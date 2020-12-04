News Breakfast @6

01. BTC Polls: Campaign For 1st Phase Ends Tomorrow

The campaign for the first phase of BTC polls will end on Saturday. The elections to the Bodoland Territorial Council scheduled to be held on December 7 and 10 will be held in two phases. The first phase of polls polling will be held in two districts- Udalguri and Baksa. The polls will take place in 40 seats in all four districts. While Udalguri (10 seats) and Baksa (11 seats) will vote on December 7, Kokrajhar and Chirang will vote on December 10.

02. IT Dept Raids Coal Maffia’s Residence In Digboi

Income Tax Department on Friday raided Coal maffia Satyanarayan Agarwal’s residence in connection with illegal business in Digboi. Sources said, he had connections with many other illegal businesses. It may be stated that he maintained a good relation with most of the ministers and other powerful personalities.

03. Guwahati Ropeway To Remain Closed For 5 Days

The Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) on Friday issued a public notice stating that the Guwahati Ropeway across the Brahmaputra river will remain closed for five days from December 7 to December 11. It was mentioned that the closure was imposed for regular maintenance of the ropeway. Mock drill of the rescue system is also to be conducted as part of the maintenance process.

04. Jahnu Barua To Direct Film On Lachit Borphukan

National Award-winning director and filmmaker Jahnu Barua on Thursday announced that he will be directing a hindi feature film on legendary Ahom General Lachit Borphukan. The project is already under works and is expected to be released by the end of 2022. It is likely to be produced by Dream House Productionz based in Guwahati. Various other production houses of the country could also be part of the feature film. While it was not revealed who would be playing the legendary Assamese hero, Barua said it will be played by the number one actor in the country.

05. Himanta Takes Part In Bicycle Rally In Baksa

Assam cabinet minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday took part in a cycle rally in Baksa district as part of his campaign for the upcoming Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections. The rally, which saw hundreds of party workers and BJP supporters, started from Barsimlaguri and covered Merkuchi and Devachara. He later addressed a huge crowd at Barsimluguri and Nikicha Dihira in the district. In the BTC elections, the UPPL is contesting in all the 40 seats, while BPF in 37 seats, GSP 35, BJP 26, Congress 13, and AIUDF 7.

06. Delhi: CISF Jawan From Assam Dies In Road Accident

In a tragic incident, a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) jawan from Assam was killed in a road accident that occurred in Delhi NCR.The jawan was identified as on Jayanta Doley. He was a resident of number 1 Balijan Adarsha Mishing Gaon in Golaghat district’s Bokakhat. Expressing grief, Assam Gana Parishad’s (AGP) president Atul Bora, who represents the Bokakhat constituency, took to twitter and condoled Doley’s demise.

07. Coal Scam: IT Dept Raids 3 Places In Assam

Income Tax Department on Friday raided Nabin Singhal’s business establishment along with his residence in Guwahati. As per sources, the IT Department raided at Mahalaxmi Group which is at Unique Plaza’s 3rd floor, Beltola, and the residence at Manik Nagar, Ganeshguri. Nabin Singhal and his wife were not at home when the raid was conducted. While their son was left behind at their residence, the rest of the family had fled to Delhi yesterday.

08. BTC Election: Miscreants Destroy Candidate’s Office

In a horrific incident, some miscreants had trashed the Assam Gana Parishad (AGP) candidate Parthajit Roy’s party office in Bijni, Chirang on Thursday night. As per reports, miscreants smashed all the election flag, poster, banner etc from the office of the BTR elections’ 19 no Thuribari constituency’s AGP candidate Parthajit Roy.

09. Meghalaya: 1525 Kgs Of Explosives Seized, 6 Held

Six persons were arrested in Meghalaya’s East Jaintia Hills district with a huge quantity of explosives and detonators, police said on Friday. Police conducted raids in the 4 Kilo area on Wednesday night acting on a tip-off about possible movement of explosives, they said. An SUV with Assam registration was intercepted at Kongong in the Ladrymbai police outpost area, police said.

10. Special TET To Be Held On March 2021

The TET Empower Committee on Thursday said that a special TET will be held for 12,000 posts on March, 2021. In a press conference organized by the Committee at Sarba Shiksha Abhiyan office situated in Kahilipara, Guwahati said that they will publish an advertisement regarding this very soon. As per Asomiya Pratidin reports, Sarba Shiksha has 7 types of teachers and education workers (Siksha Karmi) for whom they are going to hold this special TET.

11. CM Sonowal Urges I&B Minister To Retain AIR, DDK Dibrugarh Status

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Friday wrote to Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar raising the issue of Prasar Bharati’s directives for reassigning All India Radio (AIR) and Doordarshan Kendra (DDK) in Dibrugarh as relay centres only. He urged Javadekar to retain the present status of both AIR and DD Dibrugarh centres as these centres have been instrumental in reflecting the cultural mosaic and indigenous traditions of communities in Upper Assam and even eastern districts of Arunachal Pradesh.

12. Gadkari Unveils Rs 4127 Crores NH Projects For Nagaland

Union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari, during a virtual launch event on Friday, laid the foundation stones for 14 national highway projects, stretching across 270 kilometres in total and worth over Rs 4127 crores, in Nagaland. The newly improved portion of NH-39 at the commercial city of Dimapur was also inaugurated by the minister. Terming Nagaland as one of the most important states in northeast India, Gadkari said his ministry is committed to developing the state for the greater development of the region and highlighted that Nagaland, which had a total NH network of 880.68 km till 2014, has seen a 78 per cent growth over the past six years and now has 1547 km-long NH network.

13. BTC Polls: 5 Flying Squads Formed In Kokrajhar

The Kokrajhar district administration is all geared up for the upcoming BTC election to be held on December 7 and 10. The administration has formed five flying squads to keep an eye on the election environment. Addressing a press conference, Kokrajhar Deputy Commissioner and Returning Officer Bhaskar Phukan said that there are 390 voting centers in five constituencies under Kokrajhar subdivision in Fakiragram, Baukhungri, Devargaon, Salakati and Bonorgaon.

14. COVID Vaccine Could Be Ready In Few Weeks: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that Indian manufacturers will be able to produce the much-awaited COVID-19 vaccines in the next few weeks. At the all-party meeting, the Prime Minister gave enough indication that India will use indigenously made vaccines as he talked about cheap but effective vaccines. Both Moderna and Pfizer candidates are much higher priced than India’s potential immunization candidates.

15. Military Reforms: Govt Creates 2 New Posts

The Indian government on Thursday announced a new post of Deputy Chief of Army Staff (Strategy) as part of the reorganization of the Army headquarters. The incumbent Director-General of Military Operations (DGMO), Lt Gen Paramjit Singh, is set to become the first DCOAS (Strategy). According to the reports, PM Modi led union government has approved the creation of a new deputy chief of strategy in the headquarters as per a plan first forecast during the Doklam crisis with China in 2017.