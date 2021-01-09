News Breakfast @6

01. Akhil Gogoi Appointed President Of Raijor Dal

In a latest update, peasant leader of KMSS and founder of Raijor Dal Akhil Gogoi has been appointed as the president of Raijor Dal. The announcement of the formation of the first executive body came in the wee hours of Saturday after the second day of the newly floated party’s first ever state convention came to an end which is underway in Moran. The meetings were presided over by Tulsi Das, president of the organising committee.

02. CM Wishes Hima Das On Birthday, Qualifying Tokyo Olympics

Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Saturday wished Indian sprinter Hima Das on her 21st birthday. The minister also congratulated her for qualifying Tokyo Olympics slated to be held this year. Das due to persistent back injuries have stopped her from running the 400m in major events. She even failed to qualify in the 2019 edition of the event, but, will be finally participating this year.

03. Fire In Dzukou Range Of Nagaland Under Control

The forest fire on the Dzukou range of Nagaland has been brought under complete control, however, operations are being carried out till total damage control. A report from PTI stated that no active fire was observed since last ten days. The fire erupted on December 29. Furthermore, fire that surfaced in three different locations on Friday were doused right away, Kohima Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Rajkumar M was quoted saying in the report.

04. Nalbari: IT Conducts Raid At Dr. Tapan Deka’s Residence, Hospital

The Income Tax department has conducted a raid at Nalbari maternity hospital owned by Dr. Tapan Deka. The IT department has also conducted the raid at the residence of Dr. Deka since Saturday morning.

05. #BirdFluAlert: Ban Imposed In Assam On Import Of Poultry

In a major development, the Assam government on Friday imposed a temporary ban on the import and sale of poultry from other states. In an order issued by the Governor of Assam stated that keeping in view of the outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza in parts of the country that leads to high mortality of poultry and can cause huge loss in the trade of poultry, as a precautionary measure a ban has been imposed on the sale and import of poultry from the Western border of the states to prevent escalation of bird flu in Assam and other northeastern states.

06. Is Assam Safe From Avian Bird Influenza?

While coronavirus cases continue to soar in the country, another reason of worry has emerged amongst the people with the emergence of bird flu. Many states from across the country have reported avian bird influenza killing thousands of chickens and hens. The states of Kerala, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab etc have already issued statutory warning against consuming chicken and eggs. The authorities have also culled off thousands of other bird species. The emergence of bird flu has made the experts worried as the H5N1 has been considered to be the most lethal one as it could also turn into a pandemic if it is not controlled in time and preventive steps are taken.

07. Renal Transplant Program Commences In Guwahati Hospital

Leading city based super speciality hospital, Excelcare Hospitals have commenced their renal transplant program, with a comprehensive renal transplant unit which will be able to cater to the needs of hundreds of people who have to travel outside Assam for transplant every year at a very competitive price compared to what other hospitals charge in other parts of the country. Recently, two patients, a 16 year old boy from Nalbari and a 47 year old male diabetic male, hailing from Nalbari and Sorbhog respectively successfully underwent renal transplant at Excelcare Hospitals under the leadership of Dr. Karan Saraf (Consultant Nephrologist) and Dr. Sanand Bag (Chief Transplant Surgeon) ably supported by other experts which include Dr. Chandan Phukan, Dr. Ranjeet Singh, Dr. Brajen Barman (Renal Transplant Surgeons) and Dr. Mridu Plaban Borah (Pediatric Nephrologist).

08. Golaghat: Himanta Takes Part In Bike Rally

Assam cabinet minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday took part in a bike rally in Golaghat which witnessed a massive participation of BJP workers riding alongside the minister.

09. Guwahati Traffic Cop Cleans Road For Commuters, Earns Online Praise

In a heartwarming gesture, a Guwahati Traffic policeman stationed in Dispur was seen cleaning the road by spraying water at Supermarket point for convenience of commuters. His commitment towards his duty has garnered online praise and attention on social media. The policeman, who was identified as Amiya Kalita of Dispur Traffic branch, was also rewarded Rs 5000 by the department for his dedication towards his duty.

10. 33rd Guwahati Book Fair Shows Impressive Footfall

The 33rd Guwahati Book Fair attracted a huge crowd since its very first day and the book fair has seen a large scale in the country after the COVID-19 crisis. Readers and visitors from across the state have visited the book fair to buy books in large numbers which is a great achievement. Secretary of the Assam Publication Board, Pramod Kalita said that books of around R. 8crores have been sold in the book fair which sets a history. More than 200 books have been released in the book fair including 13 books of Prakashan Parishad has been released.

11. 300 Terrorists Died In Balakot Strike: Former Pak Diplomat

Former Pakistani diplomat Agha Hilaly, during a debate on a Pakistani Urdu channel on Saturday, admitted that 300 terrorists had died in the Balakot airstrike by India on February 2019. It may be mentioned that the former diplomat’s admission goes against the zero casualties claim by Pakistan. Hilaly usually takes the Pakistan Army’s side in TV debates but was different this time. After the airstrikes were carried out at a Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terror training camp in Balakot, Pakistan had refused to acknowledge the fact that terrorists present at the camp were killed during the airstrike.

12. COVID-19 Vaccine Rollout In India From January 16

The COVID-19 vaccine in India will start rolling out from January 16, the union government announced today. The decision was taken after Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting with the Cabinet Secretary, Health Secretary and other senior officials to review India’s preparedness for the vaccine drive. “After the detailed review, it was decided that in view of the forthcoming festivals including Lohri, Makar Sankranti, Pongal, Magh Bihu etc, the COVID-19 vaccination will start from 16th January 2021,” an official press release by the government stated.

13. Maharashtra: 900 Hens Dead In 2 Days

As fears of bird flu in the country continue to loom, a new death report of around 900 hens at a poultry farm in Maharashtra’s Parbhani district has brought more concern to health officials. According to Parbhani district collector Deepak Mulgikar, the hens died in two consecutive days and their samples have been sent for investigation to ascertain the exact cause of their deaths.

14. India: New Mutated COVID-19 Cases Climbs To 90

The number of cases of the new mutated strain of COVID-19 in India reached 90 on Saturday. On Friday, Madhya Pradesh reported its first case of the new mutated strain from the UK. The patient, a 39-year-old, had returned to Indore from the UK last month and has tested positive for the new coronavirus strain. Officials say he is asymptomatic. A day earlier, three more people were found positive with the new UK-variant of Covid-19 in Maharashtra, taking the state’s tally to 11.

15. Maharashtra: 10 Babies Killed In Fire At Hospital

In a tragic incident, ten newborn babies died after a fire broke out in the Special Newborn Care Unit of a hospital in Maharashtra on Saturday. Fire broke out in the Bhandara district hospital at around 2 am, doctors of the hospital were quoted saying in several news reports. All the babies were between within one to three months old. There were 17 babies in the unit, while, seven were rescued, he added.