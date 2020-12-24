News Breakfast @6

01. Pramod Bodo Wins Composite Floor Test In BTC

The newly elected BTC chief Pramod Bodo won in the composite floor test held on Thursday. The BJP, UPPL, and GSP members have supported Bodo by raising their hands in the floor test. However, the BPF has not accepted the result of the confidence vote and protested during the floor test

02. PM-KISAN Funds To Be Released On Dec 25

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be releasing the next instalment of financial benefit under Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) on Friday. More than 9 crores beneficiary farmers will be getting more than Rs. 18,000 crores, an official release from the PM’s office said.

03. Rahul Gandhi To Submit 2 Cr Signatures Against Farm Laws To Prez

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi will participate in a protest march from the Parliament to the Rashtrapati Bhawan and submit a memorandum with two crore signatures against the new farm laws to President Ramnath Kovind on Thursday.

04. NEIFT, XS Celebrate Christmas With Underprivileged Children

Christmas came early for many underprivileged children in Guwahati, when North East Institute of Fashion Technology (NEIFT) in association with XS- The Place To Be organised a pre-Christmas celebration for the children on Thursday.

05. APSC (CCE), 2018 Exam Results Declared

The Results of the Combined Competitive Examination (CCE), 2018 of the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) have been declared on Thursday.

06. Assam CRPF Jawan Killed In Kashmir

A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan of Assam died and two other jawans were injured in a grenade blast in Jammu and Kashmir. Reportedly, the incident took place in a terror attack occurred at Kupwara on Thursday.

07. World’s 1st Hospital On Wheels ‘Lifeline Express’ Reaches Badarpur

The World’s first ‘Hospital on Wheels’, Lifeline Express which has served more than a million people with free consultation, treatment, and surgeries across the country has now reached Badarpur station to serve the population of Barak Valley.

08. Congress To Face Big Loss If Ajanta Quits: Pradyut Bordoloi

Congress party will face big loss if Ajanta Neog will leave the party said MP Pradyut Bordoloi. Speaking about changing of APCC president, Bordoloi said that he has no issue to take the responsibility for the president post of APCC.

09. CM Sonowal Launches Road Project At Dhakuakhana

Assam Chief Minister SarbanandaSonowal on Thursday launches a road project of 9.50 km road at Bebezia in Dhakuakhana. Reportedly, the road will be built under RIDF-XXVI-SOPD-G of the year 2020-21 from Bebejia Chariali to Barshamukh.

10. TRP Scam: BARC’s Former CEO Arrested

In a recent development Mumbai Police on Thursday arrested former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Partho Dasgupta of the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) from Pune district in connection with the alleged TRP (Television Rating Points) manipulation case.

11. 22 Travellers From UK Test COVID +VE

Amid coronavirus scare, atleast 22 travellers coming from the United Kingdom in the last few days have tested positive for coronavirus raising alarms across the country of a surfacing mutant virus supposedly to be more contagious.

12. Nagpur: UK Returnee Tests COVID-19+, 3 Others Infected

Four members of a family in Nagpur have tested positive for COVID-19 after a 28-year old youth returned from the United Kingdom, where two new strains of the virus have been found.The youth, an IT professional stayed in the UK for a month and returned to India on November 29.

13. Guwahati: SMSS Observes ‘Manav Shrinkhal’ Against CAA

The Satra Mukti Sangram Samiti (SMSS) has observed a ‘Manav Shrinkhal’ programme against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) at Guwahati Club on Thursday.

14. Minoti Borthakur Receives Veerangana Sati Sadhini Award

Assam Chief Minister SarbanandaSonowal presented the Veerangana Sati Sadhini Award, 2020 to noted social worker and educationist Minoti Borthakur at a programme organized by Cultural Affairs Directorate, Govt. of Assam in association with Lakhimpur district administration at Dhakuakhana, Lakhimpur on Thursday.

15. Modi Addresses Vishwa-Bharati’s 100 Years Celebrations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday attended the centenary celebrations of Vishwa-Bharati University in Shantiniketan through video conferencing.