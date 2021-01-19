News Breakfast @6

01. Assam Congress Teams Up With AIUDF, Left Parties To Contest Polls

The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) confirmed its alliance with All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) and five other parties to fight the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the upcoming Assam Assembly elections this year. In a press meet held on Tuesday, APCC president Ripuna Bora said in the presence of AICC observer and Chattisgarh CM Bhupesh Waghel, AICC Assam in-charge Jitendra Singh and AICC leader Mukul Wasnik that Congress will form an alliance with AIUDF, CPM, CPI, CPI (M), and Anchalik Gana Morcha (AGM).

02. Adani Group Signs Concession Agreement with AAI For Guwahati Airport

The Adani Group signed concession agreements with the Airports Authority of India (AAI) on Tuesday for overseeing the maintenance and operations of the Guwahati, Jaipur and Thiruvananthapuram airports.

03. NFR Bribery Case: CBI Recovers ₹4.43 Cr So Far

In a latest update, the Central Bureau of Investigation has recovered rupees 2.04 crore during further searches conducted in an on-going investigation of a bribery case related to Senior Officers of Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR). So far, Rs. 4.43 (approx.) have been recovered, it said.

04. Ghy: Gender Council, JUA, Demand Justice For Assaulted Scribe

The Gender Council, Journalists’ Union of Assam (JUA), on Tuesday staged a demonstration against abuse and assault of a woman journalist of an Assamese daily by organisers of an event at Gauhati Press Club.

05. India To Supply COVID Vaccines To 6 Countries

The Indian Ministry of External Affairs on Tuesday announced that under grant assistance COVID-19 vaccines will be supplied to Bhutan, Maldives, Bangladesh, Nepal, Myanmar and Seychelles starting from Wednesday. News agency PTI reported that, “India will supply COVID-19 vaccines to partner countries over the coming weeks and months in a phased manner keeping in view the domestic requirements”.

06. AASU To Burn Copies Of CAA During Modi, Shah’s Visit

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to Assam on January 23 and 24, All Assam Students Union (AASU) on Tuesday announced that protests will be carried out in different parts of the state condemning their visit and alleged failure to safeguard the rights of the indigenous communities from illegal migrants.

07. Assam Govt Bans Tobacco Containing Products

The Assam government on Tuesday imposed a complete ban for a year on the sale, manufacture, storage, distribution, transportation and display of gutka, pan masala and chewing materials containing tobacco and nicotine. The ban has been exercised in the state under Clause (A) of Sub-Section 2 of Section 30 of the Food Safety & Security Act, 2006 and the regulations of 2, 3 and 4 of the Food Safety & Standards (Prohibitions and Restrictions on Sales) Regulations 2011 of the Food Safety & Standards Act.

08. India Pull Off Historic Win Over Australia

India pulled off a stunning victory over Australia in a three-wicket win in the fourth test at the Gabba on Tuesday. India claimed the Border-Gavaskar Trophy on a set target of 328. Rishabh Pant ended the series with the winning runs in just 18 balls remaining. Pant, unbeaten on 89, and Navdeep Saini (0*) finished at 329/7 to win the series 2-1.

09. Gujarat: 15 Sleeping Labourers Crushed To Death By Truck

In a tragic incident, a total of 15 labourers, who were sleeping on the footpath near a road, were crushed to death by a truck near Gujarat’s Surat. As per reports, the incident took place on Tuesday early morning when a dumper truck ran over the labourers who were sleeping, killing 15 of them on the spot. Few others who were injured were admitted to a local hospital.

10. Silchar: 1000 COVID Vaccines Destroyed

In an unfortunate incident, 1000 COVID-19 vaccines have been damaged at Cachar in Silchar Medical College and Hospital. The vaccines were destroyed by ice accumulation in the preserved state. According to reports, the vaccines were kept below 14 degree Celsius for which it has been formed into ice.

11. Congress Will Form Govt in Assam in 2021: Bhupesh Baghel

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister and AICC observer Bhupesh Baghel said that the Congress will form the government in Assam in 2021. Baghel arrived in Guwahati on Monday to review poll preparedness in the state. Baghel along with AICC General Secretary Mukul Wasnik and Secretary Shakeel Ahmad Khan started reviewing the poll preparedness with the state party leaders. The AICC leaders also sat in a meeting at Hotel Palacio to discuss the election related issues.

12. FIR Filed Against ‘Mirzapur’ Producers

An FIR has been registered against producers of the hit web-series ‘Mirzapur’, which airs on Amazon Prime, for allegedly promoting social enmity, showcasing abusive content, presenting the district in bad light and presenting illicit relations on screen. The FIR was filed by one Arvind Chaturvedi at Mirzapur’s Kotwali Dehat police station. He alleged that the show “has hurt his religious sentiments”.

13. Tinsukia: 23 Endangered Vultures Die Of Poisoning

A total of 23 critically endangered vultures have died from poisoning after eating the carcasses of two cattle in Tinsukia’s Dhola region in the Talap forest range. Meanwhile, forest officials rescued 12 others in a critical condition and are currently being treated. They belong to the oriental white-backed and slender-billed species.

14. Clear Win For BJP In Upcoming Assam Polls: C-Voter Survey

According to the ABP C-Voter survey, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is likely to return to power with majority seats in the upcoming Assam Assembly polls. While the NDA is predicted to win 73-81 seats (43%), United Progressive Alliance (UPA) on the other hand is projected to win 36-44 seats (35%), 5-9 seats for All-India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), and 0-4 for others.

15. Sonapur: CM Sonowal Lays Foundation Stone For Science City

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Monday laid foundation stone for a science city in the outskirts of Guwahati in Sonapur to popularize science and technology at the grassroot level in the state. Covering an area of 250 bighas, the science city will be built at a cost of Rs 184 crore. It will be jointly built by the National Council of Science Museums.