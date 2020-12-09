News Breakfast @6

01. Kokrajhar MP Naba Sarania Detained

Kokrajhar MP Naba Sarania has been detained. A case was lodged against him for alleged violation of model code of conduct in place for Bodoland Territorial Council polls.

02. Google 2020: #IPL Most Searched Query in India

#IPL is the top trending query overall in India, while #coronavirus stood second on Google India’s ‘Year In Search 2020’.

03. Anti-Farm Laws: Nationwide Protest On Dec 14

Farmers’ organizations and their leaders on Wednesday rejecting the government proposal to amend the new farm laws, announced they would block the Jaipur-Delhi and the Delhi-Agra expressways by Saturday, and hold a sit-in nationwide protest on December 14.

04. Govt To Launch Wi-Fi Massive Networks Called PM-Wani

The Union cabinet on Wednesday took a decision to launch a PM- Wi-Fi Access Network Interface known as ‘PM-Wani’ to disseminate WIFI network on a large scale across India, Information Technology (IT) Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad announced.

05. Four Indians In Forbes List Of 100 Most Powerful Women

The Union cabinet on Wednesday took a decision to launch a PM- Wi-Fi Access Network Interface known as ‘PM-Wani’ to disseminate WIFI network on a large scale across India, Information Technology (IT) Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad announced. Addressing the media, Prasad said one crore public data centres will be opened across the country and there will be no license, fee, or registration for it.

06. Miscreants Attack Promod Boro Ahead Of Second Phase BTC Polls

Some unknown miscreants attacked UPPL Chief Promod Boro on Wednesday after violence broke out ahead of the second phase of BTC polls scheduled on Thursday. As per reports, miscreants has vandalized Boro’s vehicle in Bau Khungri constituency.

07. Pulwama Encounter: 3 Killed, 1 Civilian Injured

Three unidentified terrorists were killed and a civilian injured in an encounter with security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday. As per reports, three terrorists killed and one civilian had been shot in his leg when terrorists opened fire during encounter with security forces, Kashmir zone police in a tweet said. The civilian is stable now.

08. Road Blockade In Assam-Nagaland Border

11 organizations staged road blockade at Dhodar Ali in Mariani amid the ongoing Assam-Nagaland border tense. The organizations demanded to withdraw the camp of Nagaland Police which were set up at Assam’s land.

09. Parthiv Patel Announces Retirement from All Forms of Cricket

Wicketkeeper-batsman Parthiv Patel on Wednesday announced his retirement from all forms of cricket. Patel made his international debut in 2002 at the age of 17 in an away Test series against England and went on to represent India in 25 matches in the longest format, scoring 934 runs at an average of 31.13. He also played 38 ODIs and two Twenty20 Internationals.

10. Actor Kriti Sanon Tests COVID-19 Positive

Actor Kriti Sanon on Wednesday said she has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently under home quarantine. The 30-year-old actor had recently returned to Mumbai after wrapping up the shoot for her upcoming film with her “Bareilly Ki Barfi” co-star Rajkummar Rao in Chandigarh, following which there were reports she had contracted the disease.

11. Farmers 6th Round of Talks Cancelled Today

The sixth round of talks between the farmers and the Center scheduled to be held on Wednesday cancelled as the meeting of the farmers with the Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday failed. The farmers continued to demand the scrapping of three contentious agricultural laws, said Bharatiya Kisan Union Spokesperson Rakesh Tikait.

12. Pakistan, China Begin Joint Air Exercise

The air forces of Pakistan and China on Wednesday commenced a joint exercise designed to deepen practical cooperation and improve the actual-combat training level of the two sides. The joint air force exercise “Shaheen (Eagle)-IX” started on Wednesday at an operational air base of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) in Sindh province.

13. Drugs Worth Rupees 165 Crore Seized In Manipur

The Assam Rifles on Monday apprehended six traffickers including two Myanmar nationals and seized from them narcotic substances and contraband worth rupees 165 crore in Manipur’s Tengnoupal district.

14. Mizoram To Assist Migrant Workers Find Employment

The Mizoram government has launched a project to assist the migrant workers, who lost their jobs due to the Covid-19 pandemic, find suitable employment. The Rs 3.3 project under the Mizoram Youth Commission (MZC) christened as ‘Livelihood Generation for Returned Migrant Workers’ was launched by Chief Minister Zoramathnga.

15. Indian Air Force Objects To Netflix Trailer Of “AK vs AK”

The Air Force on Wednesday demanded “withdrawal” of a few scenes from a soon-to-be released Netflix movie – “AK vs AK”. “The IAF uniform in this video is inaccurately donned & the language used is inappropriate (sic),” the Indian Air Force tweeted.