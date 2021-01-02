News Breakfast @6

01. Meghalaya: BSF Trains 2 Indian Dog Breeds For Border Patrolling

The Border Security Force (BSF) in Shillong is training two Indian dog breeds for patrolling in the border areas, PTI reported. Two Indian dogs breed, Rajapalaya and Mudhol, are being trained on a trial based for at least a year. If the trail is successful more breeds would be deployed. “We currently have two breeds of Indian dogs, Rajapalayam and Mudhol which we are training to use on a trial basis,” said senior veterinarian of BSF Meghalaya to PTI.

02. Major Reshuffle In Assam Police

The Home (A) Department of the Assam government on Friday carried out a major reshuffle in Assam Police force. As per orders by the Governor, K.V. Singh Deo, Addl. Director General of Police, BI (EO), Guwahati, Assam with additional charge of Addl. Director General of Police (Prosecution), Assam has been posted as Special Director General of Police, BI (EO) and Prosecution, Guwahati. Debaraj Upadhaya, Joint Commissioner of Police, Guwahati will continue as the Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime and Law & Order), Guwahati until further orders.

03. Assam: HSLC, HS Exams To Be Held In May

High School leaving certificate (HSLC)examination and Higher Secondary (HS) examination will be conducted from May 11th and May 12 respectively, Assam Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Saturday. The Minister took to Twitter for the announcement of the examination date. Furthermore, Sarma said that the results of Class 10 board examinations will be declared by July 7, while, Class 12 board examinations will be announced within July 30.

04. Assam: Krishanu Baruah Take Over As NSUI President

Youth and student leader Krishanu Baruah on Saturday was inducted as the Assam President of the Indian National Congress students’ wing National Student Union of India (NSUI). An order from All India Congress Committee’s General Secretary read: Congress President has approved the appointment of Krishanu Baruah as the NSUI state president of Assam with immediate effect. Baruah was a former student of JB College and pursued his post graduation in Mass Communication from Dibrugarh University. Baruah hails from Jorhat.

05. 33rd Guwahati Book Fair Attracts Huge Visitors

The 33rd Guwahati Book Fair has attracted a huge crowd soon after its opening on December 30. On the first three days itself, a large number of books have been sold bringing smiles to the face of the publishers. Speaking to Pratidin Time Digital, Secretary of Assam Publication Board, Pramod Kalita said that it’s a very positive vibe that people are buying books in large numbers. “I cannot say the exact number of books sold in book fair but I can say that the books have sold in large numbers compared to earlier years,’ said Kalita.

06. COVID Vaccine Dry Run To Continue In Assam

The dry run for the coronavirus vaccination will continue in the state of Assam until the actual vaccination drive begins, NHM said to PTI on Saturday. National Health Mission (NHM) Mission Director Lakshmanan S said to the news agency that the Health Department would carry on with the dry run and work on any anomalies found before administering the actual vaccine to the people of the state. “Today, we are having the dry run at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital, Sonapur Civil Hospital and Khanapara State Dispensary. This is going to be a continuous process and we will be having dry runs till the actual vaccine comes to us,” he said.

07. Guwahati: Hotel Employees Protest For Justice For Assault On Staff

Hotel Palacio employees have staged a protest in front of Dispur police station demanding the arrest of the miscreant who had attacked a staff two days back. An employee of the Palacio hotel was attacked by a youth identified as one Krishanu. The miscreant is absconding.

08. Police Seize 40 Gold Biscuits In Diphu

In an operation carried out by Manja police at National Highway 36 in Diphu, 40 gold biscuits were recovered from a secret chamber of a truck that was on its way from Imphal to Guwahati. Reportedly, the recovered gold biscuits weighed 16.80 kg. Police have arrested the driver and handyman of the truck in connection to it.

09. “Will Provide One Job Per Family If Elected” – Assam Congress

Ahead of the Assam Legislative Assembly elections in 2021, Assam State Congress President Ripun Bora on Friday stated that it will provide job to one member per family if voted to power. Speaking to the media at Assam Congress headquarters in Guwahati, he also said that every BPL family will receive Rs 7,500 per month and free electricity up to 120 units. Furthermore, farmer loans will also be waived off, he said, specifically the loans taken by women from microfinance institutions.

10. Former State Prez Of AAP Ziaur Rahman Joins AJP

Former State President Of Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP), Minority cell Ziaur Rahman joined the newly formed regional party, Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP). Rahman joined AJP in the presence of party President Lurinjyoti Gogoi, Convener Jagadish Bhuiyan at Pragjyoti ITA Centre, Machkhowa on Saturday. Reportedly, many members of the AAP’s Minority Morcha from different parts of Assam have joined the party.

11. Baksa: Himanta Distributes Free Scooters To Beneficiaries

Assam Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday distributed scooters to meritorious girl students at Mushalpur in Baksa district under Dr. Banikanta Kakati Merit Award of Pragyan Bharati scheme 2020. A total number of 541 girl students from Baksa district have been found eligible to receive the scooters. This scheme was launched by the Assam government to provide free scooties to the girl students who have secured first division in the Higher Secondary (HS) examinations in the year 2020-21.

12. India: Bird Flu Virus Found In Dead Crows, Peacocks

Bird flu virus has been detected in around 50 dead crows carcasses in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore, while, the virus was found in nearly 100 dead crows in Rajasthan’s Jhalawad putting the authorities on alert. The authorities have now launched a drive to identify those with suspected flu symptoms in the area. In Nagaur, the flu was found in around 50 birds including peacocks. According to a TOI report, a medical team is trying to cure atleast 50 peacocks while 2 peacocks are already dead.

13. PM Modi’s Approval Rating High At 55%, Says US Firm

American firm Morning Consult, which tracks the approval rating of world leaders, has put the net approval rating for Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a high of 55 per cent. As per its latest survey, over 75 per cent people approve of Modi while 20 per cent disapprove, making his net approval rating at 55 per cent. This is the higher than any other world leader the firm tracks. According to the firm, German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s approval rating was 24 percent while UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s rating was in negative as more people disapprove of his work than those who approve.

14. India Successfully Isolates, Cultures UK-Variant Coronavirus

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Saturday said that India has successfully isolated and cultured the new mutated coronavirus strain which was originated in the UK. The ICMR, in a tweet, claimed that no other country was able to successfully isolate and culture the UK-variant of COVID-19. “UK-variant of the virus, with all signature changes, is now successfully isolated and cultured at the National Institute of Virology (NIV) from the clinical specimens collected from UK-returnees,” the ICMR said.

15. SEBI Slaps Rs 40 Crore Fine On Reliance For Manipulative Trades

A fine of Rs 25 crore on Reliance Industries and Rs 15 crore on its chairman, Mukesh Ambani, has been imposed by the Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on Friday for manipulating shares of Reliance Petroleum Ltd (RPL) in November 2007. SEBI stated that Reliance and its agents operated to allegedly earn undue profits from the sale of shares in Reliance Petroleum Ltd in both the cash and futures markets. It concluded that the Managing Director of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) Mukesh Ambani was responsible for the manipulative activities.