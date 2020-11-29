News Breakfast @6

01. JEE Scam: Accused Pradeep Kumar Arrested From Delhi

One of the accused in the infamous JEE scam, Pradeep Kumar, was arrested by police from Delhi on Sunday. Kumar reportedly wrote the examination in place of Neel Nakshatra Das. He will be produced to court tomorrow.

02. Majuli: CM Sonowal Lays Foundation Stone Of PEB Police Barracks

Chief Minister of Assam Sarbananda Sonowal on Sunday laid foundation stone of PEB (Pre-Engineered Building) Police Barracks at Majuli’s Jengraimukh. A total of 100 state-of-the-art PEB Police barracks are planned to be constructed under the Mission for Overall Improvement for Responsive Image (MOITRI) scheme across the state. The chief minister laid foundation for 72 police barracks today.

03. AGP Organizes Bike Rally In Dhemaji

Assam’s oldest regional political party Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) on Sunday organized ‘Jatiyo Oikya Sanmilan’ rally in Dhemaji, in a bid to further strengthen their organizational setup ahead of the 2021 assembly polls. The first rally was held at Naoboicha Assembly constituency in Lakhimpur district on Saturday. Party president Atul Bora, working president Keshab Mahanta, and other top leaders attended the bike rally along with hundreds of party workers.

04. Chattisgarh: 1 CRPF Commando Killed, 7 Injured

In a latest update, an Assistant Commandant of Central Reserve Police Force’s (CRPF) CoBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action) was killed and eight others were injured in an IED blast triggered by Maoists in Talmetala area of Sukma district in Chattisgarh on Saturday night. Assistant Commandant Nitin Bhalerao from Maharashtra’s Nasik succumbed to his injuries and breathed his last at 3:30 am on Sunday in Raipur.

05. Farmers Hold Meet After Amit Shah Reaches Out

A meeting has been called on Sunday morning, the fourth day of protest of thousands of farmers in Delhi against the three farm laws, to hold discussions, after union home minister Amit Shah assured the farmers to discuss on every problem and demand of the farmers. “The government is ready to deliberate on every problem and demand of the farmers,” Mr Shah said in a video message on Saturday.

06. Farm Reforms To Create Opportunities: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Mann Ki Baat programme on Sunday said assured the farmers that the new farm laws will create more opportunities in the agriculture sector. “Parliament has recently passed farm reform laws after rigorous brainstorming. These reforms have not only broken shackles of farmers but have also given new rights and opportunities to them,” PM Narendra Modi said as reported by the Hindustan Times.

07. Kulhad To Replace Plastic Cups At Railway Stations

Environment-friendly ”kulhads” (earthen cups) will replace plastic cups for serving tea at all railway stations in the country, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said on Sunday. Speaking at an event organised at the Dhigawara railway station in Rajasthan’s Alwar district, Goyal said, the initiative will be Indian Rail’s contribution towards a plastic-free India and lakhs of people can avail employment through its production.

08. COVID India: Total Cases Near 94 Lakh

India reported 41,180 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours pushing the tally to 93,92,919, the ministry of health and family welfare stated in its daily bulletin. Meanwhile, 496 deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours. The death tally has touched 1.36 lakhs. The active caseload of the country is 4,53,956.

09. Plea Filed In SC To Invalidate Election If NOTA Gets Most Votes

In an unprecedented move, a petition has been filed in the Supreme court seeking directions to the Election Commission of India (EC) to use its plenary power, which is conferred under Article 324 of the Constitution, to invalidate the election results and hold a fresh election if NOTA gets most votes in a particular constituency. The plea was filed by BJP leader and advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay earlier this week. Apart from the former, he also sought directions to restrict already participated candidates from taking part in the fresh election.

10. ‘Aashiqui’ Star Rahul Roy Suffers Brain Stroke, Hospitalized

Aashiqui actor Rahul Roy has reportedly suffered a brain stroke while shooting for his upcoming film ‘LAC – Live the Battle’ in Kargil. He has been admitted to the ICU unit in Mumbai’s Nanavati Hospital. As per reports, he suffered the brain stroke due to extreme weather conditions in Kargil. He was rushed from there to Srinagar and then to Nanavati hospital.

11. UP: Journalist, Friend Killed In Suspected Arson Attack

In yet another incident of attack on the fourth pillar of democracy, a journalist and another man were killed after their house, in which they were staying, was allegedly set on fire at a village in Balrampur in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday night. As per reports, the two men were identified as Rakesh Singh and Pintu Sahu. While Pintu was declared dead on arrival after being rushed to the hospital, journalist Rakesh on the other hand was referred to a Lucknow hospital but later succumbed to his injuries.

12. “Why Cannot Hyderabad Be Renamed To Bhagyanagar?” – Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday, during a roadshow in Hyderabad, said if Faizabad can be renamed to Ayodhya, why cannot Hyderabad be renamed to ‘Bhagyanagar’. “Some people were asking me if Hyderabad can become ‘Bhagyanagar’. I said, ‘why not?’ I told them that we renamed Faizabad as Ayodhya and Allahabad as Prayagraj after BJP came to power in UP. Why cannot Hyderabad become a ‘Bhagyanagar’? he said.

13. Assam Detects 134 New COVID Cases, 1 Death

134 new coronavirus related cases were registered in Assam on Sunday, pushing the active caseload to 3350. The new cases detected out of 11558 tests conducted today, with a positivity rate of 1.16%, and Kamrup Metro reported 57 cases. The active cases stood at 1.57 %. Meanwhile, 96 patients were discharged today, taking the recoveries to 208283. The recovery rate now stands at 97.96 %.

14. Ex-ULFA Leader Subhas Deka No More

Former student and ULFA leader Subhas Deka passed away on Sunday. Deka has been reportedly ill and died on the way to the hospital at Sarthebari in Bajali.

15. London: 155 Arrested For Anti-Lockdown Protests

Scotland Yard’s police have made 155 arrests in connection to anti-lockdown protests in central London as an intervention to prevent public gatherings due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Metropolitan Police made arrests for offences including breaching coronavirus regulations, assaulting a police officer and possession of drugs, PTI reported.