News Breakfast @6

01. Clause 6 Panel Report Still “Under Examination” Of Assam Govt

In a shocking development in the Clause 6 of the Assam Accord panel report, the Home Ministry said in the parliament on Tuesday that the assessment of the report by the state government is still underway and the centre is yet to receive it.

02. Atleast 51 Hospitalised For Food Poisoning At Diphu Medical College Event

Atleast 51 persons have been admitted to Diphu Medical College and Hospital due to food poisoning after consuming packaged lunch served at an event conducted by the medical college on Tuesday. As per initial reports, more persons are being admitted and the number may escalate further.

03. Assam: BJP Appoints Narendra Singh Tomar As Poll In-Charge

Ahead of the assembly elections in Assam and other states and union territories, the Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday announced the state in-charges for overseeing the polls. As per orders by the BJP national president JP Nadda, in Assam, Union Minister of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, Minister of Rural Development and Minister of Food Processing Industries Narendra Singh Tomar has been appointed as the state election in-charge, while, Union Minister of Development of North Eastern Region and Minister of State for Prime Minister’s Office; Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions; Department of Atomic Energy and Department of Space Dr. Jitendra Singh has been appointed as the co in-charge.

04. Assembly Polls: Assam, Manipur Discuss Inter-State Vigilance

In poll-bound Assam, a meeting was held between the district administrations of Cachar and Jiribam, Manipur on Tuesday with the intention to increase inter- state vigilance and co-operation in view of the up coming Assembly Election in Assam. Held in the office of the Deputy Commissioner, Jiribam, the key highlights discussed in the meeting were about checking movement of illicit liquor , people having double Voter ID Cards in the two states , movements of miscreants , trouble mongers , supply of illegal arms , request for vehicles from Jiribam for Election duty , providing of accommodation for Armed Police Forces in Jiribam side ,quick passing of sensitive informations and constant monitoring of border both by Cachar Police and Manipur Police.

05. Delhi Riots: Judicial Custody Of Umar Khalid Extended

A Delhi court on Tuesday extended the judicial custody of northeast Delhi violence accused Umar Khalid, Tahir Hussain, and others arrested under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), till February 16. The court in November 2020 had accepted the supplementary chargesheet and said that there is sufficient material to proceed against the accused for offences under provisions of the UAPA, PTI reported. Over 250 chargesheets were filed and 1,153 accused have been charge-sheeted.

06. India: 340 Died Cleaning Sewers In Last 5 Years

The Social Justice and Empowerment Ministry on Tuesday said a total of 340 workers have died while cleaning sewers in the last five years. The response was give against a question posed at Lok Sabha today, where Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale shared the number of deaths recorded in states and UTs in the last five years.

07. Meghalaya MLA David Nongrum Passes Away

Sitting Congress MLA of Meghalaya David Nongrum passed away on Tuesday in Shillong. The 43-year old Congress legislator suffered a cardiac arrest and was brought dead to North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health & Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS).

08. CBSE 2021: Class 10 & 12 Exams From May 4

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday released the datesheet of classes 10 and 12 examinations. Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank announced the exams are scheduled from May 4 to June 11. While Class 10 examinations will end on June 7, Class 12 examinations will be held up to June 11.

09. Rs. 1075 Cr Embankment-cum-road Project for Majuli

A new embankment-cum-road around the island of Majuli will be constructed as per the recommendation of the 15th Finance Commission for it along with a project for comprehensive development of the Kamakhya temple in Guwahati.

10. COVID-19 Claimed Lives Of 162 Doctors, 107 Nurses In India

Minister of State for Health Ashwini Kumar Choubey, during a Rajya Sabha session on Tuesday, informed that so far COVID-19 has claimed the lives of 162 doctors, 107 nurses and 44 ASHA workers in the country as of January 22, 2021.

11. 2 Cops Killed As Truck Runs Over Them At Delhi Protest Site

Two policemen who were deployed at a protest site near Delhi border were killed along with five others injured when a speeding truck ran over them early Tuesday. As per reports, the canter truck hit barricades that were erected by Delhi police after the aftermath of Republic Day’s tractor rally and ploughed through the personnel. The Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) personnel, along with civil police, were on farmers’ agitation duty when the pre-dawn road crash took place.

12. NIA Takes Over Israel Embassy Blast Case

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) have issued orders for the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to deal with terror cases in India will now probe the Israel embassy blast case. “NIA will register cases under appropriate sections and will start an investigation. The Delhi Police’s Special Cell will need to handover all relevant evidence and documents to the agency”, ANI reported.

13. Delhi Police Enhance Barricades, Plant Iron Spikes At Protest Sites

In a bid to stop the farmers’ agitation, Delhi police have enhanced the barricades along the borders of the national capital by digging up roads with cranes, cementing iron grills and spikes on the ground, laying down layers of barricades with concrete poured between them and barbed wires above them.

14. 12 Children Given Sanitizer Instead Of Polio Drops, Hospitalized

In a major goof-up, 12 children under the age of five were hospitalized after they were administered sanitizer instead of polio drops in Maharashtra’s Yavatmal on Monday. District Council Chief Executive Officer, Shrikrishna Panchal, said the children are currently stable and doing fine, adding that three officials including a health worker, doctor, and ASHA worker will be suspended in light of the incident.

15. UN Security Council To Hold Emergency Meeting On Myanmar Coup

Following the bloodless coup in Myanmar, the UN Security Council is slated to hold an emergency meeting today via videoconference to take stock of the situation in the country. Council members have approved the same and the meeting will be held behind closed doors. Swiss diplomat Christine Schraner Burgener, the UN special envoy for Myanmar, is expected to brief the council at the meeting.