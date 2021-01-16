News Breakfast @6

01. Former Assam CM Prafulla Kumar Mahanta Hospitalized

Former Chief Minister of Assam Prafulla Kumar Mahanta has been hospitalized again. He was admitted to a private hospital after complaining of a heart ailment. However, the hospital authorities have not yet provided any information regarding his health issues. Notably, the former chief minister was admitted to the hospital in September after he suffered from a brain stroke. He was later released from the hospital after being recovered.

02. Gaurav Gogoi, Ripun Bora Detained During Raj Bhawan Gherao

The Congress on Saturday observed Raj Bhawan gherao protest in support of the farmers’ protest against the three farm laws. APCC president Ripun Bora, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi, MP Pradyut Bordoloi, Congress MLA Rakibul Hussain, Congress leader Manash Bora, Former Senior journalist Khagen Kalita joined the protest. The Congress leaders have been detained by police while protesting. The opposition also protested for immediate rolling back from all-time high prices of petrol, diesel, LPG and essential commodities.

03. Guwahati: Gold Biscuits Worth 25 Lakh Seized, 2 Arrested

Acting on a tip-off, Maligaon Crime Branch and Jalukbari police on Saturday jointly seized 498 grams of gold biscuits amounting to Rs 25 lakh from two individuals in Guwahati. According to sources, the two individuals were enroute Dhekiajuli from Guwahati’s Fancy bazaar in a Baleno vehicle bearing registration number ‘AS 12 V 5278’. They were identified as Tapash Pal and Frazul Haque. Police have now arrested the two and commenced investigation on the matter.

04. Dr Ajanta Hazarika Suspended From AMCH

Dr Ajanta Hazarika, who was accused in the infamous cash-for-jobs scam, has been suspended from Assam Medical College & Hospital (AMCH). She was serving as the Additional Superintendent of AMCH and Deputy Superintendent of proposed Tinsukia Medical College. According to Superintendent of AMCH, Dr Prashanta Dihingia, the suspension order was issued by the Additional Secretary for Health, Assam. Dr Hazarika, who is currently in judicial custody, took money from aspirants by promising them jobs in the Northeast Frontier (NF) Railways. She allegedly took around Rs 22 lakh from three aspirants from Dibrugarh.

05. Day Light Robbery Reported In Beltola

In an attempted daring daylight robbery, a dacoit has been caught red-handed by the public at Beltola in Guwahati on Saturday. Two bike riders tried to snatch a bag containing 13 lakh rupees from a petrol pump at Beltola. However, one of the robbers has been caught by the employees of the petrol pump with the help of locals. As per reports, the dacoit identified as Hun Kumar Yadav and Raju Kumar Yadav have absconded. They both hailed from Bihar.

06. Namsai: Two Killed, Another Injured In Road Accident

In a tragic incident on Saturday, two people were killed in a road mishap, while the other was severely injured that took place at Namsai in Arunachal Pradesh. According to sources, the accident took place in a head-on collision between two bikes. The deceased identified as Chao Chiya Manpun Nasai was killed on the spot and other Jakhubanta Tambar succumbed to death in hospital.

07. Assam: 12 Doctors To Get First Dose Of COVID-19 Vaccine

Assam to begin COVID-19 vaccination run on Saturday along with the rest of the country. The vaccination drive will be launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi after which 3 lakh health workers will get the vaccine shots on the first day. Twelve senior doctors in Assam will be the first to get the initial doses of the vaccine, said Health and Family Welfare Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. The doctors considered for the first dose of vaccine at the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) are–Dr UC Sarma, Dr Dhrubojyoti Bora, Dr Illias Ali, Dr Bibhash Chandra Goswami, Dr Subhash Khanna, Dr Harsha Bhattacharjee, Dr Rathindra Bhuyan, Dr Anup Barman, Dr Achyut Baishya, Dr Abhijit Sarma, Dr Brajen Lahkar and Dr Manoj Choudhury, Sarma said.

08. PM Modi Launches COVID-19 Vaccination Drive

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched India’s coronavirus vaccination drive via video conference on Saturday. Addressing the nation, PM Narendra Modi said, “Everyone was waiting for this day with bated breath. Everyone kept asking when will the vaccine come. It’s here and in a short span of time. In some minutes from now, the world’s biggest vaccination drive is to begin.” The Prime Minister said that all scientists and those in the medicine fraternity deserve congratulations who kept working tirelessly to make the vaccine. They didn’t see day or night, or festivals. Usually, medicines take years, here in a few months, two vaccines have been made which are ‘Made in India’

09. Ex-BARC CEO Hospitalized, On Oxygen Support

Former Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) CEO Partho Das Gupta, who was arrested in the alleged Television Rating Point (TRP) scam, has been hospitalized in a Mumbai based hospital early Saturday. As per reports, Dasgupta is suffering from diabetes and was rushed to the hospital from Taloja Central Prison in Navi Mumbai after his blood sugar levels spiked on the intervening night of Friday-Saturday. The ex-BARC CEO is currently on oxygen support in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the hospital.

10. UK Variant COVID Cases In India Climbs To 116

The Union Health Ministry on Saturday informed that the total number of people who have tested positive for the new UK variant of coronavirus in India has climbed to 116. “The total number of persons found infected with the new UK variant genome is 116,” the ministry said. The ministry added that all of them are being kept in single-room isolation in designated healthcare facilities by respective state governments. Comprehensive contact tracing has been initiated and their close contacts have also been put under quarantine.

11. COVID Vaccination Drive On Day 1 Successful: Health Ministry

The Union Health Ministry on Saturday said that India’s massive vaccination drive against the coronavirus disease was successful with 191,181 people being given the shot during the first day of the programme. It added that no one was hospitalized after being administered the vaccine shot. A total of 3,351 sessions were held across the country with 16,755 personnel involved in the vaccination drive. Covishield, the Oxford University-AstraZenexa shot being manufactured by Serum Institute of India, was supplied to all states and Union territories and Bharat Biotech’s Covasin was sent to 12 states.

13. Jodhpur Court Summons Salman Khan In Black Buck Case

The district and sessions court of Rajasthan’s Jodhpur has summoned actor Salman Khan on February 6 in connection with the hearing of a petition challenging a trial court order sentencing him to five years of imprisonment. The actor’s counsel Nishant Bora has sought exemption from appearance due the pandemic situation, which was granted by Sessions Judge Devendra Kachhawaha and directed him to appear in the court on the next date of hearing on February 6.

14. Assam: 32 New COVID Cases, 4 Deaths

Assam recorded 32 new coronavirus related cases on Saturday. The new cases were detected out of 13,834 tests conducted with the positivity rate at 0.23 per cent. Meanwhile, 4 patients succumbed to the infection today. The death tally of the state now stood at 0.49% with 1,070 cases. 61 cured patients were discharged, the National Health Mission (NHM) Assam tweeted. The recoveries have touched 2,12,806. The recovery rate of the state stood at 98.15 per cent.

15. BJP’s Mahesh Sharma To Get Vaccinated Today

Former Union Minister and Sitting Lok Sabha MP Mahesh Sharma said that he will take the COVID-19 vaccine today, becoming one of the first Parliamentarians to get jabbed for the coronavirus in the country. Sharma, a trained MBBS doctor and MP from Gautam Buddh Nagar district in Uttar Pradesh, will be getting the vaccine on the very first day of the mega inoculation drive for his role as a “frontline healthcare worker” during the pandemic, reported PTI.