News Breakfast @6

01. Charge Sheet Filed Against 7 In JEE Scam

In a major development, a charge sheet has been submitted by the Azara police in Guwahati against the seven accused in connection to the JEE proxy scam. All the accused, except Neel Nakashtra Das, are in judicial custody. Neel is out on bail. The Guwahati Police on October 28 arrested both Das and his father in Assam for allegedly using a proxy to write the exam.

02. India To Lift Ban On UK Flights From Jan 8

Indian government on Friday said that it has decided to lift the temporary ban on flights from the UK and will resume operations from 8 January. Union Minister of Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri said, “Operations till 23 January will be restricted to 15 flights per week each for carriers of two countries to and from Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad only.”

03. $231 Mn Loan Sanctioned For Power Generation In Assam

A 231 million dollar loan has been sanctioned by the Asian Development Bank for the generation of electricity capacity in Assam through the construction of a 120-megawatt (MW) hydroelectric power plant over the Kopili river. The loan agreement was signed between ADB and the central government was signed on Wednesday.

04. India: Oxford COVID Vaccine Likely To Be Approved

India is all set to approve coronavirus vaccine developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca on Friday. British-Swedish drug maker sign an agreement with Serum Institute of India to produce 1 billion doses of its experimental vaccine for lower-and-middle income countries. The two groups had made presentations before the panel on Wednesday.

05. Portfolios Allotted to BTC Council Members

The Chief Executive Member (CEM) of Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) Pramod Bodo has distributed the port-folios to the newly elected council members. Deputy CEM Gobindo Basumatary has been allotted the Panchayat and Rural Development department while Ranjit Basumatary has been allotted the forest department.

06. Delhi: Severe Cold Wave On Jan 1, Lowest In 15 years

A severe cold wave swept Delhi on January 1 as the mercury plummeted to 1.1 degrees Celsius, the lowest in 15 years, and “very dense” fog lowered visibility to “zero” meters, affecting traffic movement. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that cold wave conditions are likely to persist in isolated places over Delhi during next 2 days, “On January 8, 2006, the city had recorded a minimum of 0.2 degree Celsius. The lowest minimum temperature recorded in January last year was 2.4 degrees Celsius”,IMD said.

07. Dzuko Valley: Amit Shah Takes Stock of Wildfire Situation

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday took stock of the fire that broke out at Dzuko Valley at the Manipur-Nagaland border on Tuesday. The home minister assured all assistance required to contain the situation at the earliest. Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh said, “Amit Shah ji has assured all the necessary assistance from the Home Ministry to contain the situation at the earliest.”

08. PM Flags Off Light House Project In Agartala

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday virtually laid the foundation stone of Light House Projects (LHP) in six cities including Tripura’s Agartala, under the Global Housing Technology Challenge (GHTC) of the Union ministry of housing and urban affairs. PM Modi then spoke about the technologies that will be used at five locations besides Agartala — Lucknow, Indore, Rajkot, Chennai, and Ranchi.

09. GST Collection For Dec 2020 Recorded Highest Of All Time

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) revenues for the month of December 2020 collected 12% higher than the GST revenues in last year. This is the highest growth in monthly revenues since last 21 months. Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs, Nirmala Sitharaman said, “The GST revenues during December 2020 have been the highest since the introduction of GST and it is the first time that it has crossed ₹ 1.15 lakh crore. The highest GST collection till now was ₹ 1,13,866 crore in the month of April 2019.

10. COVID Vaccine Dry Run in All States/UTs from Jan 2

All states will begin the dry run for Covid-19 vaccination from January 2, according to the union health ministry. A high-level meeting was held on Thursday where the decision of dry run for vaccination has been taken. The dry run will be conducted by all the State and Union Territories on Saturday.The ministry has proposed that the dry run be conducted in all state capitals in at least three session sites.