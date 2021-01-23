News Breakfast @ 6

01. Amit Shah Begins 2-Day Visit To Assam, Meghalaya

Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Guwahati on Friday night for his two-day visit to Assam and Meghalaya starting from Saturday. After a night’s stay at the Public Works Department Bungalow in Guwahati, the Home Minister has left for Meghalaya to chair the plenary session of Northeast Council in Shillong. Shah will return to Guwahati and attend meetings with Bharatiya Janata Party leaders and members.

02. COVID Assam: 3,205 More Beneficiaries Get Vaccine Shots

3,205 health workers on Friday received shots of COVID-19 vaccine across Assam. According to the data of National Health Mission (NHM), a total of 13,881 people have been inoculated in the state so far. As per reports, four cases of Adverse Event Following Immunization (AEFI) were reported from Karimganj (2), Tinsukia (1), and Sivasagar (1) yesterday. Since the commencement of the nationwide COVID-19 vaccine rollout on January 16, a total of 19 AEFI cases have been registered.

03. Nagaon: 20 Pilgrims Injured In Road Accident

In a tragic road accident, around 20 pilgrims of a bus were injured in Nagaon’s Puroni Godown. A head on collision between a bus on its way to Mirza from Sivasagar and a coal carrying truck led to the accident in Teliagaon on Friday night. Seven critically injured were rushed to the hospital for treatment by the local residents. As per reports, there were at least 40 pilgrims in the bus. Due to the accident national highway 37 was blocked for several hours.

04. Guwahati: Several Organizations Stage Protest Against Farm Laws

Amid the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Assam, several organizations have staged a protest at Guwahati Club on Saturday against the three farm laws. The agitators also demanded to scrap the amended electricity act. The protestors also marched towards Raj Bhawan from Guwahati Club demanding to scrap the farm laws and electricity act. The protesting farmers in Delhi from Haryana also participated in the protest. Speaking to media, the farmers said, “We have seen that the farmers in Assam have not raised voice against the farm laws as they are not fully aware and to make them aware of the laws we came to Guwahati to participate in the protest.”

05. NEC Restricts Media Access To Amit Shah’s Visit

In a major turn of events, the North Eastern Council (NEC) has restricted access of free press to its plenary session which is underway in Shillong. Union Home Minister Amit Shah is the chair of the plenary session today. As per reports, the Council has handpicked only ten journalists. According to the Council, the restriction has been imposed keeping in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. NEC Secretary, Moses Chalai, was quoted saying in one of the media reports, “The auditorium is small and we have to maintain Covid protocols”. Reportedly, the excluded journalists are appalled at the discrimination and have demanded the selection criteria for choosing the ten reporters.

06. Govt To Protect Land & Culture Of Assam: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday gave away ownership certificates to over one lakh families and reinforced that both the central and state governments are committed to protect the land, integrity, culture and language of the people of Assam. The Prime Minister handed over the pattas to atleast ten people at the historic ground of Jerenga Pathar in Joysagar, Sivasagar in the presence of Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Cabinet Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. In his address to an estimated crowd of nearly two lakhs people, PM Modi said that in the last few years since the government has distributed land pattas to over two lakh families.

07. ULFA-(I) Claims Responsibility Of Blast In Digboi Army Camp

In a major revelation, the United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) has claimed responsibility for the blast that took place in Digboi late evening on Friday. “At around 6.45 in the evening on 22.01.2021 last, an incident of bomb attack took place at the Army camp of 3 No Garhwal Regiment in Digboi,” the ULFA-(I) said in an official statement in Assamese. “That act was carried out by the United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent,” the outfit added.Yesterday after the blast, the army and police locked the front gate of the army camp, barring reporters from entering the premises. While they denied any such occurrence, locals in the vicinity said the explosion was clearly heard. Some also said that debris from the explosion landed on the roof of nearby shops.

08. Prominent Social Worker Laxmi Goswami Passes Away

Laxmi Goswami, a prominent social worker of Guwahati, has breathed her last on Saturday morning due to age-related issues. She was 76. Goswami, who was known for her involvement in various social causes in Assam, held many designations including – chairperson of Guwahati’s Institute of Child Health & Mother Welfare, president of Srimanta Sankardev International Cultural Centre, founder of NGO ‘Shrishti Foundation’, founder of ‘Soujja Madhav Foundation’, and member of various organisations. She is survived by her husband Dr Dulal Goswami and two sons.

09. Army Refutes ULFA-I’s Claim Of Carrying Out Blast In Digboi

Hours after ULFA-(I) claimed responsibility for a blast at an army camp in Digboi, the Indian Army issued a statement saying that “no such incident has occurred in Digboi”, adding that the banned outfit is trying to “derive mileage from imaginary events”. “After intensive investigation with police and other locals living in the area, no evidence of any such blast has been found. Indian Army hereby refutes this and clarifies that no such incident has occured at Digboi and this claim of ULFA(I) is false, baseless and reflects on its hollowness,” the Army said in a statement.

10. AASU Stage Sit-In Protest Wearing Black Badges During PM’s Visit

The All Assam Students’ Union (AASU), which has been demanding the repeal of the controversial CAA, staged a sit-in protest in Jorhat on Saturday wearing black badges during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Sivasagar where he addressed a public meeting. It was part of AASU’s 3-day agitation against CAA which ignited massive protests in Assam last year. They also demanded the early implementation of Clause VI of the Assam Accord. According to one its member, the protest was staged to highlight the “negligence towards Assam by the Centre and non-fulfilment of the promises made by PM Modi”.

11. India, China To Hold Ninth Round Of Talks Soon

In a latest development in the India-China border talks, both militaries will hold a ninth round of talks to resolve disputes in Eastern Ladakh. The last round of talks was held in November 6 last year. The latest “Corps Commander level meet is likely to take place in the next few days, probably in a day or two”, the sources said adding contours of the dialogue were being worked out and some changes are expected, IANS reported. A Ministry of External Affairs representative is likely to be part of the dialogue, it added.

12. Netaji’s Jayanti To Celebrate As ‘Parakram Divas’ From Now

The Centre has decided to be celebrated freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s birthday on 23rd January every year as ‘Parakram Divas’, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said during an event in Assam, where he distributed land ‘pattas’ to 1.06 lakh landless indigenous people on Saturday. On Bose’s 125th birth anniversary today, PM Modi is all set to address ‘Parakram Divas’ celebrations and also officially inaugurate an exhibition and a projection mapping show on Netaji at Victoria Memorial in Kolkata.Ahead of his plans on Subhash Chandra Bose Jayanti, PM Modi tweeted, “Tribute to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, a great freedom fighter and true son of Mother India, on his birth anniversary. A grateful nation will always remember his sacrifice and dedication for the independence of the country. #ParakramDivas.”

13. Chants Of ‘Jai Shree Ram’ Irks Mamata At Netaji Event With PM; Says “Dont Insult”

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, during the 124th birth anniversary event of freedom fighter Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose in Kolkata, lost her cool after she was interrupted with chants of “Jai Shree Ram” when she was going to deliver her speech. During the incident, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar were present on the stage. “Don’t insult me after calling me here. This is not a political programme. If you invite someone to a government programme, you should not insult them,” a visibly upset Ms Banerjee admonished the crowd before cutting short her speech. Before Banerjee even spoke, the crowd started shouting and chanted “Jai Shree Ram”, forcing the organizers to repeatedly call for calm. When she finally got to speak, she blasted the crowd and urged them to maintain dignity. She then thanked Prime Minister Modi for attending the event and walked off stage.

14. Delhi Police Allows Farmers’ Tractor Rally On R-Day

The protesting farmers’ unions have received a nod from the Delhi police on Saturday to hold the proposed tractor rally on Republic Day. Farmers have been allowed to enter Delhi and travel up to 100km distance on each route, farmer leader Darshan Pal said. “We have informed the police that it is for the government to ensure that it should be peaceful,” another farmer leader said.The tractor march on Republic Day was planned for a long time but it hit a roadblock after the Centre approached the Supreme Court through Delhi Police against the march, claiming that it would dishonour country’s pride if protesters attempt to disrupt Republic Day parade. The unions said that they would not disrupt the Republic Day parade.

15. Lalu Prasad’s Health Deteriorates, To Be Shifted To Delhi AIIMS

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav’s health has deteriorated and will be shifted to AIIMS in Delhi for further treatment, several media outlets reported. His son, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and family are likely to accompany him.Lalu Prasad Yadav, who is serving a sentence after he was convicted in the Bihar fodder scam, is being treated for a lung infection at a Ranchi hospital. A medical board of the jail has allowed his transfer to Delhi for treatment. Speaking to reporters, Tejashwi Yadav said he would speak to Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and ask for better treatment for his father.