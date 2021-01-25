News Breakfast @ 6

01. Minor Tremors Felt In Itanagar

An earthquake of magnitude 3.5 occurred in the wee hours of Monday in Arunachal Pradesh’s capital city Itanagar. The earthquake of 11 kilometres depth hit 61 kilometres northwest of Itanagar, National Centre for Seismology reported. In a tweet it said: Earthquake of Magnitude:3.5, Occurred on 25-01-2021, 02:15:31 IST, Lat: 27.51 & Long: 93.21, Depth: 11 Km ,Location: 61km NW of Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh, India for more information.

02. Assam: DIG Violet Baruah Conferred With President’s Medal

Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), Kokrajhar, Violet Baruah will be awarded President’s Police Medal (PPM) for Distinguished Service on the occasion of Republic Day 2021.

03. Assam: Series Of Chakka Bandh From January 27

A total of 11 private transport workers’ associations of Assam have called for a series of Chakka Bandh in the state from January 27. The associations called for the Chakka Bandh demanding to implement the welfare scheme proposed by the Assam government for the private transport workers. The private associations’ have called for a 24-hour Chakka Bandh initially on January 27 followed by 48 hours Bandh on February 12 and 13 during the Assam Assembly session. The associations’ have called for another 72 hours bandh from February 25 to February 27.

04. Republic Day: Guwahati Traffic Police Issues Advisory

Ahead of the Republic Day celebrations on Tuesday at Khanapara playground, the Guwahati traffic police department has issued an advisory for the smooth functioning of traffic movement. During the programme, movement of all heavy commercial goods carrying vehicles coming towards Guwahati through National Highways 31 and 37 will be regulated as and when necessary on the following places for the safety of the general public on the roads:

05. Telangana Youth Reaches Batadrawa With ‘Wear Helmet Save Family’ Slogan

A Hyderabad youth reached Batadrawa than in Nagaon by riding a motorcycle with the ‘Wear Helmet Save Family’ slogan. The youth aims to raise awareness across the country by seeking blessings from Srimanta Sankardev at Batadrawa than. The youth, Sadhan Bowenpally from Telengana has started his ride on November 28, 2020 with the slogan ‘Wear Helmet Save Family’ and reached Batadrawa after covering Maharashtra, Goa, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Pondicherry, Andhra Pradesh, Orissa, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Sikkim and other parts of Assam.

06. Former Minister Chittaranjan Patowary Joins AJP

Former minister and MLA of East Guwahati constituency Chittaranjan Patowary on Monday joined Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP). Former Vice President of AJYCP Sanjib Bora also joined the party in the presence of party President Lurinjyoti Gogoi. Former MLA Kandarpa Das, former Adviser of AJYCP Ramendra Malla Buzarbaruah also joined the party along with hundred others. Reacting to Gaurav Gogoi’s statement on three Gogoi, Lurinjyoti said, “We don’t differentiate between any Gogoi, Kalita, Koch-Rajbongshi. We want to take forward the party by uniting together, we don’t do politics of division. There won’t be any friendship with communal forces.”

07. Ripun Bora Raised Several Questions To BJP Govt

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) President Ripun Bora slams Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over various issues. Bora raised several questions to BJP government. According to the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report there haven’t provide any amount for the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) fund since last 6 years. What is the reason for this? The opposition party has asked the center that if they have solved the problems of tea workers? Have the tea community got their SC status? “Has the daily wage of the tea workers been increased to rupees 351?”

08. Manipur: Two Arrested For Hurling Grenade At Raj Bhavan

Two suspected militants were arrested by Manipur police on Sunday for hurling a China-made grenade at the front gate of Raj Bhavan in Imphal few days ago. Inspector-General of Police K. Jayantakumar said that the plan was to sabotage the official functions on Republic Day. As per reports, a Special Investigation Team was formed to probe the incident. They raided a house at Khongman in Imphal east district on January 24 and arrested Lisam Ibosana (51). Police said he confessed to the crime and disclosed the name of accomplice Konsam Manithoi (56). Some incriminating materials were also recovered from his house.

09. Former CM Tarun Gogoi Conferred Padma Bhusan Posthumously

Former Chief Minister of Assam late Tarun Gogoi has been conferred the prestigious ‘Padma Bhushan’ posthumously for distinguished service of high order in the field of public affairs. Padma Awards – one of the highest civilian Awards of the country, are conferred in three categories namely – Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Shri by the President of India. Along with Gogoi, 13 more personalities from the north-east region were awarded ‘Padma Shri’ for this year.

10. President’s Medal For Assam’s Jail Superintendent Brojen Das

Brojen Das, Superintendent of Dibrugarh Central Jail, will be awarded the President’s Medal for Distinguished Services on the occasion of 72nd Republic Day. Ahead of the Republic Day, the Union home ministry on Monday released a list naming police officers, defence personnel, and children who have been chosen for awards for their exceptional achievement in a particular field/discipline, gallantry and bravery. Dibrugarh Central Jail Superintendent Brojen Das has been awarded the President’s Medal for his meritorious service in the punishment and rehabilitation of criminals.

11. Indian Army Confirms Minor Face-Off With China In Sikkim

A minor face off between Indian and Chinese troops at Naku La area of north Sikkim on January 20 was reported, Indian Army confirmed on Monday. An official statement from the Indian Army read: We have received several queries regarding a faceoff between Indian Army and PLA troops in Sikkim sector. It is clarified that there was a minor faceoff at Nakula area of North Sikkim on 20 January 2021 and the same was resolved by local commanders as per established protocols. Media is requested to refrain from overplaying or exaggerating reports which are factually incorrect.

12. 32 Children Awarded Bal Shakti Puraskar

A total of thirty-two children have been awarded the ‘Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar’ this year for their exceptional abilities and outstanding accomplishments in the fields of innovation, scholastics, sports, arts, culture, social service and bravery. The awardees are from 32 districts of 21 states and Union territories. “Seven awards have been given in the field of Art and Culture, nine awards for Innovation and five for Scholastic Achievements. Seven children have won in Sports category, three have been felicitated for Bravery and one child has been honoured for her efforts in the field of Social Service,” a Ministry of Women and Child Development said.

13. UP: License Now Mandatory To Keep Alcohol Over Prescribed Limit At Home

The Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government has announced that it is now mandatory for one to have a license in order to keep liquor over the prescribed limit at home for personal consumption. According to the revised excise policy of the state, “individuals will have to obtain a license to purchase, transport or keep in private possession liquor in excess of the prescribed retail limit.” Violation of the same will result in legal and penal action. The new policy states that the limit of purchasing, transport, or private possession of only six litres of alcohol per person or in a house is finalized. A license has to be obtained from the Excise department in order to consume more alcohol.

14. Govt To Impose ‘Green Tax’ On Older Vehicles Soon

In a bid to tackle pollution, the Union Ministry for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, has approved a proposal which states that a ‘Green Tax’ will be levied on old vehicles, which causes more pollution. The idea is to dissuade people from using unfit and pollution vehicles and motivate them to buy new, less polluting vehicles. However before formally notifying the same, the proposal in its current form will be sent to all states for consultation. According to the proposal, vehicles older than eight years could be charged green tax at the time of fitness certificate renewal. The amount could be between 10 per cent and 25 per cent of the road tax. In case of personal vehicles, green tax could be levied at the time of renewal of registration certificate after 15 years. The percentage of green tax could however shoot up to 50 per cent of the road tax, when a vehicle is re-registered in highly polluted cities.

15. PM Modi “Leaked Info” On Balakot Strikes To Arnab: Rahul

Congress Rahul Gandhi, who is on a 3-day visit to Tamil Nadu, accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of ‘leaking information’ about the Balakot airstike in 2019, to Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami. Gandhi reiterated that the Official Secrets Act was breached by one of ‘five people’ who had the information about the strike and Arnab who was ‘busy telling other people’ ‘three days ahead” of Balakot airstrike. “If the information was available to a journalist, if it was on WhatsApp, I’m sure the forces that are interested in this information, the enemy forces, can also access it. I’m asking a very simple question, why is it that there is no inquiry?” he said related to the alleged Whatsapp chat leak of Arnab Goswami.