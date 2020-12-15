News Breakfast @6

01. Homeopathy Medical Practitioners Can Prescribe Medicines For COVID

The Supreme Court on Tuesday in a hearing ruled that homeopathy medical practitioners can prescribe medicines for prophylaxis, amelioration and mitigation of coronavirus patients and the prescription has to be given only by institutionally qualified practitioners, a PTI report stated.

02. Mental Health Of Indians In UK Hit Hard Due To Pandemic

The mental well-being of those in the Indian ethnic group in the UK may have been particularly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, an official statistical review has revealed.

03. 6 Covid Vaccines Undergoing Clinical Trials In India

Informing that the Drugs Controller General of India has granted clearance for the clinical trials of one more candidate vaccine from India, NITI Aayog Member (Health) Dr VK Paul on Tuesday said six vaccines are currently undergoing clinical trials in the country.

04. Singapore Investigates Posts Supporting Indian Farmers’ Protest

The Singapore Police on Tuesday said it is investigating social media posts showing people gathering here without permission in support of protesting Indian farmers and issued a “strong reminder” that it would not allow assemblies that advocate political causes of other countries.

05. JEE Main 2021 Dates Not Finalised Yet

There has been “no decision on dates yet” for the engineering entrance exam, JEE Main 2021, said the Education Ministry, a few hours after the exam bulletin and an announcement declaring registrations open appeared on the official website of the National Testing Agency.

06. Meghalaya Teachers Send Letters To PM Demanding Pending Salaries

Thousands of school teachers of Meghalaya on Tuesday sent postcards to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking his intervention in releasing their salaries under the Centre’s Samagra Siksha Abhiyan (SSA) Mission, which are pending for five months. An organisation of school teachers said that the postcard campaign was launched in protest against the alleged delay by the Central Government to release their pending salaries.

07. Daily Loss of Rs 3,500 cr Due To Farmers’ Protest

In view of the ongoing farmers’ protest against the new agricultural reform laws, industry body Assocham on Tuesday has urged both Centre and farmers’ organisations to resolve the issues as the protests are severely affecting the economies of Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu and Kashmir. “A daily loss of Rs 3,000-3,500 crore is resulting in the economies of the region from the value chain and transport disruption because of the protests,” according to the chamber, PTI reported.

08. IIT-M: 79 More Test Covid +VE, Tally Reaches 183

Seventy-nine new cases of coronavirus were detected on Tuesday in the cluster of the Indian Institute of Technology-Madras, taking the tally to 183.“Out of the 978 samples from the IIT-M cluster collected since December 1, a total of 183 people have tested positive till date, and results for 25 specimens alone were yet to be received”, Tamil Nadu Health Secretary, J Radhakrishnan said.

09. ICC Women’s World Cup To Kick Off In March 2022

2022 ICC Women’s World Cup will kick start on March 4 in New Zealand, International Cricket Council announced the revised schedule on Tuesday.

The world cup was slated to be held in 2021 but has been rescheduled to 2022 due to the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic.

The final match is set to be played on April 3.

10. Delhi Chalo: Over 2,000 Women To Join Protests

As the farmers agitation in the national capital entered the 20th day, farmers organizations on Tuesday have announced that over 2,000 women from the families of the farmers are likely to join the protest against the Centre’s new agricultural reforms

11. Akshay Kumar To Be Invited To Kaziranga

Authorities of Kaziranga National Park on Tuesday announced Bollywood megastar Akshay Kumar would be invited to the park next year. The actor would be asked to most likely visit between February and March.

12. Delhi Chalo: PM Modi Says Opposition Misleading Famers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed support yet again for the controversial farm laws on Tuesday, while the agitation of the farmers entered 20th day in Gujarat’s Kutch.

13. Asam Sahitya Sabha To Launch Digital Archive

Asam Sahitya Sabha has signed an agreement on Tuesday with Assam Electronics Development Corporation Ltd. (Amtron) for creating a digital archive to preserve all the Assamese language’s illustrious books and novels.

14. British PM Boris Johnson Confirms His Visit on R-Day

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will visit India in January as the chief guest of the Republic Day Parade, UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab announced on Tuesday after holding talks with his Indian counterpart External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

15. Arjun Rampal Summoned By Anti-Drugs Agency NCB Again

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has summoned Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal in Mumbai on Wednesday for questioning in connection with a drug-related case following the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, an NCB official said on Tuesday.