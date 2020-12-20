News Breakfast @6

01. Akhil Gogoi To Contest Assembly Polls From Sivasagar

In a major development, Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti founder leader Akhil Gogoi would be contesting from Sivasagar constituency in the upcoming Assam Legislative Assembly elections next year, the student-peasant organisation’s president Dhajjya Konwar informed.

02. Axom Nagarik Samaj Convention Manifesto Released | Highlights

Axom Nagarik Samaj on Sunday released its manifesto during its ongoing citizen’s convention. The convention was inaugurated by Supreme Court advocate and human rights activist Prashant Bhushan.

03. Guwahati: Girl Students Benefitted Under Free Scooty Scheme

Under the Pragyan Bharati Scooty Scheme 2020, the Assam government on Sunday distributed scooters to girl students who have secured first division in their Higher Secondary (HS) examinations in the year 2020-21. Around 22,245 students are slated to receive the scooters.

04. “Will Officially Join Raijor Dal Tomorrow” – Kamal Kumar Medhi

Former Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) spokesperson, Kamal Kumar Medhi, will be officially joining ‘Raijor Dal’ tomorrow (Dec 21). He will be contesting from Patacharkuchi constituency if given a ticket, he said during a book launch event on Sunday.

05. Punjab Doctors, Nurses Join Farmers’ Protest

As the agitation against centre’s new agriculture laws continues near Delhi, doctors and nurses from Punjab came out in support of the farmers on Sunday and joined the protest at Singhu border. The staff said they are ready to provide medical aid to protesting farmers if they get ill in the frosty weather. “We are here to support the farmers protest. We also want to serve them if they fall ill. Medical treatment is the basic requirement for everyone because of the cold weather. We would like to help the farmers if they require,” Harshdeep Kaur, a nurse from a hospital in Ludhiana told news agency ANI.

06. “Women Empowerment Elevated Since We Came To Power”: Sonowal

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Sunday spoke about various schemes on women empowerment in a ceremony held at Numali jalah parade ground, Amingaon in Guwahati. In the ceremony, the Assam government distributed scooters to girl students under the Pragyan Bharati Scooty Scheme 2020, who have secured first division in their Higher Secondary (HS) examinations in the year 2020-21. Around 22,245 students are slated to receive the scooters.

07. PM Modi Visits Gurudwara, Pays Tribute To Guru Tegh Bahadur

In an unscheduled visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday visited Delhi’s iconic Sikh shrine Gurudwara Rakabganj to pay tributes to Sikh saint Guru Tegh Bahadur, just a day after his death anniversary was observed. During his visit, traffic barriers or special arrangements were not placed to restrict the movement of people and traffic.

08. Afghan Forces Kill 74 Taliban Terrorists During Clashes

The Afghan Ministry of Defence on Sunday said at least 74 Taliban terrorists were killed and 15 others injured during clashes with the Afghan armed forces in Kandahar province on Saturday. “74 #Taliban were killed and 15 others were wounded in Zheria, Dand, Panjwae and Arghandab districts of Kandahar province, yesterday,” the ministry wrote on Twitter.

09. “Minority Status Of Muslims Should Be Abolished”: BJP MP

BJP MP from Unnao Sakshi Maharaj, who is known for his controversial remarks, said that Muslim minority status should be abolished in India. He went on to say that Muslims should consider themselves “younger siblings” of the Hindus. Addressing a ceremony in Unnao on Saturday, she said, “As there are more Muslims in India than in Pakistan, their minority status should be abolished with immediate effect. Muslims should now consider themselves to be the younger siblings of the Hindus and live with them in the country, he added.

10. Sadin-Pratidin Managing Director Speaks On ‘Make In North East’

The 8th North East Festival is being held for two days at Radisson Blue in Guwahati. In conjunction with the closing ceremony of the festival on Sunday, a number of events reflecting the art and culture of the North-East as well as a discussion on the tourism sector and investment potential in the region were held.Sadin-Pratidin Group Managing Director Smitakshi Baruah Goswami, who took part in the discussion, spoke about the possibility of tourism in the northeast post COVID as well as the context of commercial investment in the region.

11. ECI Sends Transfer Advisory To Poll-Bound Assam

The Election Commission on India has published an advisory for the transfer and posting regarding poll officials to the five poll-bound state governments including Assam. The advisory was issued to states and union territory of Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal ahead of the term of their legislative assemblies would expire by May orJune next year.

12. Assam: Two Fire Incidents Reported

A massive fire took place at Badarpur’s Maluwa in Karimganj in the wee hours of Sunday. Reportedly, four residences of Saradamani food product workers were gutted down in the fire. As per reports, property worth Rs 3.50 lakh rupees were burnt in the fire. In a similar incident , a fire also took place on Sunday in Hojai’s Vidyanagar. According to reports, the fire broke out in the house of Biswajit Biswas, a resident of the town destroying property worth Rs 50,000.

13. Assamese Film ‘Bridge’ Part Of IFFI’s Indian Panorama Line-Up

The 51st International Film Festival of India has announced the selection and line-up of the Indian Panorama films to be showcased at the festival from January 16-24 next year in Goa. The Indian film in Assamese ‘Bridge’ by Kripal Kalita is one of the 23 films that would be shownat the festival.

14. CJI Bobde Visits Kamakhya Temple

Chief Justice of India Sharad Arvind Bobde who is in Guwahati for attending an event on protection of wildlife for judicial officers of Assam, visited Kamakhya Temple here on Sunday. The CJI visited the Shakti Peeth of the temple to seek the blessings of the Goddess Kamakhya. As per reports, the CJI carried out all the rituals.

15. Nagaland: Classes To Begin From February

The Nagaland government announced its decision to open schools on a regular basis from February next year. In a meeting chaired by chief minister Neiphiu Rio on Friday, the government resolved from class VI onwards classes will be conducted. Furthermore, the Nagaland university has been instructed to resume classes by second week of February as well. Semester examinations will be conducted by January 18 on an online mode. Technical institutions will open from February 25.