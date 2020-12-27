News Breakfast @6

01. NSCN-U Insurgent Nabbed In Namrup

In a joint operation carried out by the Indian Army and Namrup Police, one of the main cadre actively involved in Recruitment & Extortion activities of NSCN- U in the Arunachal -Nagaland border areas, SS Cpl Denial Lotha, was apprehended along with a weapon and live ammunition from the outskirts of Namrup town, an official release of the security forces stated.

02. Putin To Get Russian COVID Vaccine Shot

Russian President Vladimir Putin has decided to get a shot of the Sputnik V Vaccine against coronavirus. Addressing the media, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said, “He said he will be vaccinated, he made this decision and was waiting until all formalities are completed”.

03. NCPCR Urges Assam Govt To Conduct Probe Into Children Homes

In response to a complaint received by Legal Rights Observatory (LRO) on alleged misuse of funds by six childcare homes in Assam and Manipur, the National Commission For Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has urged state governments to conduct a probe into the children’s homes receiving funds from international NGOs.

04. Four Eclipses To Occur In 2021

The onset of 2021 will welcome a total of four eclipses including a total solar and lunar eclipse, PTI reported on Sunday. However, of four only two will be visible from India, Ujjain-based Jiwaji Observatory’s Superintendent Dr. Rajendraprakash Gupt said to the news agency.

05. First COVID Vaccine Trial To Begin In Assam

In a major development in curbing coronavirus across Assam, the processes of administering the first clinical trial of coronavirus vaccine will be carried out on Monday and Tuesday in two districts. More than five hospitals have been chosen to conduct the vaccination drive on a trial basis in Nalbari and Sonitpur district.

06. PM Modi Addresses Year’s Last ‘Maan Ki Baat’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation through Mann Ki Baat radio programme at 11 AM on Sunday. This was also the last Mann Ki Baat episode of the year 2020. In this episode, the PM spoke about the challenges thrown by the year 2020 and his thoughts on the upcoming year.

07. Lawyer Allegedly Dies By Suicide At Farmers’ Protest

A lawyer from Punjab allegedly died by suicide on Sunday a few kilometres from the site of a farmers’ protest on the outskirts of Delhi. Amarjit Singh was from Jalalabad in Punjab’s Fazilka district.

08. Rajinikanth Health Stable, Discharged From Hospital

Superstar Rajinikanth was discharged from a hospital in Hyderabad, where he was treated for blood pressure fluctuation after his condition improved, authorities said. “His blood pressure has been stabilised and he is feeling much better,” the authorities informed as reported by PTI.

09. 21-Year-Old Set To Be Next Mayor Of Kerala Capital

Arya Rajendran, the 21-year-old student who successfully contested the recent civic polls in Kerala, has been officially proposed as next Mayor of state capital Thiruvananthapuram, by her party, CPI(M), today. The party has won majority in the corporation.

10. Uttarakhand CM Admitted To Hospital For COVID-19 Treatment

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat was admitted to Doon Hospital in Dehradun for COVID-19 treatment on Sunday evening. “On the advice of doctors, COVID-19 positive Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has been admitted to Doon Hospital in Dehradun,” the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said in a statement.

11. Sports Ministry Issues SOPs For Conduct Of Sporting Events

A maximum of 50 per cent of the total capacity of a stadium can now be filled with spectators during outdoor sports events, the Sports Ministry on Sunday said in its Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for the resumption of sports competitions in the country.

12. MP’S Winter Session Postponed After 5 MLAs Test COVID-19 Positive

The winter session of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly, which was scheduled to begin on December 28, has been postponed in view of the COVID-19 situation as 61 employees and officials of the Assembly secretariat and five MLAs have tested coronavirus positive.

13. Covid-19 Won’t Be Last: WHO Chief

The coronavirus crisis will not be the last pandemic, and attempts to improve human health are “doomed” without tackling climate change and animal welfare, the World Health Organization’s chief said. “For too long, the world has operated on a cycle of panic and neglect,” he said.

14. Kolkata Book Fair Postponed Till COVID-19 Situation Improves

Organisers of the International Kolkata Book Fair have finally decided to postpone the annual event for several months till there is an improvement in the COVID-19 situation, an official said on Sunday. The book fair was originally scheduled to be held from January 27 to February 7.

15. PM Modi To Inaugurate India’s First-Ever Driverless Train Operations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate India’s first-ever driverless train operations on the Delhi Metro’s Magenta Line (Janakpuri West-Botanical Garden) on Monday. He will also launch the fully operational National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) services on the Airport Express Line via video conferencing tomorrow at 11 am.