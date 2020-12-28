News Breakfast @6

01. Assam: Protests At Dispur Amid Ongoing Winter Session

Amid the ongoing winter assembly session that began on Monday, the Tai Ahom Yuba Parishad, Assam has staged a protest at Dispur Last Gate demanding an autonomous council. The Pratibandi Suraksha Santha, Assam also staged protest in Dispur demanding to fill up the vacant posts of the fourth grade. They also demanded to release the monthly pension.

02. Assam Govt Introduces Bill To Repeal Provincialisation Of Madrassa

As the three-day Assam assembly session begins today, as many as twelve bills will be tabled for its passage, state education minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed on the introducing a Bill to repeal Provincialisation of Madrassa.

03. COVID Vaccine Dry Run Begins In Assam

As part of the mass-immunisation programme in India, the centre will be carrying out a dry run for the coronavirus vaccine across four states – Assam, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, and Punjab on December 28 and 29. The government in the presence of World Health Organisations would carry out the mock drill of the vaccination drive among healthcare and Anganwadi workers in two districts in each of these states.

04. Assam: Oppositions Demand CBI Inquiry Into SI Scam

Leaders of Opposition Debabrata Saikia, Rafikul Islam, and others demanded CBI inquiry into the SI recruitment exam scam of Assam Police. The opposition leaders raised the issue on the first day of the winter session of the Assam Assembly stating that the government doesn’t want a CBI inquiry into the incident. “Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary said that this is not a scam but an irregularity that happened, unfortunately,” said Debabrata.

05. Cash For Job Scam: Dr. Ajanta Hazarika Surrenders

Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) doctor Dr. Ajanta Hazarika who was accused of a cash-for job scam surrendered before judicial court, Dibrugarh on Monday. Dr. Hazarika’s husband was also detained by police on December 11, from his residence at Naliapool in Dibrugarh. It has been alleged that she had taken money from one Amol Nath and two others with a promise to get them appointed in Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR).

06. Ajanta Neog, Rajdeep Gowala To Join BJP Tomorrow

Former Congress leaders Ajanta Neog and Rajdeep Gowala will join Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday at the party head office in Hengrabari. Confirming the joining of the two leaders, Convener of BJP state media cell, Dhrubajyoti Morol said that the joining ceremony will be held in the presence of state party President Ranjit Dass. Notably, Ajanta Neog confirmed her joining in the saffron party during the union home minister Amit Shah’s visit to Guwahati on December 26.

07. Assam Repealing Bill Will Be Implemented: Himanta

Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said that the government will implement the Assam Repealing Bill even if the opposition opposes it. The minister said that we cannot give education only on the Quran. Speaking to media, Sarma said, “In a secular country, the education should also be secular. If we provide education based on only one religion, the people of other religion will also get upset. The Madrassa Board will be shut down once the repealing bill come into effect,” said Sarma.

08. 33rd Guwahati Book Fair From Dec 30

Amid coronavirus pandemic, another good news for all the book lovers in year’s last. The state capital is ready to host one of the largest literary festivals of the northeastern region – the 33rd edition of the Guwahati Book Fair from December 30, 2020, to January 10, 2021, organized by the Assam Publication Board. The 12 days book fair will be inaugurated by Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal at Assam Engineering Institute Playground, Chandmari.

09. Golaghat: Couple Who Returns From UK Tests COVID-19+

A couple who returned from the United Kingdom has tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday at Golaghat. The couple recently returned from London to their parent’s house in Golaghat district. According to reports, the couple has been detected with the virus on being tested during the arrival. However, they will be tested for the new strain of the virus after which it will be confirmed whether they have been infected with the mutated COVID-19.

10. Assam: 213 Railway Stations To Provide Free WiFi Services

The Indian Railways will be providing free WiFi services at 370 stations across the Northeast Frontier (NF) Railway jurisdiction as part of the Digital India initiative. Of the 370 stations, 213 are in Assam, 94 are in West Bengal, 35 are in Bihar, 20 are in Tripura, 3 are in Arunachal Pradesh, 2 in Nagaland, and 1 each in Meghalaya, Manipur and Mizoram.

11. Dhemaji: CM Visits Martyr Mritunjoy Chutia’s Family

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Monday visited martyr Mritunjoy Chutia’s residence at Sissiborgaon in Dhemaji district to pay homage to his departed soul and expressed condolences to the bereaved family. CM Sonowal also offered shraddhanjali at the samadhi of the braveheart martyr at his native village. He also handed over a sum of Rs 20 lakhs as financial assistance to the martyr’s family.

12. Union Minister For Health Ashwini Choubey Tests COVID +Ve

Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Ashwini Kumar Choubey has tested positive for coronavirus, he informed on Monday. He said his “health is fine” and is currently in home isolation under the advice of the doctors. “On getting the initial symptoms of corona, I got tested today and the report came positive. My health is fine and I am following all the guidelines in home isolation on the advice of doctors. I request, whoever has come in contact in the last few days, please isolate yourself and get yourself tested,” Mr Choubey tweeted.

13. ICC Awards 2020: MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli Wins Big

The winners of the International Cricket Council (ICC) Awards of the decade were announced on Monday. The Indian Cricket Captain Virat Kohli won the International Cricket Council (ICC) men’s ODI Player of the Decade award for his prolific record in the 50-over format. Kohli also grabbed the prestigious Sir Garfield Sobers Award for ICC Men’s Cricketer of the Decade.

14. Business Tycoon Ratan Tata Turns 83

Ratan Tata, who legacy speaks for itself – a Padma Bhushan and Padma Vibushan awardee, philanthropist and one of the most successful business tycoon of India, has turned 83 today. Born on December 28, 1937, Tata graduated from the Riverdale Country School in New York City and received a degree in architecture with structural engineering from Cornell University, US. He later enrolled at the Harvard Business School and completed an Advanced Management Program in 1975.

15. Govt Extends Guidelines On Covid-19 Till Jan 31

Amid concerns of new and highly infectious Covid-19 strain from the UK, the centre on Monday extended the existing Covid-19 guidelines till 31 January 2021 and instructed authorities to maintain strict surveillance and caution for this period. In the extended guidelines, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said that containment Zones will continue to be demarcated carefully and prescribed containment measures should be strictly followed within these zones.