News Breakfast @6

1. KMSS Leaders Observe Hunger Strike Amidst Bihu

The three leaders of Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti Dharjya Konwar, Bitu Sonowal, and Manash Konwar have observed a 48-hour hunger strike amidst the Bhogali Bihu demanding to scrap the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and to release the peasant leader Akhil Gogoi.

2. PM Modi, Amit Shah Extend Magh Bihu Greetings

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended Magh Bihu greetings to the people of the state. Modi in a tweet in Assamese said, “I wish my heartfelt wishes to the people of Assam. May the coming days is filled with joy and happiness.”

3. Donald Trump 1st US Prez to be Impeached Twice

US President Donald Trump was impeached for the second time by the U.S. House on a single charge of incitement of insurrection for his role in a riot by his supporters that left five dead and the Capitol ransacked putting an indelible strain on his legacy with only a week left in his term.

4. 122 Bangladesh Armed Force Personnel to Join R-Day Parade

Bangladesh Armed Forces, which fought and bled together with their Indian counterparts 50 years ago, will participate in the Republic Day Parade in New Delhi on January 26, at Rajpath, said an official statement. The statement of the Indian High Commission said that a contingent of 122 proud personnel of the Bangladesh Armed Forces has departed for India in a specially-sent IAF C-17 aircraft.

5. Manipur Receives 1st Consignment of COVISHIELD

Manipur received the first consignment of COVID-19 vaccine ‘Covishield’ at Bir Tikendrajit International Airport in Imphal. Chief Minister N Biren Singh received the vaccines on Wednesday. The first phase of the coronavirus vaccination will begin in the state on January 16 simultaneously with the rest of the country.

6. PMKVY 3.0 To Be Launched On Friday

The third phase of Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY 3.0) will be launched on Friday in 600 districts across all states of India. The launch will be done by the Minister for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Dr. Mahendra Nath Pandey, in the presence of the Minister of State, Raj Kumar Singh.

7. 3Lakh Health workers to Receive COVID Vaccine Shots on Day 1

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive on Saturday, a top official said on Thursday. Some 3 lakh people will receive shots on the first day, VK Paul, member of plan body NITI Aayog said while quoted by NDTV. “PM Modi will be beginning the vaccination program. The details are being worked out,” Mr Paul said on the launch of one of the world’s largest vaccination programmes two days later.

8. Meghalaya CM Likely To Discuss ILP With Amit Shah

Ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to Meghalaya, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma have said there discussions are likely to happen on the issue of the Centre’s delay in granting Inner Liner Permit (ILP) to the state. Shah is likely to visit on January 23 or 24. As per reports, Sangma on Wednesday said Shah is likely to attend a meeting of the North Eastern Council (NEC) in Shillong.

9. 51st IFFI To Pay Homage To 28 Cinema Stalwarts

The 51st edition of International Film Festival of India (IFFI) will pay homages to nineteen personalities of cinema from India and nine personalities from across the world. One of the most significant film festivals organised in Asia, the festival annually held in Goa will commence from January 16 to 24.

10. Delhi: 20-Month-Old Becomes India’s Youngest Organ Donor

A 20-month-old toddler has become the youngest cadaver donor by saving five lives. According to ANI, 20-month-old ‘Dhanishtha’ was declared brain dead at Sri Gangaram Hospital, Delhi after she accidentally fell from the first-floor balcony of her home while playing on the evening of January 8.

11. India: 109 Infected With Mutant UK COVID Strain

109 cases have been registered in India with the mutant strain of coronavirus from the UK, the Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare stated. The number increased from 96 to 109 within three days. The government imposed a ban on flights between India and UK from December 22 last year. The ban was lifted, however, passengers arriving will have to undergo an RT-PCR test both in the UK before boarding their flight and after arriving in India.

12. Nepal Foreign Minister On 3-Day Visit To India

Nepal’s Foreign Minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali arrived in the national capital on Thursday for a three-day visit during which he will attend the India-Nepal Joint Commission meeting, PTI reported. As per reports the minister is likely to discuss issues related to COVID cooperation and border cum bilateral ties with Indian external minister S Jaishankar.

13. Assam: Polytechnic Exam Dates Announced

The Assam Polytechnic Admission Test (PAT 2021) will be conducted in two phases on July 18 and 25. The application process will begin from May 20 and the last date of submitting the application form is June 30. The examination will be conducted in an offline mode, however, COVID-19 protocols will be strictly followed.

14. PM Modi To Address Startup India International Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday will be interacting with startups and address a global summit that is being organised by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry. The Prarambh: Startup India International Summit is a two day event organised by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry on January 15-16, an official release stated.

15. Himanta Gets ‘Z’ Security Across Country

Ahead of the upcoming Assam Assembly Elections, the Union Home Ministry has reviewed the Z category security for Assam Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has now been increased for the whole country.