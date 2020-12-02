News Breakfast @6

01. IAF Test-Fires Indigenous, Russian Air Defence Missiles

The Indian Air Force (IAF) carried out a massive exercise to test its air defence missiles including the indigenous Akash air defence system and the Igla handheld launchers. The indigenous Akash Missile System along with Russian short-range Igla missiles were fired and engaged the Manoeuverable Expendable Aerial Target (MEAT) providing near realistic training to the combat crew.

02. CBSE Officials Rule Out Conducting Board Exams Online

Board exams in 2021 will be in written mode only and not online, Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) officials said on Wednesday even as consultations on dates for conduct of the examination are still underway.

03. Kanhaiya Kumar Joins Left Parties Stir Against Agri Bills

CPI leader Kanhaiya Kumar asserted that the ongoing farmers stir against farm bills was an uprising to save democracy from crony capitalism and deplored attempts to discredit the agitations. Kumar appealed to people from all walks of life to lend their support to the movement launched by the farmers.

04. FIR Against Gangs Of Wasseypur Writer Zeeshan Quadri

Mumbai police on Wednesday registered a complaint against Gangs of Wasseypur actor and screenwriter Zeeshan Quadri for allegedly cheating a film financier of Rs. 1.25 crores.

05. Amit Shah, Punjab CM To Meet Prior To Talks With Farmers

Ahead of the meeting between the central government and the various farmers’ bodies on Thursday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh are scheduled to meet tomorrow. Most of the farmers’ bodies are from Punjab. Amid the protests against the anti-farm laws, both the minister would be discussing on issues related to the farmers at 9.30 am.

06. Kerala: IMD Issues Red Alert For Cyclone Burevi

Cyclone Burevi is all set to make its landfall on the southern coast of India. In this connection, the Indian Meteorological Department on Wednesday issued a red alert in four districts of Kerala. The cyclonic storm is most likely to hit Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta and Alappuzha.

07. British Sikh Politicians Voice Support For Agitating Farmers In India

British Sikh Opposition politicians have voiced their support for farmers agitating in India against the new farm laws and called for a “peaceful solution” as soon as possible. India has called the remarks by foreign leaders on protests by farmers as “ill-informed” and “unwarranted” as the matter pertained to the internal affairs of a democratic country.

08. Govt Orders Wikipedia To Remove Link Showing Incorrect Map Of J&K

The government has asked Wikipedia to remove a link from its platform that has shown an incorrect map of Jammu and Kashmir, according to sources. The Ministry of Electronics and IT has issued an order under Section 69A of the IT Act, 2000 directing Wikipedia to remove the link, they added.

09. CM To Take First Shot Of Covid Vaccine In Punjab

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh will take the first shot of the anti-Covid vaccine in the state after it is cleared by the ICMR following which 1.25 lakh health workers would receive it.

10. BTR Polls: Congress-AIUDF Campaign Together

The shaping of a new political alliance led by the Indian National Congress (INC) and All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) have surfaced after both the parties were collectively seen campaigning on Wednesday for the upcoming Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections. In an election campaign meeting held today at Mudiobari, Parbatjhora Nonwi Serfang, Pasnwi Serfang in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president and Rajya Sabha MP Ripun Bora, former Forest minister Rockybul Hussain and AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal shared the same platform.

11. Rhea Chakraborty’s Brother Showik Gets Bail

In a major development, Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty’s brother Showik was granted bail after three months by a special narcotic court in Mumbai on Wednesday. Showik was arrested in a drugs case in relation to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

12. RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Visits Ghy On A 4-Day Tour

Chief of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Mohan Bhagwat reached Guwahati on a four-day visit to the state. The RSS chief is staying in a secluded Ashram in Adimgiri Hills near Maligaon. According to reports, Bhagwat is likely to participate in a meeting with Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and top leaders of BJP today to discuss some important political issue. However, he will not make any public appearance and will not address any public rally.

13. Farmers Protest: Delhi-Noida Border Closed

The protesting farmers in Delhi against the farm laws continued their sit-in at the Delhi-Noida border for the second day on Wednesday, leading to the closure of a key route that connects Uttar Pradesh with the national capital. The Delhi Traffic Police has advised commuters travelling to the national capital to avoid using the Chilla route and instead take the Delhi-Noida Direct (DND) or Kalindi Kunj road.

14. 5 States Reporting Increase in Active Cases of COVID-19

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said that five states are reporting an increase in active cases of COVID-19 in the country which is the actual disease burden of the infection. The top five states showing a rise are Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, and Rajasthan.

15. Actor-Turned Politician Sunny Deol Tests COVID-19

Actor-turned-politician Sunny Deol tested positive for COVID-19. The actor-politician took to Twitter to announce the detection of the virus. The actor in his tweet wrote, “I got myself tested for coronavirus and the result has come back positive. I am in isolation and feeling well. I request that all those who came in contact with me recently should isolate themselves and get tested.”