News Breakfast @6

1. Tiwa Autonomous Council Polls To Begin Tomorrow

The Tiwa Autonomous Council (TAC) election is all set to take place on Thursday. A total of 124 candidates across major political parties are in the fray for 36 seats in Tiwa- dominated fractions of Moriagaon, Nagaon, Kamrup Metropolitan, and Nagaon districts.

2. No AIR Stations Will be Closed: Javadekar

In a latest update, Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar on Wednesday declared that no All India Radio stations across the country will be closed, downgraded, or converted into relay centres.

3.Assam: 3-Month-Old Baby Girl Dies Of COVID

Assam registered three more deaths including a three-month-old baby girl on Wednesday, pushing the death tally of the state to 1007. Late Bikash Chandra Choudhary (68) of Kamrup Metro, Late Pradip Deka (35) of Baksa, and Late Saina Dhanuwar (3 months) of Charaideo succumbed to the virus.

4. Four Indian Projects Worth $800 mn Approved By World Bank

The World Bank on Wednesday approved four India projects worth over USD 800 million for the development initiatives. The projects are: Chhattisgarh Inclusive Rural and Accelerated Agriculture Growth Project (CHIRAAG), Nagaland: Enhancing Classroom Teaching and Resources Project, Second Accelerating India’s COVID-19 Social Protection Response Program, and Second Dam Improvement and Rehabilitation Project (DRIP-2).

5. JEE-Mains To Be Held Four Times From 2021

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal on Wednesday announced that the National Testing Agency (NTA) will be conducting Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains exams four times a year (February, March, April and May) starting from February 23 to 26, 2021.

6.Guv’s Nominated Members To BTC Announced

UPPL, BJP, and GSP ruled Bodoland Territorial Council administration has announced the Governor’s nomination of six members to the BTC. The six candidates are Madhav Ch. Chetry (Gorkha), Samapawati Deka (Sarania Kachari), Wilson Hasda (Santhal), Pradip Kumar Bhuyan (Keot), Hemanta Kumar Rabha (Rabha), and Arpana Medhi (General).

7. Amit Shah Likely To Visit Assam On Dec 26

Amidst the formation of the new Bodoland Territorial Council, Union minister Amit Shah is likely to visit Assam on December 26.

8. ₹3,500 Cr Assistance Approved For Sugarcane Farmers: Centre

Amid the ongoing farmers’ protests against the new agricultural reform laws, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs on Wednesday has approved assistance of about Rs. 3,500 crore for sugarcane farmers (Ganna Kisan).

9. 252 Jews From Manipur, Mizoram Immigrate To Israel

252 Jews from Bnei Menashe community from Manipur and Mizoram on Tuesday immigrated to Israel. Israeli government approved the immigration of 50 families, 24 singles, four infants, and 19 persons over the age of 62 in October, as per a PTI report.

10. TMC Leader Suvendu Adhikari Quits Party

Trinamool Congress MLA Suvendu Adhikari quit from Bengal’s legislative assembly on Wednesday, taking another step away from the party against which he openly rebelled last month, quitting the post of minister in Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s cabinet. There is speculation that the 50-year-old may join the BJP during Union Minister Amit Shah’s visit to the state later this week.

11. Indian Army Kills Two Pakistan Soldiers

Indian Army killed two Pakistan Army soldiers at the Line of Control (LoC) opposite the Naushera sector in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district on Tuesday.

12. Republic TV CEO Granted Bail On Surety Of Rs 50,000

Republic TV Chief Executive Editor Vikas Khanchandani was on Wednesday granted bail by a Mumbai court on the surety of Rs 50,000 in the alleged TRP manipulation case . He was earlier remanded to police custody till December 15.

13. Meghalaya: Assamese Businessmen Assaulted By GSU

A group of Garo students union assaulted Assamese businessmen and chased them away from South Garo Hills district in Meghalaya on Wednesday.

14. Farm Laws May Be Exempted From Punjab, Haryana, UP

The Centre is likely to discuss possible changes to the new farm laws today on minimum guaranteed prices for farmers, a key trigger for the massive protests near Delhi.

15. COVID-19 Cases in IIT-Madras Climbs to 191

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Madras’s COVID-19 tally climbed to 191 with eight more students has been detected with the virus on Wednesday. The latest cases emerged after 141 people were tested on Tuesday amid a spurt in the cases at the premier institute.