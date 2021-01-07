News Breakfast @6

1. Gauhati HC Rejects Bail of Akhil Gogoi

The Gauhati High Court (GHC) on Thursday rejected the bail of Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS) chief Akhil Gogoi. The two judges bench comprising of Justice Kalyan Rai Surana and Ajit Borthakur rejected the bail of the peasant leader in a hearing today.

2. Facebook, Twitter, Instagram Block Trump’s Account

As violence continue in the US Capitol, Twitter and Facebook suspended Donald Trump’s accounts, several media outlets reported. The decision came after Trump took to social media to assert his repeatedly false claims about fraud and impropriety for losing to Joe Biden in the elections. The social media giants claimed Trump’s messages and comments on them are prompting violence that killed a woman as well.

3. Biden Win Confirmed, Trump Pledges ‘Orderly Transition’

Outgoing US President Donald Trump on Thursday said that the he would be leaving his office on January 20 voluntarily. Trump was quoted saying in CNN and several other international media outlets that, “there will be an orderly transition to Joe Biden’s presidency,”.

4. Farmers Take Out Tractor March from Protest Sites

Thousands of farmers started a tractor march on Thursday amid tight security from protest sites- Singhu, Tikri, and Ghazipur borders against the farm laws. Bharati Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan) chief Joginder Singh Ugrahan said that farmers participated in the march with over 3,500 tractors and trolleys.

5. ECI Officials To Visit Assam Ahead Of Assembly Polls

Ahead of the Assam assembly elections, a team of officials attached to the Election Commission of India will be visiting the state and meeting several party functionaries to take stock of the progress on election related activities. Scheduled for a two-day consultative meeting, the ECI team will be present in Diburgarh district on January 11 (Monday), following which the team will be visiting Guwahati on January 12 (Tuesday) to assess the preparedness for the elections.

6. APCC In-charge Jitendra Singh To Visit Guwahati

All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary and former MP Jitendra Singh will arrive in Guwahati on Friday and take stock of progress made on election related activities of the party. As per the schedule, the APCC in-charge will be in Assam for a five day visit. After arriving in Guwahati on Friday morning and would visit Haigrib Madhav Mandir and Pua Mecca Dargah Sharif in Hajo.

7. JEE Advanced 2021 Exam On July 3

In a major development, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ on Thursday said, the Joint Entrance Exam (Advanced) 2021, will be conducted on July 3 this year. The minister also said that the eligibility criteria of scoring minimum 75 per cent in class 12 will not be applicable this year.

8. Woman Killed, Explosives Seized in the US Capitol Violence

Violence erupted in the US Capitol after supporters of Donald Trump stormed and disrupted the electoral count on Wednesday. A woman was killed at the violence. Lawmakers were evacuated from the US Capitol after protestors breached security and entered the premises. Washington DC Mayor Muriel Bowser ordered a curfew in the nation’s capital beginning at 6 pm on Wednesday.

9. PM Modi Distressed Over US Capitol Violence

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that he is distressed to see news about the violence at the US Capitol. He also said that the democratic process cannot be allowed to be subverted through unlawful protests. The Prime Minister in a tweet said, “Distressed to see news about rioting and violence. Orderly and peaceful transfer of power must continue. The democratic process cannot be allowed to be subverted through unlawful protests.”

10. “We Will Support AJP Outside Political Arena”: AASU

All Assam Students Union (AASU) Secretary Sankar Jyoti Baruah commented on the regional party ‘Assam Jatiya Parishad’ on Thursday. Baruah said that he would help the regional party in every possible way but outside the political arena. “We will try to establish political justice” he added. We will not be intact with the party as a political character.

11. AHSEC To Introduce Subject On ‘Bihu’

Representatives of All Assam Students Union (AASU) on Thursday discussed issues related to the upcoming Higher Secondary examination with the secretary of Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC). During the talk between the Council’s secretary, Dr. Ramesh Chandra Chutia and AASU revealed that a new textbook titled ‘Bihu Utsav’ will be introduced for the first-year students starting from this year onwards.

12. Assam: H S Exam 2021 Schedule Released

The program for the Higher Secondary final examination of 2021 has been released by Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) on Thursday. The theory exams will be held from May 11th till June 14th, 2021, in two shifts – the morning shift from 9 AM to 12 noon and the afternoon shift will be conducted from 1.30 PM to 4.30 PM.

13. Proposed Land For Ram Mandir Construction In Guwahati

The Circle officer of Dispur has issued a report to the Additional Deputy Commissioner of Kamrup Metro regarding allotment of land for construction of Ram Mandir in Guwahati, Assam. As per reports, with the reference of the Honorable Minister GDD, Law & Justice,Co-operation has proposed land of measuring 401.50 Are (30 bighas) covered by Dag No. 142 of Village Basistha under Beltola mouza.

14. Kejriwal Urges Ban On UK Flights Till Jan 31

Keeping in view of the escalating cases of the new coronavirus strain, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday urged the central government to extend the ban on flights between India and the UK till January 31. “The Centre has decided to lift the ban and start UK flights. In view of the extremely serious situation in UK, I would urge central government to extend the ban till January 31,” Kejriwal said on Twitter.

15. IIM-Shillong Signs MoU With DICCI

Indian Institute of Management- Shillong on Thursday signed an MoU with the Dalit Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DICCI) to enhance the employability and entrepreneurial capabilities of the youths of north east region, an official said. The MoU is expected to further research, entrepreneurship and MSME development projects through short- term programmes, faculty exchange, and infrastructure sharing, according to Sanjeeb Kakoty, chairman of Incubation and Enterprise Support Centre (IESC) at IIM-Shillong, PTI reported.