News Breakfast @ 6

1. PM Modi To Visit Assam Again On Feb 7

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Assam again on February 7. This will be his second visit ahead of the Assam Assembly polls. The news of his visit to the state has been confirmed by a BJP source. The Prime Minister had visited the state on January 23 last and attended a huge programme at Jerenga Pathar in Sivasagar district where he distributed land patta to 1.06 lakh indigenous people of the state.

2. Farmers’ Protest: 15 FIRs Registered

A total of fifteen FIRs have been registered in connection with the violence that broke out in Delhi during the farmers’ protest on Tuesday amid the celebration of the 72nd Republic Day. The farmers’ protest took a violent turn as a section of protestors broke through police barricades and entered parts of the national capital not permitted for their protest.

3. Farmers’ Meet With SC Panel Postponed To Jan 29

The farmers’ meeting with the Supreme Court-appointed committee which was scheduled to take place on Wednesday has been rescheduled to January 29 due to the traffic restrictions after violence broke out during protests on Tuesday. The SC panel holds its first meeting with the farmers’ association from eight states on January 21.

4. PM Modi Receives Translated Version Of His Books In Assamese

Creating a benchmark in the history of book publication of the country, Assam Publishing Company, a city-based Book Publication House has published the translated and assembled version of two books by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Prime Minister also received the books from the hand of the publisher, Sanjay Kumar Sanyal at Sivasagar.

5. Tripura: Cops Lathi-Charge, Use Tear Gas, Water Cannons On Protesting Teachers

As the terminated teachers’ protest entered day 52 in Tripura, police on Wednesday resorted to lathi-charge, firing of tear gas and water cannons on agitating protestors near Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb’s residence. They have been demanding immediate recruitment to government departments. As per sources, at least 24 protestors have sustained injuries in the clash. Speaking with reporters, Kamal Deb, leader of the Joint Movement Committee, a forum of the terminated teachers, said the Tripura police broke inside their tent, where the teachers were sleeping.

6. Twitter Suspends Over 550 Accounts After Delhi Violence

In the wake of widespread violence during farmers’ tractor rally in Delhi, Twitter has suspended over 550 accounts from its platform, ANI reported. “We have taken strong enforcement action to protect the conversation on the service from attempts to incite violence, abuse, and threats that could trigger the risk of offline harm by blocking certain terms that violate our rules for trends,” Twitter spokesperson told ANI.

7. ULFA-I Threatens To Execute Captive Ram Kumar, Gives Deadline

The United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I), through an official statement on Wednesday, warned that one of the two oil company employees, Ram Kumar, who has been kept hostage by the militant group, will be executed after February 16 if his employer does not take any action for his release. The statement also mentioned that the “deadline will not be extended beyond February 17.” On December 20, the ULFA-(I) and NSCN (IM) jointly kidnapped two oil company employees, Ram Kumar who hails from Bihar and Pranab Kumar Gogoi of Sivasagar, from a drilling location in Diyun under Arunachal’s Changlang district. They demanded 20 crores as ransom.

8. Assam Govt Carries Out Bureaucratic Reshuffle

The Personnel Department of Assam Government on Wednesday carried out a reshuffle with appointments of public servants in crucial departments in the state. As per orders by the Governor, V.S. Bhaskar, IAS, has been transferred and posted as Chairman, Assam Administrative Tribunal and Additional Chief Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, Pensions & Public Grievances Department as additional charge.

9. YouTube Indefinitely Suspends Donald Trump’s Account

Following the deadly January 6 Capitol riot, Former US president Donald Trump’s YouTube account, which has around three million subscribers, has been indefinitely suspended on Wednesday. “In light of concerns about the ongoing potential for violence, the Donald J Trump channel will remain suspended,” a YouTube spokesperson said. “Our teams are staying vigilant and closely monitoring for any new developments.”

10. MHA Issues New COVID-19 Guidelines

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Wednesday issued new COVID-19 guidelines which will be effective from February 1 and to remain in force till February 28. “The main focus of the guidelines is to consolidate the substantial gains that have been achieved against the spread of COVID-19 which is visible in the steady decline in number of active and new cases in the country over the last four months, The Free Press Journal reported.

11. Assam: Former MLA Arati Hazarika Kachari Passes Away

Former MLA and Congress leader Arati Hazarika Kachari passed away at a private hospital in Dergaon, Golaghat. She was 59. Hazarika was reportedly suffering from heart ailment. Hazarika served as an MLA of Dergaon constituency during Tarun Gogoi-led government in Assam from 2011 to 2016.

12. Dr. Ramesh Pathak’s Last Rites To Be Performed With State Honour

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal ordered Chief Secretary to perform the last rites of the renowned linguist and litterateur Ramesh Pathak with full state honour. Pathak breathed his last on Tuesday at his residence in Guwahati’s Hatigaon after battling prolonged illness. He was 79.

13. Massive Protest Against DU VC For Financial Irregularities

The Dibrugarh University Teachers’ Association (DUTA) took out a protest march within the campus alleging rampant financial irregularities. Hundreds of teachers including the dean and also staged a sit-in demonstration at the entrance of the office of the Vice-Chancellor. The protesters under the banner of Dibrugarh University Teachers’ Association (DUTA) have petitioned the Assam Governor-cum-Chancellor of the university to institute a high-level probe into the alleged grave financial irregularities and misuse of public funds in Dibrugarh University. The teachers’ body has accused Professor Ranjit Tamuli, the vice-chancellor of gross financial irregularities and mismanagement of public funds by misusing his position and power.

14. Actor Deep Sidhu Under Scrutiny For Raising Saffron Flag At Tractor Rally

A day after clashes during the farmers’ tractor rally which saw widespread violence in the national capital on Tuesday, the role of Punjabi actor, Deep Sidhu, once known to be a close to BJP MP Sunny Deol, has come under scrutiny as a video has emerged showing him handing over a ‘kesri’ flag to a man to hoist on the ramparts of the Red Fort amid slogans of ‘Raj karega Khalsa’.

15. Sourav Ganguly Hospitalized Again After Chest Pain

Former Indian skipper and current BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly has been hospitalized again after experiencing discomfort in chest just weeks after undergoing treatment for a heart related ailment. He was admitted to Kolkata’s Apollo hospital. On January 2, he had complained of chest pain and dizziness and was admitted to Woodland hospital in Kolkata. He had to undergo angioplasty after three blockages were discovered in the coronary artery. Dr. Rupali Basu, MD and CEO of Woodlands Hospital, had said that the former captain would be monitored at home on a daily basis after he was discharged on January 7.