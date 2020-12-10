News Breakfast @6

01. Tarun Gogoi’s Ashes To Be Immersed In Sadia

The ashes of former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi would be immersed in the mighty Brahmaputra in Sadiya on Thursday evening in the presence of the leader’s family and top Congress members. Mr.Gogoi’s ashes were carried from Guwahati by his son and Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi in an open truck covered with large portraits of late Tarun Gogoi displayed in the vehicle.

02. Chirang: Violence Erupts During BTC Polls, Cops Fire

Amid polling for the second phase of Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections in Kokrajhar and Chirang districts of the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), a hostile situation has erupted in Chirang’s Duttapur between the workers of United People’s Party Liberal and Bodoland People’s Front. Police personnel had to shoot fire in the air to control the unruly violent workers.

03. 2nd Phase Of BTC Elections Conclude With 78 % Voter Turnout

The second phase of the Bodo Territorial Council’s (BTC) elections on Thursday saw over 78 per cent voter turnout amid clashes between BPF and UPPL supporters in Chirang district where police firing in the air was witnessed. Till the closing of polls at 4.30 pm, 78.80 per cent of 10,23,404 voters exercised their franchise, sealing the future of 111 candidates for 19 constituencies spread across Kokrajhar and Chirang districts.

04. Ghy Woman Assaulted During Evening Walk, Admitted To ICU

In a shocking incident, a 52-year old woman was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of GNRC hospital after being allegedly assaulted by bike-borne miscreants during her evening walk in New Guwahati’s Lakheswar Baruah Road on Thursday. According to G Plus, the woman was identified as one Sabita Rani Devi. The family of the woman initially thought it was a case of hit and run, but later discovered the injury mark on her head which implies otherwise. The family added that her mobile was also snatched by the miscreants.

05. Assam Receives “Best State Promoting Sports” Award

Assam has received the “Best State Promoting Sports” award for its work done in regards to growth and development of sports in the state. Madhya Pradesh was declared as the joint winner. The sports awards were given away bythe Federation of Indian Commerce and Industry (FICCI) during a virtual ceremony held on December 8. Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren was the chief guest during the ceremony. The jury of the awards was chaired by Justice (Retd) Mukul Mudgal.

06. Nalbari: School Inspector Caught Taking Bribe

During an operation carried out by the Nalbari Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Department on Thursday, a School Inspector was arrested for his involvement in a bribe case in Nalbari. According to reports, the accused was identified as one Jushnarani Barman, who inspects the schools of Nalbari District. She demanded commission of Rs. 50,000 from a school that had received a construction fund. Later she was caught red-handed while taking a bribe of Rs 15,000 as advance from the school staff.

07. Naba Sarania Alleges UPPL Of Paying News Channel For Ad

Lok Sabha MP Naba Sarania, in a controversial statement, have alleged that the United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) party has paid ‘Pratidin Time’ group a sum of Rs 5 crore to telecast their advertising campaign on live TV. Pratidin Time has denied the allegations and demanded Sarania to provide his source of information and prove his statement within 7 days or he would be sued in the court of law.

08. Guwahati: Northeast Gets First Human Milk Bank

The first human milk bank in the northeast was opened in Guwahati on Wednesday. Opened in Satribari Christian Hospital (SCH), the bank is the 15th such unit in India, will be able to store human milk for up to six years. “Breast milk is the best food for newborn babies. To bring down cases of neonatal mortality and mortality below 5 years of age, exclusive breastfeeding for the first six months, starting within the first hour of birth is recommended,” said Dr. Devajit Sarma, pediatric and neonatal care specialist at SCH.

09. Pramod Boro Urges Amit Shah To Provide Security In BTC Polls

Amid the second phase of Bodoland Council Elections in Bodoland Territorial Council’s Kokrajhar and Chirang, United People’s Party Liberal chief Pramod Boro urged union Home Minister to take strict security measures to ensure a fair election. The request for prompt security measures came after Boro’s convoy was attacked on Wednesday evening.

10. Guwahati: BMS College Principal Commits Suicide

Budram Madhab Satradhikar College principal allegedly died by suicide on Thursday in his flat situated near Games Village in Guwahati. The deceased has been identified as Rajib Lochan Dutta from department of History at BMS College. He is survived by his wife and a one-year-old child. The cause of behind the suicide is yet to be known.

11. JP Nadda’s Convoy Attacked In Bengal

BJP president J P Nadda’s convoy on Wednesday was attacked by alleged TMC supporters in West Bengal, several news outlets reported. Nadda alleged the state has turned “complete lawlessness and goonda raj”. While on his way to Diamond Harbour to attend a party meet, Nadda’s convoy was attacked along with the party’s general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya. Vijayvargiya’s car was attacked as well and he survived injuries.Vehicles of BJP national joint general secretary (organisation) Shiv Prakash and secretary Anupam Hazra were also ransacked.

12. Anti-Farm Laws: Nationwide Protest On Dec 14

Farmers’ organizations and their leaders on Wednesday rejecting the government proposal to amend the new farm laws, announced they would block the Jaipur-Delhi and the Delhi-Agra expressways by Saturday, and hold a sit-in nationwide protest on December 14. As per a PTI report, nothing substantial was rectified or anything new came up in the government’s proposal, hence it was rejected by the Sanyukta Kisan Committee on Wednesday.

13. PM Modi Lays Foundation For New Parliament Building

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday laid the foundation stone for the new Parliament building, which is expected to be completed in time for India’s 75th Independence Day in August 2022 at an estimated cost of Rs 1000 crore. “What can be more beautiful, sacred than having a new Parliament inspire us when India celebrates 75th year of freedom,” PM Modi said, adding that the current Parliament building is nearly 100-years-old. “It was upgraded many times, but now it needs rest,”.

14. Jharkhand Woman Allegedly Raped By 17 Men, Husband Held Hostage

In a horrific incident, a 35-year old woman was allegedly gang-raped by 17 men as her husband was held hostage on Tuesday night in Jharkhand’s Dumka district. As per reports, the couple was returning home from a weekly market when the accused intercepted them, held the husband hostage and committed the crime. The incident came to light when the woman, a mother of five, registered a complaint at the nearby police station. She told that the men were drunk and also recognized one of them.

15. Italy’s 1982 Football World Cup Hero Paolo Rossi Dies

Italian football hero Paolo Rossi who made Italy win its third football World Cup in 1982 passed away on early Thursday, various media outlets reported. Rossi’s wife Federica Cappelletti announced the death with a post on Instagram. “There will never be anyone like you, unique, special, after you the absolute nothing….,” Cappelletti also wrote on Facebook.