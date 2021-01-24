News Breakfast @ 6

01. Noted Playwright Sebabrat Baruah No More

Noted Assamese theatre personality Sebabrat Baruah passed away on Sunday in Gauhati Medical College and Hospital. Baruah is renowned for his plays Dandanayak and Kiya Ene Hoi. Baruah was admitted to GMCH for last few days for deteriorating health. The playwright’s sad demise is being mourned by the people of Bihipuria where Baruah hailed from. Bihpuria Press Club, Theatre Association, Students Union and Sahitya Sabha.

02. Rupjyoti Kurmi Protests Against CAA, Assam-Nagaland Border Issue

Congress MLA Rupjyoti Kurmi along with party workers launched a cycle rally in Mariani in support of the farmers’ protest against the three farm laws. A large protest cycle rally led by Congress MLA Rupajyoti Kurmi was held in Mariani on Sunday demanding resolution of the Assam- Nagaland border issue and repeal of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). The rally, along with party workers and supporters, staged the protest against the government with various anti-government slogans in front of the Revenue Circle Office, Mariani.

03. Govt Committed To Protect All Rights Of People In BTR: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday arrived in Kokrajhar to attend the first Bodoland Accord Day and said that the BJP led government in both state and centre are committed to protect all the constitutional rights of the people of Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR). As part of the celebrations of the first Bodoland Peace Accord day, families of martyrs who were sacrificed during the conflict times in the region were given compensation cheques of four lakh rupees each. A tripartite accord for final settlement of demands in Bodoland was signed on January 27 in New Delhi last year.

04. Himanta Announces Major Projects To Develop BTR

Assam cabinet minister Himanta Minister on Sunday announced important developmental related works of the Bodoland Territorial Region which the government will be undertaking this year. Sarma made the announcement as part of his deliberation during the celebrations of the first Bodoland Peace Accord Day in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananada Sonowal, other senior BJP leaders and Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) chief executive members and executives.

05. “Congress-AIUDF Alliance Will Destroy Assam” – Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, while addressing the ‘Vijay Sankalp Samaroh’ rally in Nalbari on Sunday, took a jibe at the Congress-All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) alliance saying that Congress has come together with Badaruddin Ajmal to “destroy” Assam and open “all gates” to welcome infiltrators. “Can Congress-AIUDF keep Assam free from infiltrators? Congress has joined hands with AIUDF chief Badaruddin Ajmal to destroy Assam by enforcing the British policy of divide and rule. They will allow infiltrators in Assam since it is their vote bank. Only the BJP government can free Assam from infiltrators,” he said.

06. AASU Observes ‘Black Day’ All Over Assam

The All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) called its district units to observe today as ‘Black Day’ amid Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home minister Amit Shah’s visit to Assam, keeping in mind the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the Environment Impact Assessment (EIA) Act. The union staged protests all over Assam demanding the repeal of the controversial laws which ignited widespread protest in the state. Along with the former, they also demanded the implementation of the sixth clause of the Assam Accord.

07. No Construction Of Chinese Village Inside Arunachal: CM Khandu

Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu, while speaking to media after attending the plenary NEC session on Saturday, rubbished reports of construction of a village by China inside Arunachal Pradesh territory. He reiterated that the village was actually built inside China’s territory, which has been in control of the area since 1959. “Those infrastructure as shown by the TV channel to have been constructed inside Arunachal Pradesh were actually inside a territory which has been under China’s occupation since 1959,” Khandu said. “China’s persistent claim over the territory of Arunachal Pradesh is illogical and baseless. Arunachal is one of the most patriotic states of India where every Indian citizen is most welcome. It is up to the Ministry of External Affairs to address the issue of China’s claim over Arunachal Pradesh territory,” he added.

08. Assamese Film ‘Bridge’ Director Kripal Kalita Bags IFFI Award

In a proud moment for Assam, filmmaker and director Kripal Kalita has won the “Special Mention” award for the film “Bridge” at the 51st International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa. The film ‘Bridge’ starring Shivarani Kalita and Anindita Das, has been produced by Savita Devi and Rama Kumar Das. The cinematography has been done by Ramen Rabha. Meanwhile, Danish film “Into the Darkness” won the prestigious Golden Peacock award for the “Best Film” at the 51st International Film Festival of India (IFFI). Tzu-Chuan Liu for (Silent Forest), Polish actor Zofia Stafiej (I Never Cry) won the best male and female actor award at the film festival.

09. Guwahati: Huge Amount Of Cash Recovered In Chandmari

A huge amount of cash was recovered by Chandmari police in Guwahati’s Bhaskar Nagar late Sunday. As per sources, some unidentified men dumped three sacks filled with cash near a house in the area. One Ashraful Ali was arrested in connection to the case. He confessed that the money was bought from a garbage landfill in the city.

10. Safe To Eat Properly Cooked Poultry Meat, Eggs: FFSAI | Do’s & Don’ts

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FFSAI) issued a document instructing that proper cooked meat and eggs are safer for consumption as it inactivates the bird flu virus present in it. In a bid to create awareness among food business operators (FBOs) and consumers, the document released read that, “Safe handling, processing and consumption of poultry meat and eggs during bird flu pandemic”. FSSAI has recommended that due to the outbreak of the avian influenza raw or undercooked poultry meat and eggs should not be consumed.

11. PM, Other Ministers Extend Wishes On National Girl Child Day

On the occasion of the National Girl Child Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the country’s daughters for their accomplishments in various fields. PM Modi also said that the central government has commenced many initiatives to empower the girl child including access to better healthcare, education, and gender sensitivity initiatives. PM Modi said that all people contributing towards women empowerment deserve compliments and appreciation. It may be stated that January 24 was first celebrated as Girl Child Day by the Ministry of Women and Child Development in the year 2008 and since then the initiative is celebrated across the country.

12. 6,000 Indian Army Healthcare Workers Vaccinated

As nearly 16 lakh people have been vaccinated since January 16, Lieutenant General CP Mohanty, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief Southern Command of the Indian Army on Saturday said around 6,000 healthcare workers in the command have been vaccinated against COVID-19 so far. Addressing the media, Mohanty said, “We have prioritised our vaccination drives. Our healthcare workers in military hospitals are providing sustained support. We have started administering the vaccine to our health workers. Around 6,000 of them have been vaccinated so far.”

13. Farmers’ Protest: Thousands March To Mumbai

Thousands of farmers from 21 districts in Maharashtra came together at Nashik district and commenced a 180-km march to Mumbai where they will participate in a rally at the iconic Azad Maidan in Mumbai against the three new farm laws. The rally, which is organized by Akhil Bharatiya Kisan Sabha, will be held on tomorrow (Jan 25). NCP chief Sharad Pawar is expected to address the rally along with former Union agriculture minister, state Congress president Balasaheb Thorat and Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray. Visuals show a sea of farmers, many waving flags and carrying banners, marching towards the city of dreams. Some also arrived in cars, jeeps, vans and trucks donning red flags.

14. 32 Children Awarded ‘Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar’

Ahead of Republic Day, 32 children from across the country were awarded for India’s Highest Civilian Honour, under the age of 18, ‘Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar’ (National Child Award for Exceptional Achievement). Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with the thirty-two ‘Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar’ awardees on Monday via video conferencing. Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani will also be present on the occasion, the PMO said in a statement. “Seven awards have been given in the field of Art and Culture, nine awards for Innovation and five for Scholastic Achievements. Seven children have won in Sports category, three have been felicitated for Bravery and one child has been honoured for her efforts in the field of Social Service,” Outlook reported.

15. Ladakh To Make First Appearance In Republic Day Parade

A tableau from the Union Territory of Ladakh will participate in the Republic Day Parade on Rajpath for the first time this year. Ladakh’s tableau to showing the iconic Thiksey Monastery located on top of a hill in Thikse in Leh district, and is one of the most-visited tourist sites in the region. It also showcases the Indian Astronomical Observatory, located in Hanle near Leh, one of the world’s highest sites for optical, infrared and gamma-ray telescopes. Ladakh tableau also highlights the vision for Ladakh to be carbon-neutral. Union Territory of Ladakh was created in 2019 after the central government bifurcated the state of Jammu and Kashmir came into two UTs.