News Breakfast @6

01. BTC: Polling Begins For First Phase

The Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC)elections for this year have commenced on Monday.Over 7,00,000 lakh electorate are exercising their franchise in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR). The first phase of the elections is being covered in Udalguri and Baksa. On Thursday, the second phase would be held in districts of Kokrajhar and Chirang. Counting of votes will take place on December 12.

02. BTC Polls: Names Missing From Voters’ List

During the first phase of voting in the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections on Monday, voters turned up to cast their votes across 21 constituencies, however, the electorate faced major disappointment after their names were missing from the voters list. 48 eligible voters present in polling station No.30 at Digheli Primary School of number 24 Mushalpur constituency found their names to be missing from the electoral roll.

03. Bokajan: 4 Family Members Killed In Road Accident, 2 Injured

In a tragic incident, four members of a family were killed and four others critically injured in a head-on collision accident that occurred in Bokajan’s Baghjan on Monday. According to sources, the incident happened when the Tata Sumo vehicle in which the family was travelling in collided head on with an oncoming truck, killing all four of them and injured two others occupants. The family belonged to Nagaland’s Lalung area and was travelling to Dimapur for a wedding function.

04. Section 144 Imposed In Cachar Along Indo-Bangla Border

Section 144 of Cr. PC has been imposed in Cachar district alongside the Indo-Bangladesh border for a period of two months in an attempt to apprehend movement of extremist elements in the area, the government said in a statement on Monday. The order was issued by deputy commissioner Keerthi Jalli on Saturday. She also promulgated night curfew along the border areas.

05. Former Assam Football Captain Passes Away At 92

Former Professor and Head of Department of Urology of GMCH, Dr Sarat Chandra Dutta, passed away on Monday morning in Guwahati. He was 92. Along with the former, Dr Dutta was also the captain of the Assam football team for Santosh Trophy.In addition to the above, Dr Dutta also served as the District Governor of Lions Club International 322-D, Melvin Jones Fellow of Lions Club International, President of Guwahati Mental Welfare Society, Member of the Pensioners’ Association, and President of India Club, Guwahati.

06. First Phase Of BTC Elections Conclude With 70 % Voter Turnout

The Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections for this year, which commenced on Monday morning, saw over 13,00,000 lakh electorates exercising their franchise in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR). The first phase of elections, held in 21 constituencies, concluded at around 4:30 pm today. In Odalguri and Baska districts, the overall voter turnout in the first phase was around 70 per cent. The turnout in Odalguri district was 75.4 per cent as opposed to 79.55 per cent in Baska district.

07. Assam: 166 New COVID Cases, 131 Recoveries

The state of Assam detected 166 new coronavirus related cases on Monday. The total active caseload of the state is at 1.67 % with 3585 cases. The new cases were registered out of 29475 tests conducted. The positivity rate has dipped to 0.56 %. Meanwhile, 131 cured patients were discharged, pushing the recovery rate to 97.85 % with 209342 cases.

08. Angurlata Deka’s Convoy Meets With Accident, 3 Injured

The convoy of BJP MLA Angurlata Deka met with an accident in Sonapur on Monday, injuring three people. While Deka survived the accident, two of her bodyguards and the driver were injured. They were taken to Sonapur Primary Health Centre for treatment. As per reports, the accident took place near Sonapur College Gate when the convoy collided with a hay-laden truck, causing a temporary traffic jam in the area.

09. Ashutosh Kundu Sent To 14- Day Judicial Custody

Principal of BRM government Law College in Guwahati who was arrested for an alleged rape and mental torture of his daughter has been remanded to 14 day judicial custody. Kundu was produced in a special court today. Professor Ashutosh Kundu was arrested by police officials of All Women’s Police Station in Pan Bazar on Sunday night from his residence in the city.

10. Couple Gets Married In PPE Kit As Bride Tests COVID+Ve

A couple from Rajasthan’s Bara got married at a local COVID centre on Sunday wearing PPE (Personal Protection Equipment) kits, as the bride tested positive for coronavirus on the wedding day. ANI tweeted a video of the wedding where only one person was seen apart from the priest. COVID protocols were followed during the ceremony. The priest was also seen wearing a white PPE kit. The video has gone viral on social media and garnered several likes and retweets.

11. Bharat Bandh From 11 AM To 3 PM Tomorrow

The nationwide strike or Bharat Bandh called by farmers and several farmers’ organizations against the new agricultural reforms will begin at 11am and continue till 3 pm on Tuesday. “We don’t want to cause problems for a common man. Therefore, we will begin at 11am, so that they could leave for office on time. Work hours in offices will end by 3pm,” spokesperson of the Bharatiya Kisan Union Rakesh Tikait was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. “People can show their card and leave,” Tikait said.

12. Raj Kamal Jha Win Rabindranath Tagore Literary Prize

Journalist-author Raj Kamal Jha has won the 3rd ‘Rabindranath Tagore Literary Prize’ for his novel “The City and The Sea” which was announced on Monday. The Rabindranath Tagore Literary Prize was founded in 2018 by US-based publisher Peter Bundalo as a platform for world peace, literature, art, education and human rights. The award also recognises works towards human rights and world peace with the Social Achievement Prize.

13. PM Modi, Rajnath Singh Pay Tributes On Armed Forces Flag Day

PM Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh paid tribute on Armed Forces Flag Day. They both took to Twitter to salute the service and valor of the Indian Armed Forces. “Armed Forces Flag Day is a day to express gratitude to our armed forces & their families. India is proud of their heroic service & selfless sacrifice. Do contribute towards welfare of our forces. This gesture will help so many of our brave personnel & their families,” PM Modi said in a tweet.

14. One Dead, Over 292 Hospitalized As Mystery Disease Hits Andhra

As many as 292 people fell sick and one died in Eluru town of Andhra’s West Godavari district on Sunday and were hospitalised. The cause of the illness is yet to be ascertained but has symptoms of epilepsy, frothing, shivering and giddiness. Doctors in various media outlets have sent the blood samples of the patients to Vijayawada government hospital for testing.

15. TV Actor Divya Bhatnagar Dies Of COVID-19

TV actorDivya Bhatnagar, who had been diagnosed with Covid-19 and pneumonia, has died in Mumbai at the age of 34. She was put on ventilator support last week as her condition was critial. Her family had also shifted her to a different hospital to ensure better medical facilities for her.