News Breakfast @6

02. Assam: ₹1032.49 Cr Spent On COVID-19 Management

Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday stated at the Assam Assembly that the state government and the National Health Mission have spent Rs. 1032.49 crore on coronavirus related expenses so far. In a written reply, the minister informed that Rs 513.61 crore was released to various districts for expenditure on COVID-19 related infrastructure, activities and management, while, Rs 4.15 crore was released to various medical colleges.

03. Anamika Ray National Media Lecture Today

The fourth Dr. Anamika Ray National Media Lecture will be delivered on Wednesday, on the topic “What hindered its flight: Educational Broadcasting in India” by Emeritus Professor of AIMC, Dr. R. Sreedher. Dr. Sreedher has been working on educational broadcasting in the country for the last five decades. He was also the founder of India’s Educational Television – ‘Gyan Darshan’ and India’s Educational Radio – ‘Gyan Vaani’. Furthermore, Professor Sreedhar was also the former Director, CEMCA; EMPC, IGNOU, New Delhi; AIR, Doordarshan; EMC, Anna University, IIT Roorkee.

04. Assam: 21,700 Cattle Smuggled In 5 Years, 1668 Held

Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Minister Atul Bora informed Assam Assembly on Tuesday that 1,668 people were arrested across the state due to cattle smuggling in the last five years, while, 21,700 smuggled cattle heads were recovered. In a written reply to the Assembly said 1,668 people have been apprehended since 2016, of which 15, were held by the River Police Organisation.

05. Guwahati: 4 Injured In Leopard Attack

At least 4 people were injured after a leopard attacked them near Inter State Bus Terminal (ISBT) in Lakhra on Wednesday evening. According to sources, the leopard subsequently entered the premises of Delhi Public School, the footage of which was caught on CCTV camera.

06. COVID Assam: 76 Fresh Cases, 115 Recoveries

Assam recorded 76 new coronavirus related cases of which Kamrup Metro reported 29 cases on Wednesday. The total active caseload of the state has dipped to 1.51% with 3258 cases. The new cases were detected out of 25498 tests conducted. The positivity rate is at 0.30 percent. Meanwhile, 115 cured patients were discharged, pushing the recovery rate to 98 percent with 211835 cases.

07. Guwahati Book Fair Inaugurated Today

The 33rd Guwahati Book Fair has commenced from today onwards. The book fair will last for over 12 days and is being held after a gap of two years. The entry into the book fair which is being held at the Assam Engineering Institute field at Chandmari would be free for all visitors. A total of 117 book stalls have been set up.

08. India Detects 14 More Cases Of New UK COVID Strain

India on Wednesday registered 14 fresh cases of a mutant strain of coronavirus, which is 70% more transmissible, the health ministry informed. With 14 more cases in India, the health authorities said today morning that 20 patients have been infected. The first variant of the mutant virus was detected in United Kingdom during the start of fall in September.

09. India-UK Flights Suspension Extend Till Jan 7

Passenger flights between the UK and India would remain suspended till January 7, Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Wednesday. The development came after 20 people, who have returned from the UK to India, have tested positive for the new Covid-19 variant, which is 20% more infectious than the ongoing COVID-19.

10. Maharashtra Extends Lockdown Restrictions

The Maharashtra government the state’s lockdown restrictions till January 31, 2021 in view of the newly discovered mutant coronavirus. “The state is threatened with the spread of COVID-19 virus. Therefore, to take certain emergency measures to prevent and contain the spread of the virus, the lockdown in the state has been extended till January 31,” a circular published on Tuesday said.

11. Republic Day Parade Undergoes Big Changes

For the first time in the history of Republic Day, the parade will not culminate at the Red Fort to avoid overcrowding and ensure social distancing amid raging coronavirus pandemic, the central government made a number of changes in R-Day parade in 2021 on Wednesday. It will start from Vijay Chowk and end at the National Stadium. The distance of the parade has been cut down to half — from an earlier 8.2 kilometres to 3.3 kilometres now. Children below the age of 15 will not be permitted at the parade.

12. Falling Market Prices Forcing Farmers To Sell Below MSP: Union Leaders

Amid the ongoing farmers’ protest against the newly implemented farm laws, union leaders on Wednesday stressed on the fact that farmers in some parts of the country are forced to sell their crops below the Minimum Support Price (MSP) as market prices have fallen by 50 per cent. They added that the protests will continue till the government repeals the laws. “After new farm laws were implemented in Uttar Pradesh, prices of crops have fallen by 50 per cent. Crops are being bought at below MSP. Paddy is being sold at ₹ 800 per quintal. We will raise these issues in the meeting,” Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait said.

13. Adil Hussain Makes To Forbes Best Performances List

Good news for Assam! The shutdown of movie theatres, due to the COVID-19 pandemic this year turned out to be a challenging one for the actors in India, in the middle of this Assam’s son, actor Adil Hussain, has made it to the top 11 list of Forbes India Best Performances of 2020. The renowned actor has bagged the fourth rank for his magnificent acting in the movie Pareeksha directed by Prakash Jha.

14. Explosion, Gunfire Rock Airport On Yemen PM’s Arrival

In an unprecedented incident, a loud explosion followed by gunfire occurred at Yemen’s Aden International Airport on Wednesday during the arrival of the new government. As per reports, at least five people were killed in the blast and dozens injured. Dubai based channel Al-Hadath TV captured the incident when it happened. The footage shows people peacefully leaving the plane via an airstair when suddenly a loud blast can be heard, causing the cameraman and other people at the airport to struggle to stay on their feet. As the camera panned towards the source of the blast, total chaos can be seen with crowds of people running away through dark smoke.

15. Ripun Bora Slams Govt Over State Budget

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president Ripun Bora reacted on various topics about the 2019-20 budget which was approved in the State Legislative Assembly in 2020.