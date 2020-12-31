News Breakfast @6

01. CBSE: Class 10, 12 Exams From May 4

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 and 12 board examinations will begin from May 4 next year. The exams will continue till June 10, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’, announced in a live session on Thursday. Meanwhile, the practical examinations would begin on March 1. The official notice is now available on cbse.nic.in. The results will be announced on July 15.

02. Guwahati: Massive Fire Breaks Out In Lachit Nagar

A massive fire broke out in Guwahati’s Lachit Nagar area on Thursday evening. As per initial reports, the fire first broke out in a garage, followed by a house, around seven rooms, and several vehicles have been gutted in the fire. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, however, the fire triggered the explosion of at least five cylinders.

03. Bridging Crucial Gaps: New Bridge Over Brahmaputra

The six-lane extra-dosed bridge which is being constructed over the river Brahmaputra is considered as a major push to infrastructure and connectivity in Guwahati as it connects the north bank to the south, something many would call – a long-awaited move. The bridge is designed to be an iconic one with state-of-the-art aesthetic features and is built at a cost of Rs 2,608 crore, most of which is funded by BRICS New Development Bank (NDB). However, 20 percent of the total cost will be borne by the Assam Government.

04. Sec 144 Imposed In Deepor Beel For Community Fishing

The Deputy Commissionerate of West Police District has passed a prohibitory order on Thursday under section 144 Cr.P.C. to organize community fishing around the Deepor Beel wildlife Sanctuary on January 1 next year. The order read prohibiting the assembly of more than 5 persons in and around the Deepor Beel for community fishing under section 144 of the code of criminal Procedure, 1973 Govt of Assam, as per notification no. HMA.735/2008/Pt-I/243 Dtd: 24-12-2014.

05. Indian Embassy Suspends Services In UK

Amidst the emergence of the new mutant coronavirus variant in the United Kingdom, all consular services of the Indian embassy have been suspended till January 8 next year. Due to COVID-19 restrictions extended by Govt of the UK, all Consular Services (passport, passport surrender, visa, OCI, Attestation, etc) have further been suspended till Jan 08, 21. For information reg. resumption of Services, kindly monitor our website, Twitter & Facebook, the embassy tweeted.

06. Reliance Jio Calls To Be Free From Jan 1

Reliance Jio on Thursday announced that all off-net domestic voice calls from its network to other networks anywhere in India will be free from January 1, 2021. The telecom operator said in a statement that this has been done because interconnect usage charges (IUCs) for all domestic voice calls is coming to an end from Friday.

07.Govt Claims Average Retail Onion Price Down By 60%

The average retail price of onions has dropped by 60 percent this year to Rs 40 per kg, Consumer Affairs Secretary Leena Nandan said on Thursday. “In one month alone, the all-India average retail price of onion has dropped by 33.33 percent to Rs 40 per kg today from Rs 60 per kg on November 30 this year,” she said to PTI.

08. Pakistan: 26 Held Over Attack On Hindu Temple

Pakistan police have arrested 26 people belonging to a radical Islamist party on Thursday after a mob attacked and set fire to a Hindu temple in northwest Pakistan. “We have arrested 26 people including local clerics for destroying a place of worship and inciting people to riot”, local police official Fazal Sher told AFP. He added that police were looking for a further 50 people identified from videos of the attack.

09. IAF Launch Choppers To Douse Dzukou Valley Wildfire

In a recent development on Thursday, based on the requisition by the Nagaland government the Eastern Air Command (EAC) of the Indian Air Force (IAF) in Shillong has launched a Mi-17V5 helicopter to assist in the battle against the wildfire that broke out at Dzuko valley 2-3 days back. “The helicopter is equipped with Bambi Bucket for fire fighting in Dzukou Valley near Kohima,” informed Defence PRO (Shillong) Wing Commander Ratnakar Singh.

10. Two Policemen Injured In Firing

Two policemen injured at Police Firing Range in Tezpur on Thursday. Reportedly, two injured policemen were identified as Havildar Himu Bara and Constable Bodheshwar Bora, both were injured from a service pistol’s bullet while it accidentally triggered. Both policemen have been admitted to Tezpur’s Kanaklata Civil Hospital.

11. Assam: Rajen Das Bags Best Director Award in IFF, Mumbai

Noted Director of Assam Rajen Das has been conferred with the Best Director award at International Film Festival in Mumbai. Das has been honoured with the award for his film Life In A Puppet. 200 films from across the world were featured in the festival. Five Directors have been conferred with the best director award of the year.

12. 5th Rongbong Terang Integration Award to Phanindra Kr Dev Choudhury

The Rongbong Terang Integration Award, 2021 will be conferred to the noted writer Phanindra Kumar DevChoudhury, announced Singthur Publication through a press conference held on Thursday. The award ceremony will be held on January 13 at Bokoliaghat. The award will consist of cash reward, Karbi dress, and a bundle of books.

13. India: 5 More Cases Of UK COVID Strain Reported

India’s new strain of COVID-19 cases rose to 25 after five more cases have been reported on Thursday, said the health ministry. Of the new cases, four have been traced by the National Institute of Virology in Pune and CSIR- Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology in Delhi. The infected individuals have been kept in physical isolation at state health facilities.

14. Nagaland: Centre Extends AFSPA For 6 More Months

The entire Nagaland was once again declared as ‘disturbed area’ for six more months by the Central Government, enabling the continuation of the controversial AFSPA which empowers security forces to conduct operations anywhere and arrest anyone without any prior warrant. The Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) has been in force in Nagaland for several decades.

15. Assam Govt Caps RT-PCR Test Rates at Rs. 1200

The Assam government capped RT-PCR and Rapid Antigen Test rates at Rs. 1200 and Rs. 500 respectively in view of a sharp fall in prices of testing equipment which are readily available in the market. The health department’s notification has brought a relief to people as they will now have to pay half the rate as the earlier rates up to Rs. 3500-Rs. 4500 to get their COVID tests done in private hospitals. The private hospitals and laboratories charged Rs. 3,500- Rs. 4500 and some even charged Rs. 6,500.