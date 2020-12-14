News Breakfast @6

01. Term ‘High Madrasa’ Will Be Removed: HBS | Press Meet | Highlights

Assam education, finance, and health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said the term ‘High Madrasa’ will be dropped from the madrassa and a general education system will be adopted instead across the state.

02. Lakhimpur: Farmers Protest Against MSP On Paddy

Amid the ongoing farmers’ protests in Delhi against the new agricultural reforms, hundreds of farmers in North Lakhimpur’s Narayanpur on Monday held protests against the government’s demand to buy paddy at the minimum support price (MSP) fixed by the Assam government. A memorandum submitted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi states that the farmers are “not happy with the discrimination by the state government by not considering Narayanpur for paddy procurement”.

03. Rockin’ & Rollin’: Hard Rock Cafe Opens Maiden Outlet In Guwahati

Iconic US-based dining brand Hard Rock Cafe has launched its maiden outlet in Guwahati on Sunday, marking its entry into the rock and roll region of India – the Northeast. The 49-year-old global brand entered the country in 2006 gaining prominence over the decade among musicophiles alongside its iconic American casual cuisine including the legendary® burgers, handcrafted cocktails, and salads, and interiors etched with celebrity memorabilia.

04. “5-6 BPF Members Will Join Pramod Boro Led Council” – Himanta

In a major development, BJP’s Himanta Biswa Sarma, during a press meet on Monday, said that about 5-6 members of the Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) will join the Pramod Boro-led BTC council within tomorrow. However, the names of the members have not been revealed yet. More details are awaited.

05. “Last-Ditch To Prove BJP-BPF Alliance” : Prabin Boro

Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) general secretary Prabin Boro held a press conference on Monday where he addressed several issues related to forming the government in Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR). Boro said that BPF is the only party to win the single largest majority with 17 seats in Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) Elections. He further said that democracy is being killed in BTAD. “If needed we will show our strength”, he added.

06. Assam: Educational Institutions To Reopen From Jan 1

State Health and Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma reiterated that all educational institutions will reopen from January 1, 2021. Addressing the media on Monday afternoon, Sarma said that all educational institutes will reopen on a regular basis by following coronavirus safety protocols like the mandatory wearing of masks, sanitizing of hands, and maintaining social distancing norms.

07. Guwahati: City Buses To Pay Rs 10,000 Fine For Breaking Rules

The District Transport Office (DTO), Kamrup (M) has laid down a set of rules for city bus transportation which have to be maintained, failing which will lead to a fine of Rs 10,000.

08. Rapido, Ola, Uber On Indefinite Strike In Guwahati

In an unprecedented move, two-wheeler taxi drivers of Rapido, Ola, and Uber have called for an indefinite strike in Guwahati from December 14 (Monday), leaving commuters stranded across the city. They are staging the protest against the high rate of commission taken by the management despite lowering the fares.

09. COVID-19: 146 New Cases In Assam, 1 Death

The state of Assam detected 146 new coronavirus related cases on Monday. The total active caseload of the state is at 1.63% with 3501 cases. The new cases were detected out of 28560 tests conducted. The positivity rate has dipped to 0.51%.

10. Dehing Patkai Upgraded To National Park

In a major development, Dehing Patkai Wildlife Sanctuary which is spread over the districts of Dibrugarh and Tinsukia has been upgraded to National Park. Talks were underway since last few months to take necessary measures to upgrade the sanctuary that covers an area of 111.942 square kilometers.

11. Topcem Cement Issues Statement After Backlash

In a recent development, Topcem cement, who was under fire for ‘offering a job’ to a Bangladeshi diplomat’s wife, has given an official statement on Monday regarding the controversial appointment.According to the statement, it said that Munera Azam, the wife of Bangladesh Assistant High Commissioner to Guwahati, was appointed as an intern only and not for a full-time job. It added that her internship period had already ended and she is no longer a part of the company.

12. Farmers Observe Hunger Strike On Day 19

The farmers observed a day-long hunger strike in Delhi on Monday as their protest intensified against the Centre’s three farm laws, which entered Day 19. Home Minister Amit Shah met Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar amid the nationwide hunger strike and held talks.

13. US Administers First COVID-19 Vaccine, Tweets Trump

Former United States President Donald Trump on Monday announced that the first Covid-19 vaccine has been administered in the country. “First Vaccine Administered. Congratulations USA! Congratulations WORLD!” he tweeted.

14. IIT Madras Shuts Down Temporarily After Major COVID Outbreak

IIT Madras, one of India’s premier educational institutes, has been temporarily shut down after a major outbreak of coronavirus was detected inside the campus. The IIT Madras has issued an official circular on Sunday informing shutting down of all departments and facilities with immediate effect.

15. Centre Issues Guidelines For COVID-19 Vaccination Drive

The Union health ministry on Monday released detailed guidelines for the mass vaccination drive against coronavirus, as and when it becomes available. In the first phase, the government is planning to vaccinate nearly 30 crore people, including healthcare and frontline workers, people above 50 years of age and those under 50 with commodities.