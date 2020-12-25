News Breakfast @6

01. Assam Congress Expels Ajanta Neog From Party

Amid rumors of Congress MLA Ajanta Neog joining the BJP, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) on Friday announced that Neog has been officially expelled from the party. As per reports, the APCC has passed an order expelling Neog from the primary membership of the Indian National Congress for her anti-party activity. The approval has been passed under the direction of APCC president Ripun Bora. The party had previously enquired Neog on the matter but failed to respond to it. Today was the last day for her reply.

02. CRPF Pays Tribute To Martyred Jawan From Assam

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has paid its tribute to constable Mritunjoy Chutia who was martyred in a grenade attack in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday. He hailed from Assam’s Dhemaji district. On the unfortunate day, some militants tossed a grenade on the CRPF party stationed at Tawheed Chowk in Dudderhama area of Ganderbal. Chutia along with 2 others were injured in the attack. He succumbed to his injuries the next day. He joined the 115 Battalion of CRPF in 2018.

03. Assam: Youth Set On Fire, Vandalized Madanpur Toll Plaza

A tense situation prevailed at Madanpur Toll plaza in Baihata Chariali on Friday, over a toll collector appointment at the toll gate. According to the reports, a group of unidentified youths have vandalized the toll gate and later set the toll gate on fire for being appointed toll gate tax collection personnel from outside Assam. The group of youths also shouted slogans in demanding the removal of appointment of the tax collector. It may be stated that the police have not reached the spot for long time.

04. Assam: A UK Returnee Tests COVID-19 Positive

Assam Health and Family Welfare Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said that a person who returned from the United Kingdom has tested positive for COVID-19. The minister said that the person has tested positive after returning from UK but it has not yet confirmed whether it is the new mutated coronavirus which originated in Britain. The result will be confirmed after three days, the minister said. Talking about the COVID-19 lockdown, the minister said that the government has not planned to impose any lockdown and that the people of the state will lead a new life from January 1 with the starting of the New Year.

05. Assam Cinema Halls Facing Crisis: Owners’ Association

The All Assam Cinema Hall Owners’ Association on Friday said that the condition of the employees of cinema halls are in a crisis and as many as 12 halls in the state are now in a deplorable condition. Addressing a press conference, the owners association said that we have fed the employees for 10 months during the COVID-19 lockdown period but now we have given up. “We cannot pay the employees as the halls were completely closed during the lockdown. We have fed hime from our own but now we can’t,” said the association.

06. Assam Govt Issues Guidelines For New Year Celebration

The Assam government has issued guidelines for the New Year celebration as a measure to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. The government has restricted large gatherings during the celebration of New Year’s eve. In a notification issued by the State government certain guidelines have been issued to celebrate the New Year which shall come into force with effect from December 24 till January 10.

07. Assam: Gadkari Lays Foundation Stone For 27 Highway Projects

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Friday laid foundation stone for 27 highway projects in Assam. These projects have a road length of about 439kms and are valued at Rs 2,366 crore. During the ceremony, a life-size statue of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee was also unveiled to commemorate his birth anniversary. “These projects will ease the transportation of commercial goods within and across the state, will improve connectivity at the borders, enhance employment opportunities, save time and fuel, improve tourism and infra development, and will result in providing connectivity for agricultural produce up to larger markets,” the ministry said in a statement.

08. Amit Shah To Receive Grand Welcome – Himanta

Assam Cabinet Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is all set to welcome Union Minister Amit Shah on his two-day visit to Assam. Sarma, while addressing a press conference at Janata Bhawan on Friday, said that Amit Shah will get a grand welcome at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport. He said that 3,000 community artists will be performing at Amit Shah’s welcome event. Shah will reach Barjhar airport between 10:30 to 11 at night. 10,000 earthen lamps will also be lit from Borjhar to National Highway.

09. Assam: 61 New COVID Cases, No Deaths

Assam registered 61 new coronavirus related cases on Friday. The total active caseload of the state has dipped to 1.59% with 3422 cases. The new cases were detected out of 11757 tests conducted. The positivity rate is at 0.52%. Meanwhile, 95 cured patients were discharged, pushing the recovery rate to 97.93% with 211378 cases.

10. “Let Farm Laws Be Implemented For A Year”: Rajnath Singh

Appealing to protesting farmers to come forward for discussions on firm laws, Union Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said that the government will amend the legislation if they are not found beneficial. “Let farm laws be implemented for a year or two. Let’s try this as an experiment, and if found not beneficial for farmers, the government will be ready for all possible amendments,” Singh said at a rally in Delhi, NDTV reported. Describing the protesting farmers as his own people, Singh said, “Those who are sitting on dharna are farmers and are born to farmers’ families. We have a lot of respect for them.”

11. Rajinikanth Hospitalized Due To Fluctuating BP

Tamil superstar Rajinikanth on Friday has been admitted to Apollo Hospitals in Hyderabad due to severe fluctuations in his blood pressure. A statement from the Apollo Hospitals read: “Mr Rajnikanth has been admitted in the hospital today in the morning. He was shooting for a movie in Hyderabad since the last 10 days. A couple of people on the sets tested positive for Covid-19. Mr Rajnikanth was tested on 22 December for Covid-19 and he was negative. Since then he isolated himself and was monitored closely” E Times reported. The statement continued, “Though he did not have any symptoms of Covid-19, his Blood Pressure showed severe fluctuations and needed further evaluation for which he has been admitted to the hospital. He will be investigated and monitored closely in the hospital till his blood pressure settles down before being discharged. Apart from fluctuating blood pressure and exhaustion he does not have any other symptoms and is hemodynamically stable.”

12. Prez Kovind, PM Modi Pay Tribute To Vajpayee On Birth Anniversary

President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid floral tributes to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee at his memorial ‘Sadaiv Atal’ on his 96th birth anniversary on Friday. Union ministers including Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nirmala Sitharaman and Piyush Goyal were also paid tribute to Vajpayee. PM Modi will also release a book titled ‘Atal Bihari Vajpayee in Parliament: A Commemorative Volume’ in the Parliament on Friday to honour him on his birth anniversary.

13. TRP Scam: BARC’s Former CEO Arrested

In a recent development Mumbai Police on Thursday arrested former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Partho Dasgupta of the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) from Pune district in connection with the alleged TRP (Television Rating Points) manipulation case. Reportedly, Dasgupta has been arrested from Rajgad Police Station jurisdiction in Pune Rural and is being brought to Crime Branch, Mumbai. Dasgupta will be produced before the ACMM Court on December 25, Exchange For Media reported.

14. PM Modi To Release Rs. 18K Cr Under PM-Kisan Scheme

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release the next installment of financial benefit under Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) at 12 noon on Thursday through video conferencing. With the push of a button, the Prime Minister will enable the transfer of more than 18 thousand crore rupees to over nine crores beneficiary farmer families. The Prime Minister will also have a conversation with farmers from six different States during the event. The farmers will share their experiences about PM-KISAN and also on various other initiatives taken by the government for the welfare of farmers. Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar will also be present on the occasion.

15. Assam: Low-Key Christmas Celebrations Amid COVID-19

Christmas in North-East has seen low-key celebrations due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Although the churches have made elaborate plans to celebrate the festival, the visit of the people has been minimized in order to prevent any further spread of the coronavirus pandemic. “The main mass will be conducted; but outsiders will not be allowed to be present this year. We will restrict the number at around one hundred,” said an organizer at St. Joseph’s Church at Don Bosco School, Pan Baazar.