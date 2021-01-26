News Breakfast @6

01. Lets Pledge To Make India Bishwaguru: CM Sonowal

On the occasion of the 72nd Republic Day, Assam Cabinet ministers would be unfurling the national flag in various districts of the state. Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal wishing the state said the collectively everyone should pledge to establish India as the Bishwaguru. Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal would be attending the Republic Day parade and celebrations in the state capital today. Governor of Assam Professor Jagdish Mukhi would be unfurl the flag at Khanapara field at 9 am today. The proceedings of the day is underway.

02. R-Day: Assam Guv Unfurls Tricolour

Celebrations of the 72nd Republic Day has commenced in Guwahati, Assam Governor Professor Jagdish Mukhi has unfurled the national flag in Khanapara field. “I wish everyone a happy Republic Day. I offer my salutations to the freedom fighters of our nation for their spirited endeavour to free our country from the shackles of foreign dominion. I pay my sincere homage to the founding fathers and the farmers of our Constitution and the great leaders who shaped our destiny. I pay my respects to the armed forces, paramilitary forces, and police forces for protecting us and sacrificing their lives for us,” the governor said.

03. 24-Hour Chakka Bandh On Jan 27 Withdrawn

The Assam Motor Transport Associations have withdrawn the 24-hour Chakka Bandh scheduled on January 27. The bandh was called by the joint associations of Motor Workers’ Organization. The motor workers’ association will sit on a discussion with the concerned department on Wednesday. The association informed that they will call for the bandh again if they won’t get any fruitful result from the meeting.

04. Atin Das Conferred ‘Republic Day Journalism Award 2021’

Eminent journalist Atin Das was conferred the Republic Day Journalism Award 2021 by Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal at Guwahati’s College of Veterinary Science playground in Khanapara on Tuesday. The award, which is going to be presented under the aegis of the Directorate of Information and Public relations, Assam, carries Rs 1 lakh, a citation, a memento, an angabastra, a xoraai and a gamosa.

05. Padma Shri To Birubala Rabha For Eradicating Witch-Hunting

Social activist Birubala Rabha, who hails from Assam’s Goalpara district, has been honoured with Padma Shri for her efforts in fighting against witch-hunting in the state. “I am very happy with the honour. I have faced many struggles and even threats to my life for the work I have been doing… The recognition is the blessing of those who have supported us,” said Rabha. Rabha was a victim of the practice herself as she was called a witch and blamed by fellow villagers for deaths of neighbours. She took it upon herself to raise her voice against it and has since saved dozens of lives. She has spread awareness for ending witch-hunting.

06. Renowned Linguist Dr Ramesh Pathak Passes Away

Renowned writer and linguist Dr Ramesh Pathak has breathed his last late Tuesday at his residence in Guwahati’s Hatigaon after battling prolonged illness. He was 79. Born in 1959, Dr Pathak was a professor of Cotton University in Guwahati. He completed his primary education at Khalihaguri Primary School in 1952 and matriculated from Tihu High School in 1959. Later, he graduated from Cotton College in 1963 and did his M.A from Gauhati University in 1966. It may be mentioned that just yesterday (January 25), the Assam Prakashan Parishad visited his residence and presented him with the Lifetime Achievement Award. He died today at around 6.52 PM today. His death was a great loss in the field of Assamese literature and language.

07. Ayodhya Mosque Work Begins On R-Day

The formal commencement of the construction of the Ayodhya mosque in Uttar Pradesh has begun with the raising of the national flag on the occasion of the 72nd Republic Day. A tree plantation drive was also carried out. The Indo-Islamic Cultural Foundation (IICF) trust overseeing the construction of the mosque complex in Ayodhya’s Dhannipur village on a five-acre plot, its members assembled at the site at 8.15 am on today.

08. Farmers Break Barricades, Enter Delhi For R-Day Tractor Rally

Despite of being provided with a travel advisory for the tractor rally to be held after in the national capital after the republic day celebrations, groups of farmer protestors at Singhu and Tikri border points broke police barricade to enter the city. The farmers’ tractor rally against the new agricultural laws was scheduled to be held after 12 PM. However, huge crowds gathered on the borders at around 8 AM. According to officials as reported by PTI, “Security personnel tried to convince the farmers that they have been given permission to hold their tractor parade in Delhi after the Republic Day parade at the Rajpath concludes”.

09. Farmers Allege “Anti-Social Elements” Infiltrated Rally

Samyukt Kisan Morcha, the farmer protestors’ body, has alleged that the tractor rally was “infiltrated by anti-social elements” which resulted in vandalism, violence and hooliganism in the name of the otherwise peaceful movement. The statement came hours after thousands of demonstrators clashed with policemen in different parts of Delhi. They were tear-gassed and charged with batons after they forced through the barricades at the borders and stormed into the heart of the national capital amid the 72nd Republic Day celebrations.

10. All Indians Supporting Farmers’ Protest Are Terrorists: Kangana

In yet another controversial statement, Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut on Tuesday termed all Indians who are supporting the farmers’ agitation against the three farm laws as “terrorists” and should be jailed. “Six brands cancelled contracts with me some were already signed some were closing n said I called Farmer terrorists so they can’t have me as an ambassador. Today I want to say each and every Indian who is supporting these riots is also a terrorist including anti national brands,” Kangana Ranaut tweeted on Republic Day. “Sick and tired of riots and blood bath almost every month , Delhi, Bangalore and now again Delhi #RedFort,” the actress wrote in a separate tweet. The actress also shared a video message in Hindi saying – “”We have become a joke before the world today. We have no prestige left. We don`t care if the Prime Minister of another nation is our guest, we can sit naked in front of them. If this goes on, there will be no progress in this country. Whoever supports this so-called farmers` protest should be jailed. They have reduced our nation, its government and Supreme Court into a joke.”

11. ‘FAU-G’ Game Now Available For Download On Google Play

India’s much awaited game, FAU-G (Fearless and United Guards), is now available for download on Google Play. Developed by a Bangalore-based company nCore Games, it is said to be India’s alternative for the popular PUBG Mobile. The game was announced back in September last year, days after PUBG Mobile was banned along with several other Chinese apps in India. The initial release was planned for November but was delayed. While the game is available as a free download on Google Play, the developers have not offered any information on if or when the game will be available for iOS users. According to developers, the game is compatible with handsets running Android 8 or above.

12. Delhi: Internet Services Temporarily Suspended At Protesting Sites

The Ministry of Home Affairs issued an order for temporary suspension of internet services in parts of the National Capital Region (NCR) amid the farmers’ protest which turned violent with a clash breaking out between police personnel and protestors’. The MHA order said that the services were being suspended at Singhu, Ghazipur, Tikri, Mukarba Chowk,Nangloi and adjoining areas till Tuesday midnight. The order, issued under Section 7 of the India Telegraph Act and approved by the Union home secretary, said the suspension of services was necessary in the interest of maintaining public safety and averting a public emergency.

13. Jammu: BSF Unfurls Tallest 131-Feet High Tricolor Along LoC

A 131-feet high tricolor was unfurled by the Border Security Force (BSF) on Tuesday along the Indo-Pak border in Jammu district on the occasion of 72nd Republic Day on Tuesday. The flag is the tallest in the region and measures 30×20 feet. The flag was hoisted by Inspector General (IG) of BSF Jammu frontier NS Jamwal along the international border (IB) at Octroi border out post (BoP) in the RS Pura belt. The hoisting of the flag at Octroi was possible because of the sponsorship of the Lupin Foundation, the J-K tourism and the administration, the officials said.

14. Punjab CM Appeals PM To Accept Farmers’ Demands

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to accept the demands of the farmers saying that the new farm laws were completely wrong. Appealing to meet the demands of the farmers’, Singh said that the elderly farmers were not sitting at the Delhi border for themselves but for their children and the future generations. He further added, “The farm laws are completely wrong as they are against federalism since agriculture is a state subject under Schedule 7 of the Constitution.” He appealed to Modi to fulfill the demands of the agitating farmers, who are sitting at Delhi’s borders for the past two months. He hoped that the tractor parade of the farmers passes off as peacefully as their agitation has been so far, reported PTI.

15. British PM Boris Johnson Greets India On R-Day

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in his Republic Day message to India said that the UK and India are working side by side to free humanity from the COVID-19 pandemic. The British PM was due to be in New Delhi as the chief guest at the annual parade to mark the 72nd Republic Day but had to call off the visit to focus on the domestic crisis unleashed by the emergence of a new, deadlier variant of coronavirus in the UK at the end of the last year. In his video message to celebrate the birth of an “extraordinary Constitution” that established India “as the biggest sovereign democracy in the world”, the UK PM reiterated his plan to visit India in the coming months.