News Breakfast @ 6

01. Dibrugarh University Registrar, Deputy Registrar Suspended

In a major development at the financial mismanagement and irregularities case of Dibrugarh University, the registrar and deputy registrar (Finance & Administration) have been placed under suspension on Wednesday. An official release undersigned by the varsity’s Vice-Chancellor Professor Ranjit Tamuli read that registrar Dr. Hari Kumar Mahanta and deputy registrar (F&A) Dr. Diganta Borah have been suspended with immediate effect.

02. Municipal Polls: Mizoram Declares Feb 16 As Public Holiday

Mizoram government on Wednesday has announced February 16 as public holiday for government servants under both Central and State Public Sector Undertakings, financial and educational institutions to exercise their franchise in the elections to the Aizawl Municipal Corporation this year.

03. Manipur Assembly Session Begins

The 20 days long 11th Manipur Assembly has commenced in Imphal since Wednesday morning. The 12th budget session of the BJP-led coalition government will comprise three sittings. In total there will be thirteen sittings till February 22 excluding Saturdays, Sundays, and holidays.

04. Nagaon: Himanta Takes Part In 25-KM Bicycle Rally

Assam cabinet minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday took part in a 25-km bicycle rally in Nagaon along with a sea of supporters. Nagaon MLA Rupak Sarmah also accompanied him. The rally started at Neherubali and ended at Deodhar Gaon Panchayat.

05. R-Day Violence: Cash Reward For Info On Deep Sidhu

Delhi Police on Wednesday announced a cash reward of rupees one lakh for information for the arrest of actors Deep Sidhu in connection with the Republic Day violence in the national capital. A cash reward of rupees 50,000 was also announced for Buta Singh, Sukhdev Singh, and two others.

06. EX-Bigg Boss Contestant Swami Om No More

Swami Om, who rose to fame after his controversial stint in the reality show Bigg Boss 10, died on Wednesday due to a paralytic attack. He was 63 and breathed his last at his residence in Ghaziabad.

07. Myanmar: Suu Kyi Charged With Breaching Import/Export Law

Ousted Myanmar Prime Minister Aung San Suu Kyi has been charged with breaching an import/export law by a Myanmar court, a spokesperson of her party said on Wednesday. “We have got reliable information that Dakhinathiri court has given a 14-day remand from February 1 to February 15 against Daw Aung San Suu Kyi under the charge of violating the import/export law,” Kyi Toe, NLD press officer, wrote on his official Facebook page.

08. PM Modi To Lay Foundation Of 2 Medical Colleges In Assam

Assam Cabinet Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Assam on February 7 will lay the foundation stone of two medical colleges and launch the scheme for the upgradation of the state highways. The prime minister will be visiting Dhekiajuli and lay the foundation stone for the upcoming medical colleges in Biswanath and Charaideo districts.

09. Congress To Not Project Any CM Candidate For Assam Polls

In a recent development, Congress has decided that it will not project any chief ministerial candidate for the upcoming Assam Assembly elections due to internal fall out among senior leaders in the Assam Congress unit. The party added that it believes such projections will take away rights from its other partners in the grand alliance to choose their leader after the polls. In an attempt to put up a strong fight against the ruling BJP party, Congress came into an alliance with like-minded parties to fight the elections collectively.

10. Centre Seals Rupees 48,000 Cr Deal To Procure 83 Tejas Aircrafts

The Central government on Wednesday secured a ₹48,000 crore deal for purchasing 83 Tejas light combat aircraft from state-run Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. The contract was handed over by Director General (Acquisition), Ministry of Defence, V L Kantha Rao to Chairman and Managing Director of HAL, R Madhavan, at the inaugural ceremony of Aero India-2021, the country’s premier defence and aerospace show in the national capital in the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, PTI reported.

11. Debabrata Saikia Will Remain As ‘Leader Of Opposition’

In the latest development, the Legislative Assembly Secretariat on Wednesday said that the opposition leader Debabrata Saikia’s status as the Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly will be maintained. As per sources, Saikia will revive all his opportunities and benefits, as he used to get in earlier days.

12. Assam: PIL Against 4 Varsities for 100 Cr Scam

A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed at Gauhati High Court in allegation against Rs. 100 crore financial scam of four Assam universities including Gauhati University. Allegations have been raised against Tezpur University, Dibrugarh University, Assam Agriculture University and Gauhati University having huge financial scam.

13. Govt Reacts To Tweets By Rihanna, Other Celebs On Farmers’ Protest

India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) issued a statement on Wednesday after few international personalities including pop star Rihanna and climate activist Greta Thunberg voiced their support for the ongoing farmers’ protest. In its statement, the ministry stated that the protest is being carried out by “a very small section of farmers” in parts of India. It further warned against the “temptation of sensationalist social media hashtags and comments”.

14. Nirmala Sitharaman to Visit Assam on February 6

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to visit Assam on February 6, informed State Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday. Sitharaman will distribute Rs. 3000 each to 8 lakh labourers with an expense of Rs. 280 crores at an event to be held at Khanapara Veterinary field.

15. Assam Repealing Act 2020 Receives Governor’s Assent

The Assam Repealing Act 2020 has received the assent of Governor Professor Jagadish Mukhi. With the assent of the Governor, the state-run Madrassas will now function as the general educational institutions. Taking to Twitter, Assam Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “Historic & Progressive! Glad that The Assam Repealing Act 2020 has recieved the assent of Hon Governor & has come into effect. Madrassa Edu Provincialisation Act, 1995 and Assam Madrassa Education Act, 2018 stand repealed. All govt Madrassas will run as general education inst.”