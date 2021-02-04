News Breakfast @6

1. Assam’s First Heliport Launched In Majuli

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Thursday inaugurated the state’s first heliport in Majuli district. The heliport can accommodate landing of three helicopters. The heliport located in Keralagaon area of Majuli was constructed at an expenditure of Rs 50 lakh.

2. Assam: By-Polls To One RS Seat To Be Held On March 1

The by-elections to the Council of States of Assam for the constituency that has been vacated following the resignation of BPF leader Biswajit Daimary will be held on March 1. Daimary resigned as the Rajya Sabha MP on November 21 as he joined Bharatiya Janata Party following his resignation.

3. World Cancer Day |2 In 10 Guwahatians To Develop Cancer During Their Lifetime: ICMR

On the occasion of World Cancer Day, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and the National Centre for Disease Informatics & Research (NCDIR), Bengaluru in a report stated that the probability of developing cancer over a lifetime is as high as one in every four men and one in every six women in Kamrup Metro of Assam. The report is a collaborative study titled “Profile of cancer and related health indicators in the Northeast Region of India”

4. “I Still Stand With Farmers”: Greta Thunberg On Delhi Police’s FIR

Delhi police cyber cell on Thursday has registered an FIR against climate change activist Greta Thunberg to investigate an alleged international conspiracy related to the farmers protests and Republic Day violence. Soon after the news flashed, Ms. Thunberg on Thursday tweeted: “I still #StandWithFarmers and support their peaceful protest. No amount of hate, threats or violations of human rights will ever change that. #FarmersProtest”

5. Second Covid-19 Vaccine Drive From Feb 13

The second dose of Covid-19 vaccines will be administered to healthcare workers from February 13 while a total of 45,93,427 doses of vaccines have been administered in the country. Addressing a press conference, NITI Aayog member Dr. VK Paul on Thursday said, “The first phase of the nationwide vaccination drive against COVID-19 had begun on January 16. Healthcare workers have only been given the first dose, so far. The second dose of vaccine will be administered to healthcare workers from 13th February.”

6. Diphu: 43 Undergoing Treatment For Food Poisoning, 111 Discharged

In a latest development, more than a hundred people have been undergoing treatment for food poisoning at the Diphu Medical College and Hospital after consuming packaged lunch served at an event at the Diphu college which was attended by Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday. As per sources, 43 people including children, adolescents, and women are undergoing treatment.

7. 7139 Indians Held Prisoners In Foreign Jails: MEA

The Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday said 7139 Indians have been held prisoners in various foreign jails. In a written reply during the first sitting of Rajya Sabha today, MoS for Ministry of External Affairs V. Muraleedharan said maximum number of one thousand 599 Indians have been lodged in Saudi Arabia followed by United Arab Emirates and Nepal till the end of last year.

8. Assam Rifles Seizes Huge Cache Of Weapons In Manipur

The Thoubal Battalion of Assam Rifles recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition in Manipur. Based on intelligence input, the armed forces launched an operation on February 2 in Thoubal district’s Kamiching region and recovered two 9mm Beretta pistols, one .32mm Chinese pistol, two .32mm country-made pistols, one 9 mm pistol, two sub-machine guns (SMGs) and one .12 bore rifle, two Chinese rifle grenades and one Lathod round on Wednesday.

9. AJP-Raijor Dal Alliance Final: Lurinjyoti Gogoi

Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) President Lurinjyoti Gogoi on Thursday said his outfit has forged an alliance with the Raijor Dal, led by jailed KMSS chief Akhil Gogoi, for the upcoming assembly elections. After a two-and-a-half-hour-long meeting with Akhil Gogoi at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) today, where Akhil is undergoing treatment for various ailments, the former student leader said that the two new regional parties have stitched an alliance, and a formal announcement in the matter would be made soon.

10. 43 FIRs Lodged In R-Day Violence Case

Central Government informed the Delhi High Court that in connection to the Republic Day violence 43 FIRs have been registered. Solicitor General (SG) Tushar Mehta apprised the Division Bench comprising Chief Justices DN Patel and Jyoti Singh that out of the 43 FIRs, 13 cases have been handed over to the Special Cell of Delhi Police.

11. 15 Opposition MPs Stopped From Meeting Farmers At Ghazipur

Fifteen MPs from 10 opposition parties, including the SAD, DMK, NCP, and the Trinamool Congress, were stopped by police from reaching Ghazipur border on Thursday on their way to meet farmers protesting against new farm laws, a SAD leader said.

12. AJP Working Against The Interest Of Assamese: Pijush

Criticizing Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) President Lurinjyoti Gogoi, State Minister of Health and Family Welfare Pijush Hazarika said that the former has acted against the interests of the Assamese by organizing public rallies in the last 15-20 days in the areas who don’t even think themselves as Assamese.

13. Prez Kovind To Begin 4-Day Visit To Karnataka & AP From Today

President Ram Nath Kovind will be on a 4-day visit to Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh beginning Thursday. He will leave for Bengaluru today evening. On Friday, the President will address the valedictory function of the Aero India-21 at the Air Force Station, Yalehanka, Bengaluru.

14. Lurinjyoti Gogoi Meets Akhil Gogoi At GMCH

Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) President Lurinjyoti Gogoi on Thursday met KMSS leader and Raijor Dal President Akhil Gogoi at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). Meeting the jailed KMSS leader at GMCH who is under treatment, Lurinjyoti said that he supported the proposal of Raijor Dal for alliance with AJP for the upcoming assembly election.

15. Nagaland Has 2nd Highest Debt In The Country: 15 FC

As per a report of the 15th Finance Commission ‘Finance Commission in COVID Times’ Nagaland has the second-highest debt in the country. Though the State’s Debt/GSDP had reduced from 55.5% in 2011–12 to 42.7 in 2018–19, 15 FC said that it was still much higher than the National Health Education Standards (NEHS) average of 29.61%. It pointed out that debt should be consolidated in line with the new FRBM Act and the recommendations of FC-XV.