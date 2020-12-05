News Breakfast @6

01. Hindus In Assam Visiting Church On Christmas Will Be Beaten: Bajrang Dal

Bajrang Dal district general secretary Mithun Nath has made a controversial statement during a meeting at Cachar district on Thursday. He has threatened to brutally beat up Hindus if they visit a church on Christmas day. “If Hindus go and visit churches on Christmas day, they will get brutally beaten,” he said,” he said as reported by Barak Bulletin.

02. SpiceJet Flight Overshoots Runway In Ghy Airport, Pilots Grounded

A major mishap was averted at Guwahati airport on Friday when a SpiceJet flight SG-960, which arrived from Bengaluru, overshot the runway for several meters upon landing. According to news agency ANI, no one was hurt in the incident. The pilots of the plane have since been grounded by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

03. Farmer Protest: No Resolution Yet, Next Meeting On Dec 9

The farmer and the Centre could not come to a resolution for the third time on Saturday even after four hours of consultation on the newly implemented farm laws which ignited massive protests in Delhi. The next meeting will be held on Wednesday (December 9), ANI reported. As per reports, the government sought some more time to come up with concrete proposals, to which the farmers agreed.

04. Tamulpur Will Become A New District In BTC – Himanta

Assam cabinet minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, while addressing an election rally at Ghagrachak, Goibari on Saturday, said that Tamulpur will be declared as a new district. Currently, there are four districts under BTC – Kokrajhar, Chirang, Udalguri and Baksa. Tamulpur is a sub-division of Baksa district under the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR). “We will create Tamulpur district. Tamulpur district will include Darangajuli, Goibari, Nagrijuli, and Suklai Serfang constituencies of the BTC. There will be five districts in BTC. Currently, there are four districts under the BTC,” the minister said.

05. Trade Unions Support Bharat Bandh By Farmers On Dec 8

Ten central trade unions has extended its support for a ”Bharat Bandh” called by farmers’ organisations on December 8. The ten central trade unions comprises– Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC), All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC), Hind Mazdoor Sabha (HMS), Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), All India United Trade Union Centre (AIUTUC), Trade Union Co-ordination Centre (TUCC), Self-Employed Women’s Association (SEWA), All India Central Council of Trade Unions (AICCTU), Labour Progressive Federation (LPF) and United Trade Union Congress (UTUC).

06. Haryana Minister Who Got Trial Vaccine Tests Positive

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij tested positive for COVID-19. Vij announced the detection of the virus in a tweet and said that he is admitted at the Civil Hospital in Ambala. The minister also urged all those who had come in close contact with him to get themselves tested. “I have been tested Corona positive. I am admitted in Civil Hospital Ambala Cantt. All those who have come in close contact to me are advised to get themselves tested for corona,” Mr Vij tweeted.

07. PIL Filed On Corruption In BTC

Ahead of the Bodoland Territorial Council elections, a PIL has been filed against BTC headed by its Chief Executive Member and Bodoland People’s Front chairperson Hagrama Mohilary in Gauhati High Court on charges of corruption and mismanagement in the Bodoland Territorial Region. Since 2003, Mohilary has formed the government thrice in BTR.

08. UPPL Confident Of Forming Govt In BTR

The high-stake Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) Elections has been seeing an expansive campaigning by all political bigwigs. With only one day left for campaigning, one of the most sought after parties – the United People’s Party Liberal (UUPPL) is present in Baksa district on Saturday to engage with the electorate. The UPPL is fielding candidates across all seats in BTR.

09. Sivasagar: Shops, Houses Gutted In Fire

A massive fire broke out at Khatpothar in Sivasagar on Friday night destroying more than five shops and three houses. As per reports, one pulsar bike was burned along with three cylinders that exploded in the fire. Damages of worth rupees ten lakhs was reported.

10. Assam: Guidelines Issued For Hostel Reopening

The government of Assam on Friday notified Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for reopening of hostels in educational institutes in the state from December 15. The notification also said a consent letter from parents will be required for students who want to avail hostel facilities. Hostels of colleges and universities for final year students, and residential school hostels for Classes 10 and 12 will be reopened only. Hostel facilities will be not available for other classes.

11. BTAD Will Turn Into Modern Tourist Hub: Sonowal

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal while campaigning in BTAD said that the four districts of BTR will be developed into a modern tourist hub. “All the people, irrespective of community, caste, religion, and creed, will be given due honour and rights in the region. The government will ensure that there are no landless people. Misgovernance will come to an end,” said Sonowal.

12. Kokrajhar: Huge Cache Of Arms, Ammunition Recovered

Acting on a tip-off, police on Friday recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunitions as well as explosives from a deep jungle area of Ripu Reserve Forest in Kokrajhar district. As per reports, the illegal arms and ammunition, which include 4 AK 47 rifles, 3 grenades, 10 pistols, 6 hand-made guns and many bullets, were concealed underground in a thick forest area about 300 meters away from Sundari Nala under Gossaigaon police station.

13. 3.4 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Tezpur

An earthquake of 3.4 magnitude struck Assam’s Tezpur on Saturday morning. Tremors were felt at around 10.46 am at 32km North-Northwest of Tezpur and was 10 kilometres deep, according to the National Centre of Seismology. There were no reported damages or casualties.

14. Petrol Price Crosses ₹86-Mark In Assam

Petrol price on Saturday crossed ₹86-mark in Assam and diesel surpassed ₹79 a litre. Petrol price on Saturday was hiked by 21 paise per litre in Guwahati and diesel by 26 paise. Petrol price in Silchar rose to ₹87.11 per litre and diesel price to ₹80.55.

15. BTC Polls: CM Sonowal To Campaign For Arup Kr Dey Tomorrow

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal will campaign for Fakiragram candidate of BJP Arup Kumar Dey on Sunday at Chitla in Kokrajhar district. The polls for Kokrajhar and Chirang district will be held on the second phase of the elections on December 10. BJP candidate of Fakiragram, Arup Kumar Dey said that he is getting mass support and that he is confident that the BJP will win from the Fakiragram constituency.