News Breakfast @6

01. BTC Polls: BPF, BJP Offices Vandalised

Ahead of the Bodoland Territorial Elections starting from Monday, miscreants have vandalized campaign offices of Bodoland People’s Front and Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday night in Chirang’s Basugaon area. The miscreants set the offices on fire including BPF’s office in Ward Number 4 in Goglapara. The incinerated materials included official documents and party banners, posters, and flags.

02. BTC Polls: Home Guards Protest In Orang

Home guards who have been engaged with the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) election rigorously, staged a protest in Orang on Sunday. The protest was staged demanding a better pay scale and proper facilities for food and accommodation. The home guards have been working from December 3 for a daily wage of rupees 600. The amount is not sufficient for them. Moreover, no allowances are provided for food.

03. Guwahati Planetarium Reopens Today

In a latest update, the Northeastern region’s primary astronomical education and research centre — Guwahati Planetarium reopens on Sunday after nearly nine months of remaining closed due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. Recently, a state-of-the-art multi-activity centre worth rupees Rs.12.42 crore was inaugurated within the planetarium premises. The activity centre would -D theatre, Virtual Reality Lab, Tinkering Lab and an auditorium with all modern facilities.

04. Assam: Rhino, Wild Elephant Found Dead

An adult rhino was found dead at Tuplung Forest camp in Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary on Sunday.As per sources, the rhino’s horn was damaged when it was recovered. Forensic test results revealed that the rhino was gutted down. On the other hand, one wild elephant was electrocuted today in Chirang’s Bijni area.

05. Fire Breaks Out AT G.S. Road

A massive fire broke out at G.S. Road in Guwahati’s Christian Basti area on Sunday afternoon. The fire broke at Hoero Brijmohan Servicing Centre in Srinagar Path. The servicing centre is nearby to Aayakar Bhawan.

06. Assam Girl Rescued In Bihar

A 21-year-old girl from Cachar’s Udarbond region was rescued at Jamalpur rail station in Bihar on Sunday. As per sources, the girl was deluded into getting a job in Bihar. Last week, the family of the missing girl registered a complaint in Udarbond police station. Taking help of an old woman, the victim girl arrived at the Jamalpur station and also contacted her family via a video call.

07. Regionalism Must For Assam’s Development: Prafulla Mahanta

Former Assam Chief Minister Prafulla Kumar Mahanta on Sunday said regionalism is must for the development of the state. Addressing the media in Guwahati, Mahanta highlighted issues regarding Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)- Assam Gana Parishad (AGP) relationship, Akhil Gogoi, regional parties among other issues

08. China Constructs 3 Villages Near Arunachal, Villagers Relocated

In an unprecedented move, China has constructed at least three villages in western Arunachal Pradesh, approximately 5kms from the Bum La pass which lies close to the tri-junction between India, China and Bhutan. The new constructions are considered to be a significant step towards reinforcing China’s territorial claims along the Arunachal frontier. ”China has been using a strategy of settling Han Chinese and Tibetan members of the Communist Party along the India border to strengthen its territorial claims and escalate border intrusions,” says China-watcher Dr. Brahma Chellaney.

09. Assam’s Angelos Luit Choir Bags Gold Medal In Virtual Contest

In a proud moment for Assam, Angelos Luit Choir of the state in collaboration with the Namghar Association of America have jointly bagged the gold medal prize in the 2nd World Virtual Choir competition for their innovative performance. The collaboration won the gold medal with 83.50 points in the mixed choir category. The conductor of the choir was J. B Rupam.

10. Protest Rallies Held In US Against Indian Farm Laws

Thousands of Sikh-Americans have been conducting peaceful protest rallies in several US cities against the new agricultural laws in India. According to a PTI report, the protesters at both the places demanded the new laws be repealed, saying they would push Indian farmers towards poverty and give the corporate sectors a monopoly.

11. Farmers’ Protest: Vijender Singh To Return Khel Ratna Award

Boxer Vijender Singh on Sunday said he will return his Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award if the new agriculture laws are not repealed. Participating at one of the farmers’ agitations along the Haryana-Delhi border in Sindhu, Singh was quoted saying in an ANI report, “I came here today as our big brother Punjab is here, so how can people of Haryana lag behind. If the government doesn’t withdraw the black laws, I will return my Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award–the highest sporting honour of the nation.”

12. Shimla: 8 Families Left Homeless As Fire Engulfs Building

In an unfortunate incident, a massive fire broke out in a four-storeyed wooden house with 20 rooms in Shimla and left eight families homeless. Locals managed to douse the fire after three long hours. Other houses in the vicinity were saved in the effort. The fire brigade on the other hand reached the village, which is situated in Nawar valley, at around 3am after the blaze was extinguished by the locals.

13. PM Modi Pays Homage To BR Ambedkar On Death Anniversary

On the 64th death anniversary of B R Ambedkar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to the father of the Indian Constitution, saying his thoughts and ideals continue to give strength to millions. Dr Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar, the chief architect of the Indian Constitution and a Dalit icon, passed away in 1956. The people of India pay their tributes to him on this day every year which is observed as the Mahaparinirvana Diwas.

14. Terrorist Attack In J&K, Two Injured

One constable and a civilian were injured after a terrorist attack took place at Sazgaripora, Hawal in Srinagar on Sunday. Terrorists have attacked a joint party of the Jammu and Kashmir police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). As per reports, police personnel identified as Farooq Ahmad Chopan and a civilian namely Muneer Ahmad were injured in the attack. The area has been cordoned off and a search operation is underway to nab the terrorists.

15. Veteran Bengali Actor Manu Mukherjee Passes Away At 90

Manu Mukherjee, a veteran Bengali actor, has died on Sunday following a cardiac arrest in Kolkata. He was 90. Mukherjee started his film career with Mrinal Sen’s Nil Akasher Niche (1958). He earned praise for his roles in Satyajit Ray’s Joy Baba Felunath and Ganashatru. He had also received critical appreciation for his acting in Patalghar, a children’s fantasy film.