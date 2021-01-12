News Breakfast @6

01. ₹7.54 Cr Seized After I-T Raids On Assam Doctors

In a search conducted by the Income Tax department on January 8 among doctors and other healthcare professionals across 29 locations in Guwahati, Nalabari, and Dibrugarh led to the recovery of rupees 7.54 crores.

02. First Set Of COVID Vaccines For Assam, Meghalaya Arrives

In a latest development in the dispatch of the anti-COVID vaccines, the first set of the consignment has arrived in Guwahati on Tuesday evening. As per initial reports, the consignment weighing over 700 kilogrammes comprised 20 boxes containing 12 thousand doses each reached the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi Airport at around 5 pm. Seventeen of these boxes are for Assam, while, three are for Meghalaya.

03. Nadda Meets BJP Leaders Ahead Of Assam Polls

BJP president J P Nadda on his two day visit to Assam conducted a series of meetings with party leaders of Assam on the upcoming assembly election. The leader launched the party’s assembly election campaign during the ‘Vijay Sankalp” Rally. Discussions were held on wide-ranging issues related to the polls, including the strengthening of the party’s organisational structure, the party’s state president Ranjit Dass was quoted saying in the PTI report.

04. SpiceJet Carries 276,000 Doses Of Covishield To Guwahati

As India gears up for the COVID vaccine rollout, Indian budget airlines SpiceJet on Tuesday carried the country’s first consignment of Covid-19 vaccine from Pune to various cities including 2,76,000 doses of Covishield vaccine to Guwahati. An official release from SpiceJet read multiple flights to different cities as transported close to 4 million Covishield vaccine doses weighing around 11 tonnes on the very first day of the shipment including Guwahati, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Bhubaneswar, Bengaluru, Patna, Delhi and Vijayawada.

05.Saina Nehwal, HS Prannoy Test COVID-19 Positive

Indian badminton stars Saina Nehwal and HS Prannoy have tested positive for COVID-19 at the Thailand Open BWF- Super 1000 tournament in Bangkok. Both Nehwal and Prannoy were taken to a local hospital for further tests and treatment.

06. SC Puts Farm Laws On Hold, Forms Committee For Talks

The Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday suspended the implementation of the three farm laws, which have ignited massive protests at Delhi borders, until further notice. The top court set up a four-member committee to give a report to the court on the farm laws. They are – Harsmirat Mann (BKU), agriculture economist Ashok Gulati, Dr Pramod Kumar Joshi (former Director National Academy of Agricultural Research Management) and Anil Dhanawat

07. Prez Kovind, PM Modi Pays Tribute To Swami Vivekananda

On the occasion of Vivekananda Jayanti, President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid tributes to Swami Vivekananda on his birth anniversary and extended their greetings to the people of India. Taking to twitter, PM Modi said – “This Vivekananda Jayanti, there’s a creative effort on the NaMo App that lets you share his thoughts and a personalised message. Let us spread Swami Vivekananda’s dynamic thoughts and ideals far and wide!” PM Modi also shared a quote by Swami Vivekananda – “I have faith in my country, and especially in the youth of my country”.

08.PM Modi Likely To Visit Assam On Jan 23

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit poll bound Assam on January 23, said Assam cabinet minister Himanta Biswa Sarma while speaking to reporters on Monday. While his visit is not yet confirmed, Sarma said it is highly likely that he will visit Assam and boost the morale of party workers and leaders ahead of the state Assembly elections in April.

09. Union Minister Shripad Naik Injured, Wife Dead In Accident

Union Minister of State for AYUSH Shripad Yesso Naik was critically injured while his wife died after an accident that took place in Karnataka late Monday. Along with his wife, his personal secretary, Deepak, was also killed in the tragic accident. According to NDTV, Naik, who is being treated at the Goa Medical College and Hospital, is currently out of danger. The 68-year old is a BJP MP from north Goa.

10. Youth Play Important Role In Democratic System: Education Minister

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal on Tuesday urged the youth to become responsible citizens and to contribute in nation building by adopting Swami Vivekananda’s ideals and values in their lives. “Youth play an important role in the democratic system,” the minister said at the valedictory function of the second National Youth Parliament Festival.

11. Tesla To Set-up Operations In Bengaluru

According to the documents seen by carandbike, the electric auto giant has registered its Indian subsidiary under the name ‘Tesla India Motors and Energy Private Ltd’, which was incorporated in Bengaluru on January 8, 2021. The company is expected to commence operations by June this year and the first product to be made available will be the Model 3 sedan, according to reports.

12.Google Launches $3 Million Fund To Fight Vaccine Misinformation

The Google News Initiative on Tuesday launched a global open fund to fight misinformation about COVID-19 vaccines, worth up to $3 million. The “COVID-19 Vaccine Counter Misinformation Open Fund” aims to support journalistic efforts to effectively fact-check misinformation about the COVID-19 immunisation process, the initiative belonging to Alphabet’s Google said in a blog post. “While the COVID-19 infodemic has been global in nature, misinformation has also been used to target specific populations,” it added.