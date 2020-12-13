News Breakfast @6

01. Pramod Boro New CEM Of BTC: CM Sonowal

In a major development, Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has announced on Sunday that United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) president Pramod Boro will be the new Chief Executive Member of Bodoland Territorial Council.

02. UPPL, BJP, GSP To Form BTC

The elections to the 40 seats of Bodoland Council came to an end on Sunday with Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal announcing that Bharatiya Janata Party, United People’s Party and Gana Surakasha Party will form the new coalition government in the Bodoland Territorial Region.

03. A Look Into The Life Of Pramod Boro, BTC’s New CEM

Pramod Boro, United Peoples’ Party Liberal (UPPL) chief, is all set to charge as the new Chief executive member (CEM) of the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC). The UPPL, BJP and Gana Suraksha Party (GSP) have entered into a coalition to form the government in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), putting an end to BPF chief Hagrama Mohilary’s 17 year long reign in the region. UPPL emerged as the runners- up in the BTC elections.

04. “BJP-BPF Alliance To Continue In State”: Union Minister Javadekar

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar, at a press meet in New Delhi on Sunday, announced that BJP, in coalition with United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL), got an absolute majority in Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) polls. Briefing a press meet, the minister said that the BJP has performed very well in the BTC elections and has raised its tally from one to nine.

05. BTC Swearing-In Ceremony Likely To Be Held On Dec 15

The swearing-in ceremony of the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) will most likely be held on December 15 (Tuesday), Assam cabinet minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Sunday. The decision was taken after Sarma along with UPPL chief Pramod Boro met with the secretary of Assam governor Jagdish Mukhi.

06. TRP Scam: Republic TV CEO Arrested

Republic Media Network’s Chief Executive Officer Vikas Khanchandani on Sunday morning was arrested in Mumbai, PTI report. Khanchandani was arrested by Mumbai Police’s Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) from his residence in connection with TRP (Television Rating Points) rigging scam.

07. AASU, KMSS Pay Tributes To Anti-CAA Martyrs

While Assam stared at the future of the Bodoland Territorial Council elections on Saturday, several organisations paid tributes to the five citizens who were killed on December during anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests in the state.

08. Topcem Cement’s Job To Bangladeshi Diplomat’s Wife Riles Up AASU

The All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) and the Krishak Mukti Sangram Samity (KMSS) on Sunday condemned the management of Topcem Cement for ‘offering job’ to a Bangladeshi diplomat’s wife in Guwahati. Munera Azam, wife of Bangladesh Assistant High Commissioner to Guwahati – Shah Mohammad Tanvir Mansur, was appointed as a senior manager (marketing & sales) by Topcem Cement.

09. BJP Prez J P Nadda Tests COVID +ve

BJP national president J P Nadda has tested positive for coronavirus and has isolated himself at home, he shared the news on his twitter handle on Sunday. Nadda, 60, said he got the test done after he experienced some symptoms. He added that his health his fine and asked everyone who came in contact with him to get tested.

10. Manipur’s 9-Year Old Climate Activist Joins Farmers’ Protest

Manipur’s Licypriya Kangujam, a nine-year old climate activist, has come out in support of the farmers who are protesting against the newly implemented farm bills since last 18 days. Kangujam has been posting videos and pictures of her with farmers at the Singhu border and asserted that climate activists across the world are with them in the agitation.

11. Prez, PM Modi recall martyrs of Parliament attack

The nation gratefully remembers the brave martyrs who laid down their lives defending the Parliament on this day in 2001, President Ram Nath Kovind said on Sunday as he paid tributes to security personnel who laid down their lives in the terror attack on this day in 2001.

12. Assam Detects 73 New COVID Cases Out Of 11528 Tests

The state of Assam detected 73 new coronavirus related cases on Sunday. The total active caseload of the state is at 1.62% with 3481 cases. The new cases were detected out of 11528 tests conducted. The positivity rate has surged to 0.63%. Meanwhile, 117 cured patients were discharged, pushing the recovery rate to 97.91% with 210171 cases.

13. Two More Die Of COVID-19 In Assam

Assam on Sunday registered two coronavirus related deaths, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed on Twitter. Out of the two deaths, one was detected in Golaghat and the other was detected in Kamrup Rural.

14. “BJP’s Performance Not As Loud As Their Campaigning”: Rakibul

Taking a dig at BJP, MLA Rakibul Hussain on Sunday said that BJP’s antics during their campaigning for the BTC polls have not worked at all and instead lost the elections. He further said that earlier BJP had targeted BPF leader Hagrama Mahilary by saying that BPF will lose their vanity in the 2020 BTC polls but emerged as the single largest majority with 17 seats.

15. Explosion in Pakistan’s Rawalpindi, 25 Injured

At least 25 people were injured in an explosion in the Pakistani garrison city of Rawalpindi on Sunday. The explosion believed to have been caused by a grenade blast occurred near a police station, Pak based broadcaster Dawn News reported. As per reports, 22 injured were shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital, while three others were provided first aid on the spot. Police and security forces immediately reached the site after the explosion and cordoned off the area and launched a search operation.