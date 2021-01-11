News Breakfast @6

1. Assam: Sudhanshu Dhulia Sworn In As HC Chief Justice

Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia on Sunday has sworn in as the Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court. Chief Justice (acting) Justice N Kotiswar Singh, administered the oath of office in Raj Bhavan. Justice Dhulia was the first Chief Standing Counsel of Uttarakhand and was a permanent judge of the Uttarakhand High Court.

2. PM Modi to Meet CMs Over COVID Vaccine Rollout

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a meeting with the Chief Ministers ahead of the COVID-19 vaccination rollout to be started from January 16. This will be PM Modi’s first meeting with the Chief Ministers after two vaccines Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin and Pune based-Serum Institute of India’s Covishield were cleared for emergency use by the drug regulator DCGI last week.

3. Karimganj DSP Dies Of Stroke

In a sad turn of events, Karimganj Deputy Superintendent of police (DSP) Shyamaprasad Chakraborty was found dead in his quarter on Sunday morning. As per reports, when the DSP didn’t open the door in the morning, his colleagues broke into his quarter and found him dead lying on the bed. Few alleged that he died under mysterious circumstances but was ruled out by the Superintendent of Karimganj police Mayank Kumar saying “he died due to stroke during his sleep”.

4. Raijor Dal to Move SC Seeking Bail of Akhil Gogoi

The verdict of Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS) chief Akhil Gogoi has been getting delayed and inconsistent, claimed the newly formed political party Raijor Dal. Addressing a press conference, the party said that Gogoi’s co-accused has got bail in the same case but he has not been released till date who was in jail since December 12, 2019.

5. Kaziranga: Green Ashiyana Owner Refutes allegations of Construction in Animal Corridor

The allegations made by the Kaziranga National Park authorities against the Green Ashiyana resort at Haldhibari in Kaziranga that the resort has been built illegally at the animal corridor has been refuted by its owner Kishore Hazarika. It may be mentioned that the Green Ashiyana hotel was built in order to increase the scope by violating the order of the Gauhati High Court at the animal corridor.

6. SC Slams Centre On Farm Laws, Farmers’ Protests | Highlights

The Supreme Court on Monday have slammed the central government over the new farm laws and the failure to resolve the subsequent protests that erupted from the farmers’ community. The hearing of the petitions are underway and the bench comprising CJI Bobde Bobde and Justices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian have made certain observations:

7. 11 Fishermen Rescued By ICG As Boat Catches Fire

A total of 11 fishermen were rescued by the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) on Sunday 140 miles west off new Mangalore from a fishing boat which caught fire due to a cylinder blast. According to ICG, Maritime Rescue Co-ordination Centre (MRCC) received a message which stated that a massive fire erupted on a Tamil Nadu fishing boat bearing registration number ‘TN-15-MM-5297’ due to a cylinder blast.

8. Traders’ Bodies Demand Ban On Whatsapp, FB Over New Privacy Policy

In a recent development, the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has demanded a ban on Whatsapp and Facebook over its new privacy policy. It said that under the new policy “”all kinds of personal data, payment transactions, contacts, location and other vital information” of a person can be accessed. According to PTI, the traders alleged that “all kinds of personal data, payment transactions, contacts, location and other vital information of a person who is using WhatsApp will be acquired by it and can be used for any purpose by WhatsApp”.

9. WHO Officials To Visit China On Jan 14 To Probe COVID Origins

A group of international experts from the World Health Organisation (WHO) is scheduled to arrive in China on January 14 (Thursday) to investigate the origins of the COVID-19 virus. The vice-minister of the National Health Commission Zeng Yixin, during a news conference on Saturday, said that China has attached high importance to tracing the origins of the novel coronavirus and supports cooperation between China and the WHO on the issue, ANI reported.

10. Tripura State Rifles Jawan Arrested For Raping Woman

A Tripura State Rifles (TSR) jawan was arrested on Sunday for allegedly raping a woman in South Tripura district. The accused, identified as Sukhdeb Bhowmik, was produced at a session’s court in the district’s Belonia region where he was remanded to judicial custody. As per reports, the incident took place at a remote area of South Tripura district, Shilachari, when the victim was on her way to a local hospital for treatment. While enroute, she met the accused Sukhdeb Bhowmik and Bishnu Das who offered her to give her a ride to the hospital, to which she agreed and mounted on Bhowmik’s bike.

11. BJP Will Come Back To Power In Assam Once Again: J P Nadda

BJP National President J P Nadda, who is on his two-day visit to Assam, said that his party will return to power in Assam in the upcoming state assembly elections. Addressing a rally in Silchar on Monday, Nadda said that the Sarbananda Sonowal led government has worked for the all-round development of the state.

12. COVID-19 Vaccines, ‘Covishield’ Fixed At Rs 200 Per Dose

Ahead of the nationwide vaccination drive on January 16, the coronavirus vaccine, Covishield developed by the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca and manufactured by Serum Institute of India (SII) will be sold at Rs 200 per dose. “The price was always fixed. No issues of agreement. The price of the doses is fixed at Rs 200 per dose,” sources said. In addition, the Covishield shipment will leave from SII’s facility in Pune on Monday evening, the India Today reported.

13. New Mutated COVID-19 Cases in India Climbs to 96

The number of the new variant of UK mutated COVID-19 strain cases in India climbed to 96 after six new cases have been detected on Monday, said Union Health Ministry. The number of the new COVID cases was 90 till Saturday. The ministry said, “The total number of persons found infected with the mutant UK strain of Covid-19 is 96.” The ministry had earlier said all these people were kept in single-room isolation at designated healthcare facilities by the respective state governments.

14. Maharashtra Confirms Bird Flu

In a latest update, Maharashtra has confirmed of becoming the eighth state to detect bird flu. District Collector Deepak Madhukar Muglikar in several media outlets was quoted saying that Parbhani which is 500kms away from Mumbai is the epicentre. Around 800 hens were found dead. On testing their samples confirmed of bird flu.

