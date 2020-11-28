News Breakfast @6

01. BTC Polls: UPP-L Releases Election Manifesto

Ahead of the Bodoland Territorial Council elections (BTC) scheduled to be held in December this year, United People’s Party, Liberal (UPP-L) released its election manifesto on Saturday. In the manifesto, UPP-L president Pramod Boro urged the people of Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) to vote for the symbol ‘Tarctor Chalata Kishan’ and replace the current authoritative, corrupt, violent and unpopular government.

02. Nagaland: Gauhati HC Stays Ban On Dog Meat

The Gauhati High Court’s Kohima bench has granted an interim stay to the Nagaland government’s decision to ban commercial import, trade and sale of dogs and dog meat. A bench led by Justice S. Hukato Swu issued the interim stay late on Thursday following a writ petition filed by Neizevolie Kuotsu and two others, pending the disposal of the plea, an IANS report said.

03. BTR To Elect New Chief Executive Member Next Month

People of the autonomous Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), which is currently under Governor’s Rule, will be electing its new Chief Executive Member coming December. This was stated through an official press release on Saturday. The official release states that Bodoland has been long tormented by divisive politics and underwhelming development, and was swept by a wave of hope and optimism with the end of term of the previous council on 27 April 2020.

04. CM Sonowal Unveils Multiple Projects In Majuli

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Saturday laid foundations stones of several projects in the sacred ‘Ajoli Aai Than’ in Majuli. The projects include a cultural research center, guest house and boundary wall, an auditorium and infrastructure development works under Asom Darshan scheme. This was stated in the chief minister’s twitter handle.

05. Assam To Get Its 6th National Park

Assam will soon get a new national park, informed Forest minister Parimal Suklabaidya on Saturday.The map of the new park, which is named ‘Raimona National Park’, was unveiled by the forest minister today at Mathanguri, Manas National Park. It is going to be the 6th national park in the state which will add to Assam’s biodiversity cap.

06. NFR To Introduce 4 New Pairs Of Short-Distance Trains

Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) announced it will introduce four new pairs of short-distance special trains from the first week of December.

07. Economic Blockade Reimposed In Jorhat Again

The economic blockade imposed by several organizations at Mariani in Jorhat amid the Assam-Nagaland border issue which was temporarily suspended for 36 hours in view of the peace talks has been re-imposed following the failure of the talks on Wednesday between the two states. However, the Dhodar Ali blockade against Nagaland by ATASU has been temporarily withdrawn following a request by the district administration.

08. COVID Manipur: Night Curfew Imposed

In an effort to contain the further spread of the coronavirus pandemic, the Manipur government has announced a night curfew from 6 pm to 4 am in the state till the end of this year. A night curfew in Manipur has been imposed up to December 31 or until further orders whichever is earlier, an official statement of the government read.

09. Hajo: Four Shops Gutted In Fire

Four shops were gutted in a fire that broke out in Hajo’s Bullut Bazar on Saturday. Nearly Rs 45 lakh worth of goods were destroyed in the fire. An investigation is underway for the cause of fire.

10. Udalguri: 1 Killed, 1 Wounded In Elephant Attack

One person was trampled to death, while another was severely injured after a wild elephant attacked them in Udalguri’s Paneri. The deceased has been identified as one Vincent Tiru (50). Tiru died at the site of incident on Friday. Meanwhile, one Prakash Tiru (23) has been admitted to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in a critical condition.

11. Manipur: 9 Myanmar-Origin Vehicles Seized

In a major development, Assam Rifles seized nine Myanmar-origin two-wheelers, which were plying diesel illegally in Indian Territory along the Moreh-T’Minou-New Samtal road in Moreh area of Manipur, news agency ANI stated. Assam Rifles said that two-wheelers intercepted yesterday were strapped with jerry cans filled with diesel.

12. Raas Utsav To Be Held At Kalakshetra

Guwahati Silpi Samaj on Saturday informed that it will be organizing Raas Utsav at Kalakshetra on November 30 (Monday) with minimal crowd and minimal arrangements due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Every year, Assam beams with festivities on Raas Utsav which began 178 years ago at the satras. Guwahati Silpi Samaj has been organizing the festival every year but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it won’t be as grand as the previous years, a press release issued by the organization stated.

13. COVID-19: 163 New Cases In Assam, No Death

Assam detected 163 new coronavirus related cases on Saturday. The total active caseload of the state is only 1.56 % with 3313 cases. The new cases were registered out of 23927 tests conducted. The positivity rate has dipped to 0.68 %.

14. UP: ‘Unlawful Religious Conversions’ Banned With Immediate Effect

In a major development, the Uttar Pradesh government has banned “unlawful religious conversions” with immediate effect as part of the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion Of Religion Ordinance. The ordinance, which was promulgated by Governor Anandiben Patel, has stricter provisions to check religious conversions carried out by allurement, coercion, use of force or fraudulent means, and for marrying women with the objective of converting them to other religions.

15. Delhi Chalo Protests Against Farm Laws Today

The Delhi Chalo march kicked off today with farmers from atleast 30 farm bodies present in the national capital since Friday evening for protesting three farm bills passed by the government in September this year. Over thousand farmers from Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh have faced several obstacles from the police including use of tear gas, water cannon, barricades and barbed wires for entering Delhi.