaxations were made in Assam, keeping in view of the funeral procession of former chief minister Tarun Gogoi which is scheduled to be held tomorrow. Transportation for services such as schools, colleges, universities, healthcare, and media will be allowed to function.

03. Central Team In Assam For Flood Assessment

A Central team visited five Assam districts for an assessment of the damages due to flood and landslide this year, news agency PTI reported. The team headed by Additional Secretary (Mitigation), National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Sandeep Poundrik, held discussions with senior state government officials, a press release said.

04. Tarun Gogoi’s Funeral: Half- Holiday Declared Tomorrow

In a latest update, the Government of Assam has declared November 26 as ‘half-holiday’ as a mark of respect to the day of cremation of the mortal remains of former chief minister Tarun Gogoi. All State government offices, semi-government offices, public sector undertakings, corporations, boards, educational institutions etc. will remain closed, an official order of the government read.

05. Malayalam Film Jallikattu India’s Entry For 2021 Oscars

The Film Federation of India (FFI) announced on Wednesday said that Malayalam feature Jallikattu, directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery, has been selected as India’s official entry for the International Feature Film category at the 93rd Academy Awards.

06. Himanta Biswa Sarma Inspects Navagraha Crematorium

Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inspected the Navagraha crematorium on Wednesday ahead of the funeral of the former chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma which will be held on Thursday morning. Preparation is going on in full swing at Navagraha as the last rites of the veteran Congress leader will take place tomorrow at around 11 AM. “As per the consent of the Assam Congress and family members of Tarun Gogoi we have decided to perform the last rites at Navagraha. We have arranged in a way that we can accommodate 1000 people during the funeral. APCC President Ripun Bora urged us to arrange the crematorium so that it can accommodate 1000 people. By today the crematorium will be ready,” said Himanta Biswa Sarma while speaking to media.

07. Assam-Nagaland Border Row: Economic Blockade Lifted

The economic blockade against Nagaland at the New Sonowal BOP near the Assam-Nagaland border at Mariani-Mokokchung Road has been temporarily suspended. The economic blockade was observed since November 15 after a border dispute between the two states. The blockade imposed by various organizations has been lifted for 36 hours from 6 am of Wednesday as a goodwill gesture.

08. Cyclone Nivar Makes Landfall; Heavy Rain In Chennai, Puducherry

Cyclone Nivar has started the process of landfall between Puducherry and Tamil Nadu’s Marakkanam, the weather office said late on Wednesday. The coastal states have been bracing for the “very severe cyclonic storm” – the fifth-strongest category on India’s scale of seven storm types – and more than a lakh people have been evacuated from low-lying areas. Nivar has brought with it heavy rain and strong winds and forced authorities to declare a public holiday till Thursday.

09. 10-Year-Jail Term In MP Against “Love Jihad”

Madhya Pradesh has drawn up a draft bill to punish “Love Jihad“, which provides for a 10-year jail term for people marrying with the aim of religious conversion.

10. New Education Policy Meant To Develop Self-Confidence: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday urged the youth to develop the qualities of self-confidence and introspection, saying this was the goal of the New Education Police announced earlier this year by his government. “The aim of the new National Education Policy is that the youth of the country gets to know itself,” he said at the centennial celebrations of the University of Lucknow.

11. Senior Congress Leader Ahmed Patel Passes Away At 71

Senior Congress leader and the party’s top strategist Ahmed Patel died in a Gurugram hospital on Wednesday due to multi-organ failure. He was suffering from complications related to COVID-19. Patel (71), who was critical for a few days, was admitted to the Medanta hospital in Gurugram on November 15 after he developed complications. His son Faisal said he died at 3.30 am.

12. Air Quality In National Capital In Severe Category

Delhi’s overall air quality deteriorated to the severe category from “very poor” on Wednesday morning. The national capital’s AQI was in “severe” category on November 15 the last time but after that it had improved and remained in either “poor” or “moderate” category until November 22.

13. CBI Furnishes Status Report Of Hathras Case In Allahabad High Court

The CBI furnished a status report of the Hathras case before the Lucknow Bench of the Allahabad High Court on Wednesday and said the probe will be over by December 10. The probe is taking time as forensic reports are awaited, CBI counsel Anurag Singh told the Bench.

14. Umar Khalid Didn’t Take Security To “Conspiratorial Meetings”: Delhi Police

Former JNU student leader Umar Khalid did not take the personal security officers, provided to him following an attempted firing at him in 2018, to his “conspiratorial meetings”, police has alleged in a supplementary charge sheet while explaining his role in the northeast Delhi riots.

15. After 51 years, Bihar Elects Speaker, Job Goes To BJP’s Vijay Sinha

Vijay Kumar Sinha, the NDA candidate for the Speaker’s post in the Bihar Assembly, sailed through today after a united opposition forced elections for the post after a gap of 51 years. A senior leader of the state BJP, Mr Sinha was declared elected by Pro-Tem Speaker Jitan Ram Manjhi, who told the House that the NDA candidate got 126 votes against the 114 polled by Awadh Bihari Chaudhary, who was fielded by the opposition Grand Alliance.