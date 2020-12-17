News Breakfast @6

01. Karan Johar Issued Notice Over Viral Video: NCB

The Narcotics Control Bureau has issued a notice to Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar over a viral video allegedly showing drugs being consumed at a party at his house last year, NCB sources said on Thursday to PTI.

02. Ajanta Neog To Quit Congress And Join BJP

In a major development, Assam Congress minister Ajanta Neog will quit the party and will most likely join the Bharatiya Janata Party by the end of this year.

03. Assam Student Allegedly Raped, Murdered In Bengaluru

In a shocking incident, a meritorious nursing student from Assam, who reached Bengaluru last week was allegedly raped and murder on Wednesday. The victim’s family alleged that one Anisur Rahman along with two others is behind the heinous crime. Rahman has been arrested.

04. 80% Voter Turnout In Tiwa Autonomous Council Polls

The election to the 36 seats in Tiwa Autonomous Council came to an end on Thursday with a recorded 80 percent voter turnout. A total of 3, 08,409 voters have sealed the fate of 124 candidates in the fray across 410 polling stations.

05. New BTC Member From GSP Accused In Minor Rape Case

In a shocking development, an elected member from Gana Suraksha Party is to the fourth Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) is accused of alleged rape of a minor girl last year. The accused Ghanashyam Das – the only GSP member who won a seat in the recently concluded BTC elections from Dihira in Kokrajhar was even arrested in this connection.

06. Ayodhya Mosque Foundation To Be Laid On R-Day

Members of the Trust — Indo-Islamic Cultural Foundation constituted to look into the matters related to the construction of mosque that would replace the Babri Masjid have informed on Thursday that the blueprint of the new mosque will be revealed on Saturday and its foundation will be laid on Republic Day next year.

07. Minor Tremors Felt In Manipur

A minor earthquake of 3.2 magnitude hit Manipur’s Moirang region on Thursday evening. According to the National Centre of Seismology, an earthquake of 36 kilometre depth struck 38 kilometres South of Moirang at 10.03 pm today.

08. J&K: CRPF Jawan Injured In Grenade Attack

A CRPF jawan has been severely injured in a grenade attack by militants in Anantnag district in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, police said PTI.

09. BJP To Get 100+ Seats In Assam Assembly Polls: Baijayant Panda

Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Assam unit in-charge Baijayant Jay Panda, who is in Guwahati, to participate in various party related-activities said the party has successfully developed the northeastern region and the party’s hold in Assam is “very strong” and would get 100 plus seats in the assembly elections

10. CMS-01 Successfully Launched From Andhra: ISRO

The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) on Thursday afternoon launched the country’s 42nd communication satellite CMS-01, a month after the first launch mission of the year.

11. Lurin Bats For Regionalism In Assam Forever

Lurinjyoti Gogoi who was appointed as the first President of the new regional party Assam Jatiya Parishad said after the formation of the executive committee of AJP on Thursday, “Regionalism will be established in Assam forever”.

12. Anshu Malik grabs silver at Wrestling World Cup

Indian wrestler Anshu Malik won a silver medal in the women’s 57kg category at the Wrestling individual World Cup held in Belgrade, Serbia. Anshu lost the gold medal (1-5) to Moldova’s Anastasia Nichita on Wednesday night.

13. Lurinjyoti Gogoi Appointed as AJP President

Former AASU General Secretary Lurinjyoti Gogoi has been appointed as the President of Assam Jatiya Parishad on Thursday at the party’s two-day convention held at Sivasagar.

14. French Prez Emmanuel Macron Tests COVID-19+

French President Emmanuel Macron has tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday, the presidency said, adding that he would now self-isolate for the next week.

15. Delhi: A Protesting Farmer Dies due to Freezing Cold

A protesting farmer from Punjab died early on Thursday morning allegedly because of the bitter cold. The 37-year-old man who was the father of three was found dead at a site where thousands of farmers have been protesting for 22 days against central farm laws.