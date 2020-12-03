News Breakfast @6

01. Manipur’s Police Station Selected Best In India

The Nongpok Sekmai police station in Manipur’s Thoubal has bagged the best police station in the country. Besides Manipur, Northeast’s Kharsang PS of Changlang in Arunachal Pradash stood third and East Sikkim’s Pakyong came seventh.

02. AJP Convention On Dec 16 & 17 At Sivasagar

The convention of Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) will be held on December 16 and 17 at Sivasagar. The core committee of the party will be declared on December 16 while the first state executive meeting will be held on December 17. The constitution of the party will also be placed in the convention. According to reports, former AASU General Secretary Lurinjyoti Gogoi will soon join the party.

03. AASU Bids Farewell To Lurinjyoti Gogoi

The All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) bid a formal farewell to its former General Secretary Lurinjyoti Gogoi on Thursday. He has been given farewell with a Muga Gamosa, Seleng Chador, Japi, and a bouquet of flowers. AASU’s memento, a Xorai and a citation has also been given to Lurin during his farewell as a token of love. Along with Lurin, 12 others have also been given farewell from the party. Lurinjyoti became emotional while taking farewell from the organization. With teary eyes he said that he wants to be a warrior.

04. Pobitora: 2 Rhino Calves Found Dead

Two carcasses of one-horned rhino calves were discovered by forest officials in Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary this week. As per sources, one of the calves, approximately two-years old, was found dead in Tamulidoba range in the sanctuary. Earlier on Monday, a one-year old rhino calf was found dead in the same area. Forest officials say the rhino got into a scuffle with other rhinos and was injured. It later succumbed to it’s injuries.

05. Helmets Made Compulsory For Both Riders Or Rs 1000 Fine

The wearing of helmets has been made compulsory for both the rider and the pillion of two wheelers in Guwahati. The new rule has been issued by the Kamrup District Transport Department, failing which the driver’s license of the violator will be cancelled and a fine of Rs 1000 will be imposed. As per the new Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, it is mandatory for every person above four years of age to wear a helmet.

06. BTC Polls: SEC Extends Voting Time By An Hour

The Election Commission of Assam has decided to extend the voting time of the Bodoland Autonomous Council (BTC) elections by one hour slated to be held on December 7 and 10. State Election Commissioner Alok Kumar said that it is for the first time that photo electoral rolls will be used in the local body polls in the state for better identification of the voters. Kumar further stated that they are trying to upgrade the election process as close as possible to the Assembly and Lok Sabha polls. He said that the poll panel has adopted the guidelines issued by the Election Commission of India for holding the Bihar Assembly polls by adhering to the COVID-19 protocol.

07. BTC Polls: SSB Reviews Security At Indo-Bhutan Border

Ahead of the Bodoland Territorial Council elections in Assam, senior officials of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) reviewed the security situation along the India- Bhutan border. SSB Guwahati Frontier”s Inspector General Sanjeev Sharma was present at the border areas in Udalguri district on Wednesday. He also visited the border outpost at Nalapara and Rajagarh.

08. Animal Skin, Organs Seized From Kamakhya Temple

The Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (WCCB) along with the Forest Department jointly recovered a large quantity of animal parts including organs and skin during a raid at the premises of Kamakhya Devalaya in Guwahati. Police have arrested three individuals – Jitendra Shah, Rahul Choudhury and Santosh Gupta in connection to the case. As per reports, they were involved in selling animal parts through a black market in the Kamakhya Hill market area. An amount of Rs 50,000 was also recovered from them.

09. Dilli Chalo: ‘The Great Khali’ Comes Out In Support Of Farmers

‘The Great Khali’, former WWE Heavyweight Champion, has joined the farmer’s protest over the newly implemented farm laws at the Tikri border on Tuesday. Khali, in a video that the he shared on Instagram, has urged the people of India to support the country’s farmers in the agitation. While appealing the government to roll back the legislation, he also explained the alleged losses that the farmers and common man will face due to the farm laws.

10. Rajinikanth To Launch His New Pol Party In January

Superstar Rajinikanth will announce his new political party on December 31 and will launch the party in January 2021. The actor-turned-politician took to Twitter on Thursday to announce that he would be declaring the launch date of his anticipated political party on December 31 ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly polls. Rajinikanth, 69-year-old, made the announcement a day after he met with 32 leaders of his forum, the ‘Rajini Makkal Mandram’.

11. PM Modi Pays Tribute To First Indian Prez

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu paid tributes to the first President of India, Bharat Ratna Dr. Rajendra Prasad on his 136th birth anniversary on Thursday. Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister said in Hindi, “My sincere tribute to former President Bharat Ratna Dr. Rajendra Prasad on his birth anniversary. He played an incomparable role in the freedom struggle and constitution making. His life, based on the principle of simple living and high thinking, will always inspire the countrymen.”

12. Republic Day: India Invites Boris Johnson As Chief Guest

In a latest development, the Indian government has invited UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson to be the chief guest at the Republic Day next year. According to several news outlets, a formal invitation was sent to the British Prime Minister from Indian counterpart Narendra Modi on November 27 over a telephonic conversation. Additionally, news sources have reported that Johnson has invited Modi to the G-7 summit slated to be held in the UK next year.

13. 102 Bhopal Gas Tragedy Survivors Died Of COVID

On the 36 anniversary of the horrific and tragic incident of Bhopal gas leak, the Madhya Pradesh government has revealed that 102 survivors have succumbed to the deadly coronavirus. On the contrary, according to a PTI report, some NGOs have even claimed that around 254 surviors of the Bhopal Gas Tragedy have died since the pandemic’s outbreak. Bhopal gas leak disaster is termed as the world’s worst industrial disaster killing over 15,000 people after methyl isocyanate leaked on the intervening night of December 2-3, 1984 from the pesticide plant of Union Carbide India Limited (UCIL) in the city. More than five lakh people were affected due to the toxic leak.

14. ‘King Of Spices’ MDH Owner Dharampal Gulati No More

Padma Bhushan ‘Mahashay’ Dharampal Gulati, the owner of one of India’s premiere masala brand MDH (Mahashian Di Hatti) passed away on Thursday morning. Fondly known as also ‘Dadaji’, Mahashay Dharampal was 97 years old. According to initial reports, Gulati was undergoing treatment at a hospital in New Delhi where he suffered a cardiac arrest.

15. CBSE To Conduct Written Exams In 2021

The Central Board of Secondary Examination (CBSE) will be conducting examinations of standard X and XII in written mode, an official release stated. However, the board is yet to decide and publish the date of the examinations scheduled to be held next year.