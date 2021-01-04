News Breakfast @6

1. AJYCP To Hold Statewide Anti-CAA Protest On Jan 9

Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuva Chhatra Parishad (AJYCP) on Monday said on anti-CAA protests will be held on January 9 across all districts of the state. Speaking to the media, the organisation said, a torch rally will be held on January 26 on issues such as the revoke of the Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019 and Inner Line Permit.

2. “Rs 100/Day Will Be Paid To Girl Students Who Attend School”: Himanta

The state government has decided to give financial stimulus to school and college girl students in a bid to encourage them to attend classes regularly, Assam Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said while speaking to a function at Natya Mandir in Sivasagar district where free scooters were given to girl students who have secured first division in their Higher Secondary (HS) examinations in the year 2020-21.

3. IOCL Provides Energy Solution For Scientific Expedition To Antarctica

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) has supplied Jet A1 fuel, lubes and Marine Gas Oil (MGO) for the prestigious 40th Indian Scientific Expedition to Antarctica (ISEA) mission as a bouquet offering. For the first time, the aviation fuel Jet A1 has been supplied in bulk and packed form to a non-aviation customer and is delivered to an ocean-going vessel.

4. Farmer-Centre Talks Fail Yet Again, Next Meet On Jan 8

The seventh round of talks between the farmers and the Centre concluded today without any headway as both the sides refused to budge from their stands. As per reports, Agriculture Minister “still insisting that these laws are beneficial for farmers”, said Sarwan Pandher, who is attending the meet as part of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee.

5. Assam Govt Identifying Beneficiaries For COVID Vaccine

Assam health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said the government is preparing a list of beneficiaries on priority basis to administer the coronavirus vaccine in the state. The information was shared after the announcement of India’s drugs regulator DCGI on Sunday approved Oxford COVID-19 vaccine Covishield, manufactured by the Serum Institute, and developed Covaxin of Bharat Biotech for restricted emergency use in the country.

6. Indian Flag To Be Installed At UNSC

India’s flag will be installed at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) alongside four new incoming non-permanent members on Monday. The countries will begin their two-year tenure as a non-permanent member of UNSC.

7. Covaxin Doses Allowed For Children Above 12 Years

A latest update confirmed that the anti-coronavirus vaccine ‘Covaxin’ produced by Bharat Biotech has been approved for minors above 12 years of age, while, ‘Covishield’, the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine developed by Serum Institute of India is accessible to adults above the age of 18.

8. “World’s Biggest COVID Vaccine Drive To Begin In India” – PM Modi

Just a day after two COVID-19 vaccines were approved in India for restricted emergency use, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the world’s biggest vaccination drive will begin in the country very soon. He said the country is proud of the scientists and technicians and lauded them for the “Made in India” vaccines.

9. JEE Advanced Dates To Be Announced On Jan 7

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ will announce the dates for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2021 in a live discussion on Twitter on January 7. Taking to Twitter on Monday, the minister said that he will also clarify the admission process and eligibility criteria in various Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs)

10. World’s 1st Hospital Train “Lifeline Express” Currently In Assam

World’s first and India’s only hospital train ‘Lifeline Express’ (Jeevan Rekha Train) is currently stationed in Assam’s Badarpur. The Indian Railway Ministry recently took to Twitter and shared a few pictures of the hospital train which is equipped with world-class modern medical facilities. Patients from across the country are treated free of cost on the train, mainly those who come from far-flung and remote areas under the government’s flagship programme. A team of doctors is always present on the train.

11. Debabrata Saikia Withdrawn From Leader Of Opposition Post

Congress leader Debabrata Saikia has withdrawn from the leader status of opposition in the Assam Legislative Assembly on Monday as the Congress party has lost the required numbers of MLA seats. The speaker of the state legislative assembly, Hitendra Nath Goswami has withdrawn his position.

12. “Political Game Going On Between Himanta And Me”: Ajmal

MP Badruddin Ajmal during a press conference on Monday said that there was a political game going on between him and Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, adding that “people can enjoy the rivalry”. A month before, Himanta alleged that the AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal trying to kill Hindu community by mixing chemicals in sweets. In response to that statement Ajmal said he will even send more 2 kg sweets everyday to the minister now

13. Tinsukia: 3 ULFA-I Linkmen Arrested

Three ULFA-Independent linkmen were apprehended by Tinsukia police on Monday from Bordumsa area in the district. The arrestees were identified as Grisup Phukan from Borholling, Dhanya Saikia and Bijoy Dubey from Bordumsa. Two pistols, 14 rounds of live ammunition, cash amounting to Rs 23,000 and two mobile phones were also recovered from their possession.

14. Assam: Woman Allegedly Raped, Murdered By Lover

In a heinous incident, a 21-year old woman’s dead body, who was allegedly raped, was discovered near a river of Gerugaon region in Udalguri district.

Initially, it was suspected to be suicide but the young woman was found to have bruises on her face, eyes and lips which led to the suspicion that she was raped and murdered.

15. ‘CoWIN’ – The Official Vaccine App In India

The central government has announced a new app “CoWIN” (COVID Vaccine Intelligence Network) to roll out and scale up the mechanism for COVID-19 vaccine distribution system across the country. The app however hasn’t gone live yet on Google Play as it is currently in its pre-production stage.