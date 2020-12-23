News Breakfast @6

01. Meghalaya Impose Entry Ban Of Travellers From UK

After the emergence of a new variation of coronavirus in the United Kingdom, the Meghalaya government has prohibited the entry of all visitors from the United Kingdom into the state. On December 21, the state had opened all the tourist spots as per the SOP issued on 7 December.

02. PM-KISAN Funds To Be Released On Dec 25

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be releasing the next instalment of financial benefit under Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) on Friday. More than 9 crores beneficiary farmers will be getting more than Rs. 18,000 crores, an official release from the PM’s office said.

03. Guwahati Gears Up For COVID Vaccination Drive

In a major development, 29 cold storage facilities have ramped up their preparation to store over three lakh doses of coronavirus vaccines in Guwahati. Presently, the facilities are ready for storage of 3,2,170 doses of vaccinations. Already, 1,16,825 are currently stored through immunization and antigen.

04. ‘Jur Homodol’ Against CAA In Dibrugarh

In continuation of the protests in several parts of the State demanding scrapping of the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the members of All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) took out a massive torchlight procession across Dibrugarh on Wednesday.

05. Kiren Rijiju Flags Off Brahmaputra Aamantran Abhiyan

Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju flagged off the Brahmaputra Aamantran Abhiyan, a river rafting expedition covering 900kms and public outreach programme, in Arunachal Pradesh”s Upper Siang district. Rijiju flagged off the expedition from the Mayum hanging bridge in Gelling.

06. India: World Bank Signs $500 Million Project To Build Highway

The World Bank has signed $500 million project with the Government of India to build safe and green national highway corridors in the states of Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Andhra Pradesh. The project will also enhance the capacity of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) in mainstreaming safety and green technologies.

07. Sister Abhaya Murder: Priest, Nun Get Life Imprisonment

A special CBI court in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday sentenced to life imprisonment a Catholic priest and a nun for the murder of Sister Abhaya 28 years after her murder. 21-year-old on March 27, 1992 was murdered and her body was found dumped inside the well of a convent in Kottayam.

08. Indian Currency Worst Performing In Asia: Report

The India Currency, Rupee, is reportedly the worst-performing currency in Asia, as 2020 comes to an end. It is rated even below the Pakistani Rupee and the Sri Lankan Rupee. However, most other Asian currencies have retained their value against the US dollar this year or have even had the same appreciation, according to data of National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL).

09. Assam: $231 Mn Loan Granted For Hydropower Project

Asian Development Bank sanctioned $231 million load for the development of the Lower Kopili Hydroelectric Power (LKHEP) facility in Assam. The facility would be procuring water from the Kopili River to produce 120 MW of electricity, doubling the hydropower generation capacity of Assam Power Generation Corporation Limited (APGCL), an official release of the bank stated.

10. ISRO To Set Up Regional Academic Centre At IIT Varanasi

ISRO and the Indian Institute of Technology (BHU) Varanasi signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Wednesday to establish a Regional Academic Centre for Space at IIT BHU to facilitate short and long term projects at the institute.

11. After Maharashtra, Karnataka Imposes Night Curfew

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Wednesday said night curfew will be imposed from December 23 night till January 2. The curfew will be imposed across the state as a precautionary measure in line with the Centre’s advice amid concerns over a new COVID-19 variant spreading in the UK, a PTI report mentioned.

12. Puri: Jagannath Temple Reopens Today

The Jagannath Temple in Puri reopened on Wednesday for pilgrims after nine months since it was closed from March due to the coronavirus pandemic. The temple administration said that the decision on reopening the temple was taken keeping in view the religious sentiments of the devotees and COVID-19 protocol will be strictly followed.

13. Farm Laws: Rahul Gandhi To Hold Protests Tomorrow

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will be holding a protest demonstration on Thursday (Dec 24) against the three newly implemented farm laws. He will later meet President Ram Nath Kovind along with a delegation of Congress’s lawmakers to submit a memorandum with around 2 crore signatures collected from across the nation seeking the abolition of the legislation.

14. BJP Will Get 103-104 Seats In Assembly Polls: Ranjit Dass

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Assam Pradesh President Ranjit Dass on Wednesday said that they will get 103-104 seats in the upcoming assembly polls. He said that the saffron party will get 12 seats in the Barak valley and that is final.

15. NSCN-K Returns To Peace Talk, Announces Ceasefire

The Naga insurgent group NSCN-K led by dreaded militant Niki Suni announced a ceasefire on Wednesday and said that it has contacted the central government for initiating peace dialogue.