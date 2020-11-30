News Breakfast @6

01. New AASU Members Take Oath Today At GU

The newly elected state executive committee of All Assam Student Union (AASU) on Monday took oath and assumed charge. The ceremony was held at Gauhati University. 60 State executives took oath today by taking responsibilities for the student’s body in the meeting. Dipankar Kumar Nath will continue his role as President of AASU and Sankar Jyoti Baruah was elected as the new General Secretary after Lurinjyoti Gogoi quit the student’s body.

02. Pradeep Kumar Remanded To 10-Day Police Custody

One of the prime accused in the infamous JEE proxy scam, Pradeep Kumar, was produced in the court on Monday afternoon and has been remanded to ten-day police custody. Besides arresting Kumar on Sunday, police officials have also seized a laptop and mobile phone.

03. Assam Hostels To Reopen From Dec 15 – Himanta

Assam Cabinet minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, during a press conference on Monday, announced that hostels of colleges and universities for final year students, and residential schools hostels for Classes 10 and 12 will reopen from December 15.‘Only the final year students of the colleges, universities, and polytechnic colleges will be allowed to come back to the hostels from the 15th of December,” he said.

04. Ghy: Leopard Enters Girls’ Hostel

An adult leopard entered a girl’s hostel at a residential locality of Hengrabari in Guwahati on Monday. The leopard was tranquilized and rescued by forest officials later in the day. According to a Hindustan Times report, the leopard was trapped under a sofa in the balcony of the hostel’s ground floor.

05. 2nd Autobiography Of Dalai Lama Translated To Assamese

The Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) on Monday said Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama’s 2nd autobiography, Freedon in Exile’, has been translated to Assamese by eminent writer and Padma Shri recipient Yeshe Dorjee Thongchi. The Assamese version of the book, which is titled ‘Prabasat Mukta’, has been published by Bhaskar Dutta Baruah.

06. Kokrajhar ADC Accused Of Sexual Harassment

An FIR was filed against the Additional Deputy Commissioner of Kokrajhar D. Bora was lodged recently for allegedly sexually harassing a married woman. As per reports, the woman belongs to Kokrajhar town and is a mother of one. She said she approached the ADC Bora on November 22 for settlement of land related issue when she was allegedly forced to have sex.

07. UPPL To File Case Against Former Member

United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) has vehemently criticized the false allegations against its chief Pramod Boro for removal of 60 per cent illegal encroachers including Indian citizens under tribal belt and block. The party in retaliation has decided to file a criminal case against Prithviraj Narayan Dev Mech for inciting the public for communal tension and false charges.

08. Diphu: 4 Killed In Head-On Collision

In a horrific incident, at least four people were killed in a head-on collision that occurred in Karbi Anglong’s Manja area in Diphu. As per reports, the head-on collision occurred between a bus and a tanker on National Highway 37 near the district, disfiguring both the vehicles. While the occupants inside the tanker were killed on the spot, eye-witness says the bus driver fled the scene after the mishap. Some bus occupants, who were injured in the accident, were rescued by locals.

09. Cricket Pavilion & Playground To Come Up Soon In Majuli

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Monday laid the foundation stone of cricket Pavilion and Playground of Assam Cricket Association (ACA) at Majuli Krira Kshetra, Kamalabari. While informing the same in a tweet, he said it will give a major boost to sports infrastructure in the beautiful river island district.

10. Man Abducted From Tripura-Mizoram Border

A 35-year-old man was abducted at gunpoint from Joyrampara a remote village near Tripura- Mizoram border on Sunday, PTI reported. Amal Debbarma, Officer-in-charge of Damcherra police station, said that a massive search operation has been launched in the area to rescue him.

11. Assam Author Awarded Suryagaurav Rashtriya Purashkar

Delhi-based author from Assam Mousumi Kalita Sachdeva was honoured with the prestigious Suryagaurav Rashtriya Purashkar 2020 (Suryagaurav National Award) for her valuable contribution in Global Literary Acumen, Skill Development Training, and Missionary Services for the Community by Suryadatta Education Foundation at Taj West End Bengaluru. Suryadatta Education Foundation recognizes exemplary work done by eminent personalities in various fields by this award every year and only five eminent personalities of India were honoured this year.

12. Farmer Protests: PM Attacks Oppn Parties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday lambasted the opposition over the anti-farm laws protests accusing them of playing tricks against the farmers, PTI reported. The Prime Minister’s attack indirectly came for the opposition when farmers from atleast three states have gathered at different entry points in Delhi demanding the repeal of all the three laws.

13. COVID-19 Assam: 159 New Cases Detected, No Death

Assam detected 159 new coronavirus related cases on Monday. The total active caseload of the state is only 1.59 % with 3399 cases. The new cases were registered out of 22683 tests conducted. The positivity rate has surged to 0.70 %.

14. Farmers In Delhi Celebrate Guru Purba At Protest Site

Farmers who are protesting against the new farm laws at the Delhi border celebrated Guru Nanak’s 551st birth anniversary, the founder of Sikhism, and offered prayers. They were seen distributing ‘prasad’ and lighting candles on the auspicious occasion. Farmers across the country have been protesting against the government’s new farm laws for nearly three months. They braved water cannons, tear gas, lathi-charge and barricades at the Delhi-Haryana border last week before they were allowed in the capital.

15. AR Rahman Becomes BAFTA India Ambassador

Academy Award-winning music composer AR Rahman on Monday was announced as the ambassador for the British Academy of Film and Television Arts’ (BAFTA) ‘Breakthrough Initiative’. The initiative, supported by Netflix, aims to identify, celebrate, and support up to five talents working in film, games, or TV in India.