News Breakfast @6

01. Gauhati HC Orders Pramod Boro-Led BTC To Maintain Status Quo

In a major development, a bench of the Gauhati High Court on Friday has ordered the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), which was newly-formed by the United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) and the BJP, to maintain status quo, directing them not to start governing the territory yet.

02. “Ajanta Neog Betrays Congress”: Ripun Bora

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee Ripun Bora while reacting on Assam Minister Ajanta Neog’s resignation from the party to join Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said that the party has nothing to lose with her resignation.

03. SC Asks Centre to Hold the Farm Laws, Talks Needed

The Supreme Court while hearing a series of petitions on the issue of farm laws on Thursday said that the farmers’ protest in Delhi border must continue but it cannot block the national capital. The top court said that it would refer the matter to a vacation bench and suggested that the government should not take any action to implement the law till the court takes a final decision on the issue.

04. Assam: No Bohag Bihu Holiday for Central Govt Employees

The employees of the Central government offices in Assam will not get Bohag Bihu holidays in 2021, unlike the other years. The employees will have to apply for a restricted holiday during the Assamese New Year or the national festival of Assam.

05. India To Be ‘Toll Naka Mukt’ In Next 2 Years: Nitin Gadkari

In a major development for the road travelers in India, Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari announced on Thursday that India will become ‘toll naka mukt’ within two years as the government has finalized a new Global Positioning System (GPS)based toll collection system that would directly deduct the money from the linked bank account.

06. Hathras Woman Was Gang-Raped, Murdered: CBI

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday has filed a charge sheet against four accused in the alleged gang rape and murder case of a 19-year-old Dalit woman in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras. The police had previously claimed the victim had not been gang-raped. The charge sheet has been filed under sections 354, 376 A, 376 D, and 302 of IPC and SC ST Atrocities Act, the Indian Express reported. Hathras court will preside over the trial now.

07. Yoga Declared As Competitive Sport In India

In a first, yoga has been formally recognized as a competitive sport by the Sports Ministry, enabling the ancient practice to avail government funding and paving the way for national, state and university level championships to be organzised in the country. During an event, sports minister Kiren Rijiju and Minister of AYUSH (Ayurveda Yoga and Naturopathy Unani Sidda Homeopathy) Shripad Yesso Naik formally promoted yogasana as a competitive sport.

08. SI Exam Scam: CID Files Chargesheet Against 36 Accused

In a recent development, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on Friday filed a charge sheet against 36 accused in the SI exam scam that made headlines in the state. The charge sheet runs into 2621 pages while the case diary runs into 1217 pages. 183 witnesses have been named as prosecution witnesses.

09. “Tie-up With AIUDF Cost Us BTC Election” – Rupjyoti Kurmi

Congress MLA from Mariani Rupjyoti Kurmi, while speaking to the media on Friday, said that the party’s tie-up with AIUDF has cost them the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) election and put them in a “bad position”. Kurmi cited the example of Congress leader Ajanta Neog leaving the party due to the same and warned that more core members will quit “if problems are not solved among ourselves”.

10. Assam: Holiday List for 2021 Released

The holiday list for the year 2021 has been released by the Assam government, the decision for which was taken during a cabinet meeting held on Sunday (Dec 13). While general holidays will be 34 days, restricted holidays will be 31 days. All administrative and operative offices will remain closed in the given dates.

11. Top Congress Leaders to Join BJP: Terash Gowalla

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Terash Gowalla has made a blistering comment on Thursday that Congress leaders Rackybul Hussain, Rekibuddin Ahmed, Rupjyoti Kurmi, Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha and many others will join the saffron party soon.

12. Dr B Borooah Cancer Institute To Get Child Cancer Services

In a first for northeast, a comprehensive Pediatric Cancers and Haemato-lymphoid Services Centre will be established at Guwahati’s Dr. B Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI) by the Department of Atomic Energy, Govt of India. This was announced during a meeting of the management council of Tata Memorial Centre in Mumbai.

13. Farm Laws Have Not Been Introduced Overnight: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that the farm laws have not been introduced overnight. Addressing the farmers of Madhya Pradesh via video conferencing, Modi said that there have been decades of discussions, consultations adding that these were the demands of the farmers for decades.

14. ‘Talks On For Another Chance To UPSC Aspirants’: Centre To SC

The Supreme Court has given time to the Union government till January to decide on giving an extra chance to civil service aspirants for Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Prelims 2021, whose last attempt at cracking the prelims expired in October this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

15. Arunachal: CS Reviews Preparedness for COVID-19 Immunisation

Chief Secretary of Arunachal Naresh Kumar reviewed the preparedness for COVID-19 vaccination in the state on Thursday. Kumar asked the Deputy Commissioners to monitor the availability of cold chains and related vaccination instruments in their respective districts with the roll-out of a potential COVID-19 vaccine imminent by 2021.