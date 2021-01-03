News Breakfast @6

01. Amit Shah To Visit Kokrajhar On Jan 24

Assam Minister and NEDA Convener Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday evening informed that Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be visiting Kokrajhar. Shah will be present in the district in view of a year’s completion of signing and the implementation of the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) Accord, Sarma said while addressing the media after the conclusion of a forum where matters related to the Bodoland Territorial Council between BJP and UPPL members were discussed.

02. Nagaland: Forest Fire In Dzukou Range Controlled

In a major development, the forest fire that broke out in Nagaland’s side of Dzukou range on Tuesday has been brought under control by Saturday afternoon, news agency PTI reported. The fire was doused with the support of NDRF, Indian Air Force choppers, the state police, forest departments and local volunteers, government officials informed the media. “On the Nagaland side, it is relatively controlled because of the preventive measure taken by the Kohima District Disaster Management Authority along with personnel from forest, police, fire and emergency services and volunteers from Southern Angami Youth Organisation”, the report stated. However, the fire has now spread to neighbouring Senapati district of Manipur.

03. Bullet-Riddled Body Recovered In Mariani

A bullet-riddled body was recovered in a jungle near Nagajanka Tea Estate in Mariani on Saturday night. The deceased was identified as Uttam Fulmali of Nagajanka Tea Estate’s Bor Line. Later, Mariani police reached the incident spot and sent the body for post-mortem.

04. Assam: Baijayant Jay Panda Arrives Ahead Of Assembly Polls

The newly appointed in-charge (Prabhari) of Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Assam unit, Baijayant Jay Panda arrived in Guwahati on Sunday to participate in various party related-activities. Panda would be extending his stay in the state to lead the BJP mission of getting 100+ seats in the upcoming Assam Assembly polls. On Sunday evening at 5 pm, Panda would be present at a meeting at Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal’s residence.

05. Ghy: ₹ 2 Lakh, Medicine Stolen From Pharmacy

A robbery took place at a medical store in Guwahati‘s Last Gate on Sunday. As per initial reports, a sum of 2 lakh rupees was stolen along with medicine from New Padma Medicos pharmacy. The entire incident has been captured on CCTV footage. It may be stated that the pharmacy was robbed twice in previous times. Shiva Kalita, the owner of Medicos, gave a statement and submitted the CCTV footage related to the previous thefts.

06. Sivasagar: Himanta Distributes Free Scooters To Recipients

Assam Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday distributed scooters to meritorious girl students at Natya Mandir in Sivasagar district under Dr. Banikanta Kakati Merit Award of Pragyan Bharati scheme 2020. A total number of 948 girl students from Sivasagar district have been found eligible to receive the scooters. This scheme was launched by the Assam government which provides free scooters to girl students who have secured first division in their Higher Secondary (HS) examinations in the year 2020-21.

07. Karimganj: 200-Meter-Long India-Bangladesh Tunnel Discovered

A 200-meter-long tunnel connecting to the international border of Bangladesh from Karimganj has been discovered by police during a rescue operation of a kidnapped man in Karimganj’s Balia. As per reports, Dilwar Hussain, resident of Shilua village under Nilambazar police station in Karimganj was kidnapped on December 28. After the incident, the family members had lodged an FIR against the kidnapping at Karimganj police station. The kidnappers had demanded a sum of 5 lakh rupees from Hussain’s family over phone call. After the call was traced, it was found that the callers were from Bangladesh.

08. Fresh SOP Issued For International Passengers

In view of the new mutant variant of coronavirus, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has issued SOPs for the precautions that need to be taken for international flights.

09. Kolkata: 22 Bombs Seized, Defused

At least 22 bombs were recovered from an under-construction building in Kolkata’s Entally area on Saturday, police said to PTI. Four owners of the building and the promoter were detained, according to reports. Based on information, Special Task Force and Kolkata Police personnel conducted a raid in the building located at Sir Syed Ahmed Road and seized the bombs kept in two boxes.

10. COVID Vaccine: Covishield & Covaxin Gets Approval

The Drugs Controller General of India declared on Sunday that the vaccines to combat coronavirus developed by the Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech were approved for restricted use in an emergency situation. Serum Institute of India has produced Covishield, while, Bharat Biotech has developed Covaxin. “After adequate examination, CDSCO has decided to accept the recommendations of the Expert Committee and accordingly, vaccines of M/s Serum and M/s Bharat Biotech are being approved for restricted use in an emergency situations,” the Drugs Controller General of India said while addressing the media.

11. Farmers Continue Protest Despite Heavy Rain, Cold Wave

Rains and the ongoing cold wave have not deterred the protesting farmers to quit their agitation against the centre’s new farm laws which ignited massive demonstrations across the country. They continued their protest despite a downpour that led to waterlogging at the protest sites near Delhi. To keep warm, the farmers were seen huddling together under blankets inside their vehicles and also set up tents using waterproof tarpaulin sheets as protection from the rain. “We are living on the streets in such harsh weather conditions away from our family. We’re hopeful that the government will accept our demands tomorrow,” a protesting farmer told ANI.

12. PM Modi Dials Sourav Ganguly, Wishes Him Speedy Recovery

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday spoke to BCCI President and former Indian cricket team captain Sourav Ganguly who underwent angioplasty after suffering a mild heart attack, and took stock of his health condition. PM Modi also spoke to the BCCI President’s wife Dona Ganguly and enquired about his health. He wished him a speedy recovery. Sourav Ganguly is admitted to a hospital in Kolkata. Doctors said he is stable and his health parameters are normal. Ganguly was diagnosed with three blocked coronary arteries on Saturday.

13. Rajasthan Govt Calls For Emergency Meet Over Bird Flu Concerns

Rajasthan Animal Husbandry Minister Lalchand Kataria on Sunday called for an emergency meeting over bird flu concerns in the state. “It’s a serious matter, an emergency meeting of concerned officials has been called. We are monitoring it,” he said “We are also in contact with the Forest Department. The administration is on high alert,” he added. Meanwhile, Rajasthan Principal Secretary Kunjilal Meena has informed that a response team has been formed for surveillance purpose in various areas of the state. He said that pamphlet and posters will be put up in order to spread awareness among the people.

14. Indian Flag To Be Installed At UNSC As 2-Year Tenure Begins

The Indian tricolor will be installed at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) stakeout on Monday as the country begins its 2-year tenure as a non-permanent member of the UN body. India will start its eighth term as a non-permanent, voting member of the UNSC. The last stint of India in UNSC was in the year 2011-2012. India is among five other new non-permanent members whose flags will be installed at the stakeout during a special ceremony on January 4 (Monday). They are Norway, Kenya, Ireland, and Mexico.

15. UP: 18 Killed After Roof Collapses At Crematorium

In an unfortunate incident, at least 18 people were killed and some others injured after a roof of a crematorium in Uttar Pradesh’ Muradnagar city collapsed due to rain. The roof fell on people who came to attend a funeral. Local police and fire department have reached the scene and commenced rescue operations immediately. Some 38 people have been rescued from under the rubble so far. It is feared that some people are still trapped inside.