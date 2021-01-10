News Breakfast @6

01. Guwahati: Free Pink Bus Service For Women, Senior Citizens

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal flagged off 25 ‘Pink Buses’ on Saturday to provide free transport service to women and senior citizens to travel within Guwahati city. The ‘Pink Bus’, which has been launched under the ‘Bhraman Sarathi’ scheme, is a free, dedicated bus service for women and senior citizens launched by Assam State Transport Corporation (ASTC). CM Sonowal also appealed to all passengers for taking care of the buses. “The new bus service of the ASTC will provide a new dimension to the state government’s welfare measures in the new year,” he added.

02. Assam: 1600 Sites For COVID Vaccine Rollout

Ahead of the COVID-19 vaccine rollout, Assam’s health department has identified as many as 1600 sites to conduct the first phase of the anti-virus vaccination drive for nearly two lakh beneficiaries. Confirming the numbers of the site, The Assam Tribune stated in its reported that the sites are situated in “mostly cold chain points and nearby health institutions”. There are mainly five regional vaccine centre based in Silchar, Goalpara, Tezpur, Jorhat and Dibrugarh, besides the state vaccine centre in the capital city. Over 700 cold chain points will also be used for the vaccination drive.

03. Assam: Ramdas Athawale Reviews Implementation Of Welfare Schemes

Union Minister of State for Social Justice & Empowerment Shri Ramdas Athawale on Sunday reviewed the schemes of the Ministry its implementation in the Assam during his visit to Guwahati. The minister said that he has been briefed by the senior officials associated with the social welfare department that the 7% of the population belong to the Scheduled Castes whereas tribals constitute 15% of the population. Under the scholarship scheme, the minister said, Rs 59,000 cr has been allocated for a span for 5 years. 60% of the amount will be from the Centre and 40% from State. Post this, every year there will be an increase of 5% of the Centre’s share till the share reaches 80 per cent.

04. Doomdooma: Couple Charred To Death In House Fire

In a tragic incident, a couple was charred to death after a massive fire broke out at their house near Doomdooma’s Hilika tea estate in Tinsukia district during the wee hours of Sunday. According to sources, the blaze erupted when the couple was fast asleep during the intervening night of Saturday to Sunday. The deceased were identified as Mahesh Bhumij and Monika Bhumij. Police have reached the scene and an investigation is underway. The cause of the fire has not been ascertained yet.

05. Nagaland: No Fire Spotted In Dzukou Valley

As no active fire was noticed in Nagaland’s Dzukou range on Sunday, operations will be scaled down but the situation will be constantly monitored, a forest officer said to PTI. “A low-intensity smoke was spotted during aerial surveillance but as it is far from the base camp, operations will be scaled down from tomorrow,” Kohima Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Rajkumar M said. “The situation is completely under control but scaled- down operations will continue”, he said.

06. Tinsukia: Huge Cache Of Drugs Seized, 4 Arrested

Acting on specific inputs, Tinsukia police, led by DSP Hemanta Boro, apprehended four drug peddlers in Makum area on Friday night. As per reports, a substantial amount of heroin and cocaine was recovered from them along with cash of Rs 1,99,000 besides objectionable items like bank passbooks and eight mobile phones. The arrestees were identified as Dhanjyoti Dangoria, Dakhanta Duarah, Biduban Baruah, and Dipak Borah.

07. Dr. Ramen Talukdar’s Father Passes Away

Rajendra Nath Talukdar, father of former superintendent of Guwahati Medical College Hospital and eminent physician Ramen Talukdar, has passed away. Rajendra Nath Talukdar, who had been ill for some time, was undergoing treatment at Excel Care Hospital in Guwahati. He breathed his last at about 8.45 pm on Sunday. Various people have expressed their grief over the death of Mr Talukdar, who was associated with various social organizations.

08. Darrang: Father-Daughter Killed In Road Accident

In a tragic incident, a man and his daughter were killed after a speeding truck collided with the bike in which they were travelling in at Darrang’s Besimari area on Sunday. According to sources, there were four occupants on the bike – the man, his 2 daughters, and his wife. While the father and one of the daughters died on the spot, the mother and the other daughter suffered grave injuries. They were taken to a Mangaldai hospital soon after. The deceased were identified as Javed Ali (father) and Jorura Begum (daughter).

09. UN Brahma Soldier Of Humanity Award Conferred

Professor Ramesh Chandra Bharadwaj on Sunday was became the seventeenth recipient of the Upendra Nath Brahma Soldier of Humanity Award for 2020. Professor Bharadwaj has been conferred with the award for his contribution towards Indian language and literature and preserving and developing the tribal languages in India. Professor Bharadwaj is the head for the department of Sanskrit in Delhi University and also the Director of Gandhi Bhawan of the varsity. Besides, Sanskrit he specialises in Indian Philosophy. He has also been conferred with the Sanskrita-Vidya-Martanda award and Sanskrit Seva Sammana award.

10. Bird Flu Scare: Over 100 Crows Found Dead In Delhi Park

Amid the threat of bird flu across several states in the country, over 100 crows have died in the last three to four days at a park in Delhi’s Mayur Vihar.The caretaker of the Mayur Vihar park has said as many as 200 crows have so far died in the past week. Their samples have been sent to Northern Regional Disease Diagnostic Laboratory, Jalandhar in Punjab to ascertain if the crows died from the bird flu. The dead birds were buried in the park, however, sanitization procedures are underway.

11. GoAir Terminates Pilot For Tweeting Against PM Modi

Mumbai-based airliner GoAir on Saturday terminated one of its pilots for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Twitter. “GoAir has terminated the services of the Captain with immediate effect,” the airline’s spokesperson said on Saturday. The pilot, who was identified as Captain Miki Malik, called the Prime Minister “an idiot” in a tweet which he deleted following outrage.

12. Free COVID Vaccine For All In Bengal: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday said the state government would be providing free COVID vaccine to the people and necessary arrangements are being made in this regard. Months ahead of the assembly elections and the nationwide rollout of the vaccine from January 16, in an open letter, Banerjee said on priority basis access to the vaccination would be for COVID warriors, including police, home guards, civil defence volunteers, correctional home and disaster management employees. “I am happy to inform that our government is making arrangements for reaching the vaccine to all people of the state free of any charge,” the chief minister said.

13. All-Women Air India Cockpit Crew Enroute Bengaluru

The all-women Air India cockpit crew has set out on a historic journey, by operating the inaugural San Francisco-Bengaluru flight. Captain Zoya Aggarwal, Captain Papagari Thanmai, Captain Akansha Sonaware and Captain Shivani Manhas are flying AI176 left San Francisco on Saturday at 8.30 PM (local time) and would arrive in Bengaluru at 3.45 AM on Monday, according to Air India sources, reported PTI. Union Minister for Civil Aviation, Hardeep Singh Puri tweeted, “Way to go girls! Professional, qualified & confident, the all women cockpit crew takes off from San Francisco to Bengaluru on @airindiain’s flight to fly over the North Pole.

14. India: 33,000 Tonnes Of COVID Waste Generated

India generated around 33,000 tonnes of COVID-19 biomedical waste in the last seven months, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data. Over 5,500 tonnes of COVID-19 waste was generated across the country in October — the maximum for a month so far, while, Maharashtra contributed the maximum (3,587 tonnes) to it, PTI reported. According to the data received from state pollution control boards, since June 2020, the PTI report said that all states and union territories have generated 32,994 tonnes of COVID-19-related biomedical waste which is being collected, treated and disposed of by 198 common biomedical waste treatment facilities (CBWTFs).

15. Private School Set On Fire By Miscreants

In a terrible act of mischief, a fire broke out in a private school at Juria in Nagaon on Sunday. Reportedly, the school, Gyan Bikash Bidyapith was set on fire by some miscreants. Some parts of the school were gutted down in the blaze. Later, locals helped to douse the flames. Nagaon police have reached the scene and an investigation is underway.