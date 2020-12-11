News Breakfast @6

01. Assam: Anti-CAA Protests From Today

Various organizations will begin fresh agitations against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Assam as it completed one year that the Centre passed the bill in the parliament on December 11, 2019. The organizations will also seek the release of Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS) chief Akhil Gogoi during the protests as it has been one year that he is under police custody.

02. Guwahati: Massive Fire Breaks Out in Basistha

A massive fire broke out at Bakrapara in Guwahati on Friday morning. The fire broke out due to a cylinder blast. According to reports, more than 5 houses have been gutted in the fire worth 8 lakhs of rupees.

03. Assam: Doctors’ Stage Protest Against Mixopathy

The Junior Doctors’ Association of Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in solidarity with the Indian Medical Association staged a protest against Mixopathy. The nationwide doctors’ strike will disrupt medical services across the country amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The strike has been called to protest against the Centre’s decision to allow post-graduate Ayurvedic doctors to conduct surgeries.

04. Meghalaya: CM Conrad Sangma Tests COVID-19 Positive

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday. He is experiencing mild symptoms and currently under home isolation. The chief minister in a tweet said, “I have tested positive for #Covid_19. I am under home isolation and experiencing mild symptoms. I request all those who came in contact with me in the past 5 days to kindly keep a watch on their health and if necessary get tested. Stay safe.”

05. Ajit Bhuyan, Pabindra Deka Raises Voice Against CAA

Rajya Sabha MP Ajit Bhuyan raised his voice against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) on Friday on its first year after it was placed in the Parliament on December 11, 2019. Reacting on CAA, Bhuyan said government has insulted the CAA protesters. Beside BJP, all other political parties are against CAA.

06. AIUDF To Take Legal Action Against Himanta, Pijush

A team of All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) on Friday called on Assam Home Secretary urging to lodge a case against state ministers Himanta Biswa Sarma and Pijush Hazarika. Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma alleged that the Ajmal Foundation owned by AIUDF Chief Badruddin Ajmal receive funds from NGO’s who have link with Pakistan based terrorists groups.

07. Cash for Job Scam: AMCH Doctor’s Husband Detained for Interrogation

Dibrugarh police on Friday detained the husband of Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH)’s doctor, Dr. Ajanta Hazarika, for interrogation seeking information on the whereabouts of his wife. Police also conducted search operation at Dr. Hazarika’s residence at Naliapool in Dibrugarh district and detained her husband Simanta Jyoti Saikia. The Dibrugarh Police conducted the search operation for the 2nd time based on the case registered against her under Case No 2150/20.

08. “Anti-CAA Movement Should Be Revived Again” – Akhil Gogoi

Peasant leader Akhil Gogoi, during his GMCH visit on Friday, said that the movement against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) should be revived again with new strength. Gogoi urged all the indigenous people of the state to stand united against the CAA movement.

09. Ghy Based NGO Wins Hellen Keller Award 2020

‘Atma Nirbhar – Ek Challenge’, a Guwahati based NGO, has won the National Centre for Promotion of Employment for Disabled People (NCPEDP) Mindtree Helen Keller Award 2020 for providing employment to people with disabilities. The award ceremony was held virtually on Thursday. Atma Nirbhar – Ek Challenge was founded by Late Kaushik Das in 1996. The NGO has been tirelessly working to provide employment to people with disabilities from across the disability spectrum. It operates a tea and grocery packaging unit in Birubari area of Guwahati, where only persons with disabilities are employed. The unit makes packages of its own brand of Nav Jeevan tea and spices and also undertakes work from other tea and grocery brands.

10. Kaziranga National Park Organizes Elephant Health Camp

The Kaziranga National Park (KNP) authority has organized an elephant health camp for the routine health care of the park’s departmental elephants. In KNP, there are currently 63 camp elephants in various ranges of both Eastern Assam wildlife division and Western Assam wildlife division as well as in Laokhowa Burhachapori Wildlife Sanctuary.The Kohora range have 28 camp elephants, Bagori range have 15, Agoratoli range have 11, Burpahar range have 4, Panpur have 2, and Laokhowa Burhachapori have 3.

11. Arunachal: Protesters Set Govt Buildings On Fire, Situation Tense

Protesters on Friday set several government offices on fire including the extra assistant commissioner’s (EAC) office in Vijayanagar in Changlang district of Arunachal Pradesh. “A large number of youths and public led by the Yobin Students’ Union reached Vijaynagar from Gandhigram at around 8.30 am on Friday and burnt down the offices of the EAC, special branch (SB) and the post office,” the police said.

12. COVID-19: Death Toll In Assam Hits 1000-Mark

With the death of another COVID patient, the death toll of Assam has touched the 1000-mark. The deceased was identified as one Wajida Bibi (52) of Kamrup Metro. This was informed by Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Twitter.

13. India-Bangladesh Railway Line To Be Reopened After 55 Years

In a major development, the India-Bangladesh cross-border railway line is all set to be relaunched after 55 years by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bangladesh counterpart Sheikh Hasina. Both the prime ministers will inaugurate the same through a virtual programme scheduled to be held on December 17 (Thursday).

14. Remo D’Souza Suffers Heart Attack, Admitted To ICU

Bollywood choreographer and director Remo D’Souza was admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital in Mumbai after he suffered a heart attack on Friday afternoon. He has undergone angioplasty and is now stable. According to reports, his wife Lizelle D’Souza said it was a blockage and doctors have done angiography on him. He is currently in the ICU.

15. Delhi: 2 IPS Officers at Farmers’ Protest Site Test COVID-19+

Two of the Indian Police Service (IPS) officers who led the force at the site of farmers’ protest against three farm laws have tested positive for COVID-19. According to police sources, both the officers are currently under home isolation. This comes on the 16th day of the farmers’ agitation against the Centre’s farm laws.